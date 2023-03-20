Maddy, Nova march on | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sure, the obvious answer of why the Villanova women are having a banner year and aiming for the Sweet Sixteen is a certain forward named Maddy Siegrist. After all, she’s now the top scoring women’s college player this season nationally and in the team’s opening round victory of the NCAA tournament, became one of only five women in Division 1 history to produce 1,000+ points in a season.

Yet Siegrist hasn’t pulled Villanova into this position all on her own.

Mike Jensen took a look back at what happened after last year’s March Madness exit. Specifically, how that summer affected an entire squad and which returning players vowed to come back stronger, better and with more grit.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The last major free agent defensive domino did not fall the Eagles’ way on Sunday as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson came to an agreement with the Detroit Lions.

However, the Eagles did get their man in another regard, picking up Marcus Mariota to back up Jalen Hurts.

EJ Smith studies how the Eagles’ draft priorities have evolved.

The Eagles beat crew on the Mariota move.

Mike Sielski explores the difficulty of trying to follow up a great season with an even better one when the only option to improve is to take one more step forward and none backwards.

Just past 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Ranger Suárez tossed an uneventful bullpen session. And that’s a good thing. The left forearm soreness that caused Suárez to return from the World Baseball Classic two weeks ago was gone. He’s scheduled for another bullpen session in a few days. At this point, the Phillies believe he will be ready to break camp with the team, even if initially he won’t be able to throw as many innings as the other starters. And just like that, some of the anxiety about the starting rotation depth melted away.

The Phillies have trademarked the slogan “Bedlam at the Bank.” Here’s how they plan to use it.

Trea Turner homered again, and again, and Team USA won comfortably against Cuba to advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic.

Next: Minor-league righty Jeremy Walker will start against the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Clearwater (NBCSP+).

The 76ers have been on a tear since December, climbing up the Eastern Conference standings and becoming road warriors in the process. Unsurprisingly, that run of success coincides with James Harden’s shift in approach. Harden, who was injured at the time, realized he needed to be a better distributor and decision-maker. He’s done that and more, and the proof is in their record.

Next: In a quick stint at home, the Sixers play against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s been a whirlwind year and a half for defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, as after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes prior to this year’s deadline, he is now on his third team in that short span.

While Gostisbehere wasn’t happy when he was traded by the Flyers, along with two draft picks, to the Arizona Coyotes for nothing back in July 2021, this time he had a much different attitude toward being moved.

“Not every day you get traded from one of the worst teams to one of the best teams in the league,” Gostisbehere told The Inquirer. “So I’m going to cherish the opportunity.”

The news could get better yet for Gostisbehere, as the Hurricanes, who beat the Flyers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, are one of the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup this spring.

Next: The Flyers continue their home stand Tuesday against Florida at 7 pm (NBCSP).

Ever seen video replay, known as VAR in soccer, overturn a play that had already been checked on video replay? If not, read up on what happened to the Union while in Montreal. The team was leading 2-1 late in the match, only for things to finish up 3-2 with the Union on the losing end.

Jonathan Tannenwald was there and sorted through all the messiness of the night.

Speaking of mess, Tannenwald and Inquirer soccer editor Andrea Canales had their say on the fallout from the independent investigation report on the Reyna/Berhalter controversy.

Raise your hand if you had Florida Gulf Coast upsetting Washington State in your bracket.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and now the Eagles will take on host Villanova in a second-round NCAA Tournament game. The Eagles like to shoot the three (and lead the nation in a couple of those categories), but Wildcats coach Denise Dillon preaches “defense wins games,” and expects her squad to rise to the occasion. For a full scouting report, read more here.

Villanova isn’t the only local college making a championship run. Harcum College plays its first national tournament game this week and is led by Amaris Baker, who’s leading NJCAA Division II in scoring this season. Our Isabella DiAmore tells Baker’s story.

Next: The Wildcats take on Florida Gulf Coast in a second-round game Monday at the Finneran Pavilion (7 p.m., ESPNU).

On this date

In 1934, the legendary Mildred “Babe” Didrickson Zaharias pitched a scoreless first inning for the Philadelphia Athletics in a spring training game against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

