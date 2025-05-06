No Lotto luck | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Flyers had high hopes entering the NHL’s draft lottery. Then the ping-pong balls started flying.

They finished with the fourth-worst record and had the fourth-best odds, but they drooped to the No. 6 pick in a depressing (for them) lottery Monday night that saw the New York Islanders grab the No. 1 selection.

The Flyers have selected at No. 6 three times before, taking Bob Currier in 1969, Behn Wilson in 1978, and Peter Forsberg in 1991. Forsberg went on to a Hall of Fame career, mostly accomplished with the Colorado Avalanche after the Flyers dealt him away in the Eric Lindros trade.

The bright side for the Flyers in the draft, which begins June 27: They’ll have three picks in the first round.

The Flyers’ Matvei Michkov fell out of the running for the Rookie of the Year award as he failed to be named a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

Dante Nori started collecting his rookie baseball cards — there are more than 20 variations — after the Phillies drafted the outfielder in last summer’s first round. Nori rips open packs, searches eBay, goes to card shows, and connects with collectors who may have found his cards. He’s persistent about his quest and he needs just three more cards to complete the set. The 20-year-old Nori is in low-A Clearwater and has yet to play 50 minor-league games. But he could one day reach the majors. On his climb there, he’s collecting himself.

Bryce Harper is frustrated by his slow start — even if he is managing it better — but believes a breakout will come.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Tampa at 7:05 tonight (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.48 ERA) will start against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 2.64).

The 76ers’ are fresh off a dreadful, injury-plagued 2024-25 season. The result? An opportunity to keep their top-six protected draft pick, which will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it lands at No. 7 or higher. The Sixers tanked to be here, and it largely worked.

Now the NBA draft lottery is on the horizon. So what’s at stake for the Sixers, and does the drawing actually work? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell presents a refresher eight years after the Sixers’ last lottery appearance.

The Eagles have had pretty good luck in drafting defensive players out of Georgia, so they went back to the well to select another linebacker. Smael Mondon, a fifth-round pick, considers fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean a “big brother” and has kept up with Dean through the years.

While Dean continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon, Mondon will give the Eagles some much-needed depth at linebacker going into the summer.

Britain Covey, a punt returner and depth receiver for the Eagles for three seasons, is moving on after signing with the Rams.

Also moving on is Anthony Patch, the Eagles’ senior director of college scouting, who is taking a senior position with the Raiders.

The Truist Championship tees off Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. Join Inquirer columnists David Murphy and Marcus Hayes on Wednesday at 9 a.m. as they preview the PGA Tour signature event.

Worth a look

Social media star: Penn Charter guard Jake West is moving on to college along with an NIL deal with Passes. PGA star: Jordan Spieth took part in a youth putting competition at Cobbs Creek Golf Course in advance of the Truist Championship. Fast Ford: Haverford College second baseman Harry Genth has MLB dreams.

🧠 Trivia time

Who is the only former first-round pick by the Sixers to play in more than 1,000 NBA games since Thaddeus Young, a 2007 pick who played in 1,172? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Nikola Vučević

B) Jrue Holiday

C) Marreese Speights

D) Evan Turner

What you’re saying about relievers

We asked you: Who is your favorite Phillies reliever ever and why? Among your responses:

When I was 7 years old in 1950 the Phillies reliever Jim Konstanty won the MVP and appeared in the most games ever — 74 at that time. He won 16 games and saved 22 and was selected for the All-Star team in that year! He started the first game of the World Series against the Yankees because their ace Robin Roberts had pitched the day before to get the Whiz Kids into the Series. We were swept in 4 games and I still sting from those losses! — David W.

Tug McGraw! Won the World Series! — Jill L.

Has to be the Tugger. I was at the park when he stopped KC cold in Game 6, easily the favorite sports moment of my life! — Philip K.

An older “Whiz Kid,” Jim Konstanty. Cause he was consistently constant. — John B.

Has to be Brad Lidge. He only had one good year, but he won the World Series and didn’t blow a save all year in 2008. Best year ever for a Phillies reliever? True, he lost the World Series in 2009, but the Phillies have won 2 and lost 6 — I’ll take the win. And they won in 1980 despite Tug McGraw not because of him. — Eddie G.

Easy answer for this 12-year-old kid without a TV who listened to almost all 1950 Whiz Kid games on the radio. Jim Konstanty who was 16-7, 2.66 ERA, 74 relief appearances and 62 games finished and 22 saves. All the appearances were the most ever at that time. His extraordinary season earned him the NL MVP Award. No Cy Young Award yet. Robin Roberts was exhausted from starting 3 of the last 5 games of the season including a 10-inning complete game on the last day at Ebbets Field to win the first Phillies NL pennant since 1915. As a result Konstanty started the first game of the World Series and only gave up 4 hits in 8 innings as the Phillies lost 1-0 to the Yankees. — Everett S.

Of course it’s Tugger but 2nd place is Jack Baldshun who pulled the pathetically sad early sixties into contention. — Dale O.

Easy. Brad Lidge. 2008. — Dick K.

I have three but Brad Lidge did it all in 2008. He had 40 saves w/o any blown saves and a save in game five of the World Series (Perfect). He had ice in his veins and he also added a little excitement to his saves as they always had a little tension in them — BUT he got the job done. When he got the final out in game 5 and Carlos Ruiz came out to the mound it was awesome! — Vince O.

Who else but Brad Lidge. 48 out of 48. And who can forget that last one. THE 0-2 Pitch, SWING AND A MISS, the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES ARE 2008 WORLD CHAMPIONS OF BASEBALL. — Mitch B.

Although I have a soft spot for Tug McGraw, I have to go with Brad Lidge. His perfect season was amazing for the 2008 WS Phillies. I will always remember what he did to get us there and to win the WS. — Kathy T.

Obviously Tug McGraw — Bill M

Without a doubt, Tug McGraw. He was a delight to watch, both on and off the field. And he got the job done. One of my core memories is of his jubilation when he threw the last pitch for strike three and the Phillies’ first World Series title! — Laura and Jon M.

I actually have three. The “Tugger” for his personality, abilities and who can forget McGraw striking out Willie Wilson to end the 1980 World Series against the Kansas City Royals, bringing the Phillies their first World Series in history. Brad Lidge for that amazing perfect season in 2008 (48 out of 48) and winning the World Series. Jim Konstanty from the 1950 NL Champion Phillies. … Yeah, I know, I’m older than dirt at 85 but these are my memories to cherish. — Ronald R.

Tug McGraw is my favorite reliever of all time. He had a spirit unmatched and could throw more than 1 inning. — Tom G.

My favorite Phillies reliever was Tug McGraw. He not only was very reliable, especially in 1980, but he was a really colorful character. It was fitting that his signature pitch was the screwball. — Tom E.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jackie Spiegel, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Gina Mizell, Diamond Leung, Gabriela Carroll, and Katie Lewis.

