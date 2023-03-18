How the first week of free agency changes the draft board for the Eagles’ Howie Roseman

One week into free agency, Howie Roseman has a much clearer picture of what’s needed over the next few months.

The much anticipated start to the new league year went about as expected for the Eagles save for a few surprises. They lost several key contributors but retained several others. Difference makers like Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards signed deals elsewhere, while guys like James Bradberry, Darius Slay, and Jason Kelce signed back with the Eagles.

Here are the biggest ways the Eagles’ draft priorities have shifted with the series of signings and departures from last week:

Interior rushers come to the forefront

With Slay and Bradberry each extended through 2025 and Hargrave looking at real estate in San Francisco, it doesn’t take a discerning eye to realize the Eagles need to bolster their interior defensive line between now and August.

There won’t be any clear answers in free agency, which puts the onus on the draft. That is probably better than going into April with a desperate need at corner, considering Roseman’s track record drafting skill players versus trench players in the early rounds.

Cornerback might not be off the board early for the Eagles considering the age of Bradberry and Slay (29 and 32, respectively), but keeping both eliminates the gaping hole at the second outside-corner spot and calms the urgency to address it in the draft.

That gaping hole may be at the center of the Eagles’ defensive line now. The Eagles re-signed veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and second-year nose Jordan Davis should step into a bigger role next year. But the Eagles still need to replace Hargrave’s production and role as a versatile interior rusher with an ability to win with quickness as well as power. Milton Williams, a third-round pick in 2021, has flashed each of the last two years but would have big shoes to fill taking Hargrave’s spot.

Unlike cornerback, which is a deep group with several projected first-rounders, there aren’t many seamless fits on the interior line projected to be in the Eagles’ range at No. 10 overall. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter started the draft process as the potential No. 1 pick, but misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing that surfaced last month, followed by his reportedly disappointing performance at Georgia’s pro day make his draft stock difficult to figure.

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is an intriguing prospect because of his athleticism, but he’s not a scheme fit for every team as an undersized guy and his range may not start as early at 10th overall as a result.

In terms of edge players who could bump inside to the 4i-technique, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness come to mind. Wilson’s range starts earlier than the Eagles’ pick, but Van Ness could be an option.

The Eagles have a need on the interior line. They have a track record of drafting trench players early even when the need is less apparent than it is now. By losing Hargrave and retaining Bradberry, it’s starting to feel like the Eagles will once again be addressing the defensive line early.

Still in need of a bell cow

The Eagles signed two running backs to deals last week, but could still stand to add to the position next month.

Re-signing Boston Scott and adding former Seahawks first-round pick Rashaad Penny gives the Eagles a nice blend of complementary backs to pair with Kenny Gainwell. Still, they don’t have a clear No. 1 to handle the brunt of carries without fear of overuse or injury and could address that in a draft loaded with quality running backs.

Similar to Roseman’s work at cornerback, the signings the Eagles made should help them avoid forcing a running back early in the draft to fill a hole while leaving room for a talented rookie.

The chance of Bijan Robinson, the best back in the class and one of the best players overall, making it to 30th overall seem slim. The chances of Roseman taking him are also hard to quantify considering the organization’s track record of targeting premium positions early in the draft.

Even if they pass on Robinson, there are plenty of Day 2 running backs who should contribute immediately with upside to be impact players. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is a blazing fast option with receiving ability. Texas A&M’s Devon Achane is even speedier — he ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine — although he’s probably too small to be a featured back.

UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet projects as an high-usage running back, although he’s limited as a pass-catcher. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby is another possible bell cow with impressive change-of-direction ability.

Changing of the guard?

With Kelce officially returning and Isaac Seumalo still on the open market, the Eagles will likely need to find a new starting right guard.

Cam Jurgens, the team’s second-round pick last year and the heir apparent for Kelce, could slide over to play next to his mentor in Seumalo’s place, but the Eagles would be wise to add another option for the position at some point during the draft. Even if Seumalo eventually re-signs, the Eagles could still use some added depth along the offensive line and have a tendency to overspend on their offensive front as it is.

If the Eagles can find an offensive tackle prospect who can compete for the right guard spot as a rookie while serving as a potential successor to Lane Johnson down the road, even better.

Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is the high-end option; he’s projected to go early in the first round and compares favorably to his former teammate and current Chargers’ Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater. Day 2 options include Joel Tippman and Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan.

North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch is an intriguing Day 2 prospect who put on more than 80 pounds to switch from tight end to left tackle. He must continue putting on weight to stick at guard, but he visited the Eagles already and feels like a player Jeff Stoutland would be able to develop.

Quick hits

By adding Marcus Mariota, the Eagles have a quality backup quarterback in the event Jalen Hurts misses time. Finding a veteran, even at a slightly higher cost, for that role makes sense for a team like the Eagles who expect to be competitive next season, but there’s still room to take a developmental quarterback on Day 3. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson could be a good fit.

There’s still one major domino to fall that could change the Eagles’ draft needs a good bit. If C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s free agency process leads him elsewhere, a Day 2 safety would vault toward the top of the possibilities to consider. If he returns, there could still be merit in taking a safety in the middle rounds, although Reed Blankenship showed enough as a rookie to suggest he could hold his own next season, especially if he has a quality running mate. Speaking of pairing a younger player with a proven commodity, the draft may not be the best place for the Eagles to address the loss of Kyzir White and Edwards. The Eagles already have Nakobe Dean, who figures to step into one of the starting roles. It might be a better idea to pair the second-year ‘backer with a veteran who can handle calling the defense and mentoring the former Georgia standout.

