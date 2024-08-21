Who will be WR three? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Eagles stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could become one of the best receiver duos in franchise history, and are arguably the top pair in the league.

But we know how the season goes and the cards other teams will play. There are going to be times when Brown and Smith can’t get going. That’s why a reliable wide receiver No. 3 is just as important.

And Britain Covey has been making the most of his opportunities with the Eagles. The third-year player is working this summer to prove he can be a complementary receiver for an offense in desperate need of one. His chances of making the 53-man roster out of training camp are the best they’ve been in the last few years.

Seven games in 13 days against the Braves represent the perfect chance for the Phillies to set up a drama-free September atop the National League East. Not that there’s much suspense at the moment anyway. As the Phillies try to put away what’s left of the Braves this week at Truist Park, Scott Lauber offers three questions to think about over the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, Rob Thomson defended his decision to not use Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto as pinch hitters, saying he wanted “to make sure everybody’s healthy.” The fans, however, weren’t thrilled about that.

Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings in his start against the Braves, but the top of the Phillies’ lineup — Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper — combined to go 0-for-12 in their series opening loss in Atlanta.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Atlanta at 7:20 tonight (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) will start against Braves left-hander Max Fried (7-7, 3.62).

Jalen Hurts still hasn’t thrown an interception in camp, and during Tuesday’s practice, the quarterback connected on two deep shots and had a couple of passes in space that could have developed into big gains. It may have been one of his best practices of this or any camp with the Eagles, writes Jeff McLane.

During the offseason, The Inquirer’s series continues, talking to reporters with insight on the Sixers’ newcomers. This week we’re looking at new signee Caleb Martin. Heat beat writer Anthony Chiang, who writes for the Miami Herald, says Martin “can be the ultimate role player.”

While the League Cup has plenty of critics among fans, the Union have a shot at winning it. Tonight, the club will make a semifinal appearance for the second year in a row, facing Columbus Crew at 7:30 (Apple TV).

What you’re saying about Philadelphia sports owners

We asked you: Who was the best owner ever in Philadelphia sports and why? Among your responses:

Truth be told, in my opinion, Mr. Ed Snider owner of the Broad Street Bullies AKA Philadelphia Flyers. We were original season ticket holders at the Spectrum in section “R” Row 19. These seats were directly across the aisle from the owners box. I could go on and on about the two Stanley Cups we won and how much fun it was singing along with Kate Smith to God Bless America.Unfortunately when Ed sold the team things were never the same. When the Flyers trashed Kate Smith and remove her statue, we trashed the Flyers. There remains the “curse of Kate” on this team. They will never, ever win another cup, yet alone anything of value until the statue is back where it belongs.I might add, many moons ago, when the new building went up, they were giving the fans an opportunity of buying “memorial” or personal engraved bricks that were cemented around the building. These bricks were sold with the promise of “remaining as long as the building stands”. New ownership felt the need to dig up ALL the bricks and trash them. — Ronald R.

Hands down. Ed Snider — Bill M.

I call this a tie between John Middleton and Jeffrey Lurie. They both have gone out of their way to produce winning teams and continue to be willing to spend in order to keep them winning. — Richard F.

I’ve liked most of the owners but I really like John Middleton. He has a firm grasp on reality and is willing to spend to get the desired results. He also seems to really care about the players but clearly wants to see the results come to fruition. — Kathy T.

The best owner in Philadelphia sports history is Mr. John Middleton. The bottom line for Mr. Middle is wins and losses. — John M.

I have been a Philly sports fan since 1948 and without hesitation I say that current owners Jeffrey Lurie and John Middleton are the best now and over all that time. Both owners are fully committed to winning and spending the needed money to be a contender and winner. Jeff gave us our first ever Super Bowl win and has been back again even though we lost. John Middleton has given the city an NL Championship and within one gave of another and a trip to he World Series last year. Most of us who have been long time fans have seen more droughts and disappointments than championships, but I think both these owners are fully committed to winning with whatever it takes. — Everett S.

Ranking them? I’m a phour-fer-phour Philly guy. Even though the Birds are number three for me, I’d pick Lurie. Long-term and consistent success. Snider’s overall contributions to the city and sports culture are undeniable. Number three — Say what you will about betrayal and senile self-importance, but Connie Mack’s 9 pennants and 5 world championships are hard to argue with and STILL unmatched by any team in town. And lastly? I just love Middleton. He’s the benchmark for any 21st century Philly sports owner. — Gene T.

Ed Snider. Made the nation’s founding and 4th most populous city the center of the world again with spectacular back-to-back Stanley Cups and a beatdown of the Soviet Red Army team. — Tom O.

