At one point last season, the conversation was about how much the young Eagles quarterback would hold his team back. On a roster that seemed locked and loaded in every other position to contend for a Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts seemed too green, too nervous in the pocket, too lacking in arm strength and downfield vision.

Even those who championed Hurts and hoped he would improve this season have to be astounded at how quickly Hurts flipped the narrative from how much will he drag the team down to how far can he take them?

After all, as good as the Eagles now are, with upgrades at key places, the MVP! MVP! shouts after wins are for Hurts alone. At 11-1, the Eagles have indeed gone as far as Hurts has taken them, and he’s not done yet.

A.J. Brown was emotional as he faced the team that traded him to the Eagles, and star wide receiver came through with two touchdowns that showed just how valuable he is.

The Eagles defensive corps hasn’t gotten the glory of the offense led by Jalen Hurts, but they’re just as determined to improve and overcome any challenge.

It adds up, says Mike Sielski, to a team that is looking more and more Super Bowl ready.

Perhaps what’s most striking about the Eagles right now, according to Marcus Hayes, is that they can make mistakes, even glaring ones, and still win.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

All signs point to James Harden returning to the 76ers lineup after missing 14 consecutive games with a right foot tendon strain. Barring any setback, he will return to the court in the same arena where he played in for eight seasons and became a league MVP.

Harden called the venue for his return a coincidence when he spoke to the media on Sunday, stating “it just happened that way” as his rehab progressed. But he didn’t deny that Houston, where he still lives, is a special place to him.

“It’s another game, honestly. I’ve got a lot of family, friends and people that are going to support me if I do play tomorrow. It’s just home.”

Next: The Sixers visit Houston Rockets on Monday at 8 p.m. (NBCSP+).

The American adventure at the World Cup, also known as the great return to the tournament, is now over. While not a failure by any means, especially as the only Concacaf nation to advance from group play, the deficiencies the team needs to shore up to reach the level of true contention were exposed against the Dutch.

Ahead of that game, Jonathan Tannenwald spoke to a former USMNT player who in 1994, helped the U.S. advance from group play for the first time since 1930, for his thoughts on the 2022 crew.

In 2026, one key player who will likely need to be central to the U.S. team effort, even if his role was limited this time, is Brenden Aaronson.

Regardless of their team’s fate, Philly fans in Qatar were enjoying the event.

Next: Follow all of our World Cup coverage.

With Michigan and Ohio State advancing the the College Football Playoff, that opened the door for Penn State in the Rose Bowl The Nittany Lions will take on Utah on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

Karl Keglovits played with Trea Turner and Carlos Rodón at North Carolina State. And as a longtime Phillies fan from Nazareth, Pa., Keglovits loves the idea of both free agents joining the Phils.

Former Phillies ace Curt Schilling came up short again in his latest bid for the Hall of Fame, but slugger Fred McGriff made the cut.

On this date

In 1998, a railing at Veterans Stadium gave way at the Army-Navy game, injuring 10 people and hastening the end of that facility.

What you’re saying about the Palestra and the Big 5

More reader responses from last week’s questions: Do you think the Big 5 rivalries have lost some of their intensity? What can be done to remedy that?

If you want to see the top 5 reasons why the Big 5+1 match-ups are now nothing but another game, look at what each schools athletic department does, or more importantly doesn’t do, to promote these games. Student tickets are restricted, no visiting band, no promotion at the individual schools, no working together by the various departments to make this an event. They treat it, and frankly many games, as if it’s a chore to put it on for a living, breathing, in-person audience. If people want to see it return to being an actual event, they departments need to, just like the players, “put in the work.” And make sure there are enough streamers, too.

Now rise for the Red and Blue. — Will F.

The Big 5 schools can’t recruit top tier players at this time, compared to the 60′s & 70′s. The good players are leaving the Delaware Valley for national programs. Thus no enthusiasm locally.

Also, the players now lack basic basketball skills. Unforced turnovers and sloppy play are a big distraction and frustrating for the audience to watch. Too much one on one atmosphere also. The team concept game is non existent.

The entertainment dollar is limited in today’s society and not being used for Big 5 basketball games.

Will there be a Big 5 in 10 years? I hope there is intercity rivalries still, but the schools must change marketing strategies to incorporate societies interests of today to coincide with these programs. — Jim F.

