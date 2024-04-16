Outside shot | Sports Daily Newsletter

So the 76ers are in the playoffs, kind of, and the Flyers still might be, and if only everything were that simple.

If you’re a casual fan of the NBA or the NHL, if you’re not spending your waking hours poring over potential postseason scenarios, if you just want to know when the local teams are playing and who their opponents will be, you can be forgiven for wondering whether these leagues rely on supercomputers and Silicon Valley-designed algorithms to determine seeding and scheduling.

With Game 82 tonight, where does this leave the Flyers, who have an outside shot to make the NHL playoffs, and the Sixers, who face the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament tomorrow night? Mike Sielski sorted out their confusing playoff pictures, requirements, and implications.

The 2023-24 Flyers season has had more twists and turns than a David Fincher movie. It will all culminate in Game 82 with the Flyers still alive in the multi-horse race for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card playoff spot.

But the mood at Flyers practice Monday was not one of nerves and stress. The Flyers instead were loose and kept the mood light despite the high stakes in front of them. As John Tortorella said: “They’re ready to play.”

But while the Flyers’ playoff pulse is still beating, it’s not as simple as win and you’re in. That was the scenario in 2010 when Danny Brière, Brian Boucher, and the Flyers hosted the Rangers in the most dramatic of season finales. Jackie Spiegel caught up with several members of that team to remember the epic encounter that sparked a surprising run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Next: The Flyers will take the ice tonight against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m., NBCSP) needing a win and some help.

After spending eight weeks away for a torn meniscus, Joel Embiid tweaked his knee in the 76ers’ Friday game against the Orlando Magic. The Sixers decided to let him sit out their regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets even with major playoff stakes on the line. They’re now “hopeful” he will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Word salad aside, there’s little doubt Embiid will play.

Next: The Sixers compete in their first NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ESPN).

J.T. Realmuto expected a down-and-away slider. Instead, Yunior Marte uncorked a sinker, 98 mph and tailing in to the right-handed batter. Realmuto moved his mitt at the last second. But the pitch clanked off the outside of his left wrist and skipped away.

It sure looked like he broke his wrist. But even after an on-field examination by assistant athletic trainer Joe Rauch ruled out the worst-case scenario and Realmuto shrugged off the sting to stay in the game Friday night, the ironman catcher’s second injury scare in four games served to reconfirm what we have all known for a while.

Realmuto is the Phillies’ most irreplaceable player. And it isn’t particularly close.

Though the offensive struggles continued, the Phillies scraped by the Colorado Rockies, 2-1, thanks to a walk-off single from Cristian Pache in the 10th inning on Monday.

Next: The Phillies will face the Colorado Rockies this evening at Citizens Bank Park (6:40 p.m., NBCSP+).

The Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2028 season. The deal solidifies the receiving corps with A.J. Brown and is the latest extension signed after the Eagles made Jordan Mailata a happy man.

With the running back room adding some star power with the addition of free agent Saquon Barkley, there’s still room to add a backup tailback through the 2024 NFL draft.

The results are in. We presented our readers with a field of 16 of the top mascots from local high schools and colleges. And after nearly a month of voting, you told us which amateur mascot is the best in the Philly region.

After winning nearly a quarter of all the brackets submitted, the champion of The Inquirer’s first-ever Mascot Bracket is the Temple Owl. Check out our full results to see how far your favorite mascot made it.

