A trade makes waves | Sports Daily Newsletter

Danny Brière did just that Monday as he pulled off a big-time trade for the Flyers in advance of this week’s NHL draft. The Flyers are acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick on Saturday, and a fourth-round pick next season.

Zegras, 24, is known as a flashy player, but he battled injuries and inconsistency in the last two seasons. Maybe he can slot in at center alongside the gifted Matvei Michkov and conjure up some of his earlier magic. In his first full season, Zegras had 61 points for the Ducks at age 20. He had 23 goals and 42 assists in his next season.

So the talent is there. “Yes, injuries were a factor last couple of years,” Brière said. “... Sometimes it could be chemistry as well. ... We feel good about it because of what he’s shown in the past. And we hope he can find that magic again and then take it to another level.”

How did the Flyers do in this trade? Our Jackie Spiegel gives Brière a good grade for a low-risk, high-reward move.

Looking ahead to the first round of the draft on Friday, could the Flyers pass up their need for centers in favor of a talented winger like Porter Martone?

Jason Kelce mania will take over Sea Isle City down the Shore this week. The retired Eagle, who finds himself more popular than ever, plans his fifth annual celebrity bartending fundraiser on Wednesday, followed by his Beer Bowl on Thursday.

The fundraiser benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation, a cause that is close to the heart of Mike Monichetti, the owner of Mike’s Seafood, where Kelce is a regular. Monichetti is the parent of a son and daughter on the autism spectrum, and the former Pro Bowl center and his wife, Kylie, have long been active in supporting autism research.

A friendship formed. Matt Breen tells the story, which includes an amusing anecdote about Kelce’s Buffalo Shrimp.

Against a lefty starter, Otto Kemp will move to left field, never mind that the righty-swinging infielder’s triple-A crash course showed that he’s “probably average” in the outfield, according to Rob Thomson, who like most managers, tends to accentuate positives.

Is there a greater indictment of Max Kepler? In December, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies planned “to have him play every day” in left field. But Kepler hasn’t started against a non-opener lefty since April 2. Through Sunday, Kepler ranked 120th among 161 qualified hitters with a .388 slugging percentage. It underscores the need for a natural outfielder who bats from the right side, if not an overall upgrade in left field.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Houston at 8:10 tonight (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (6-1, 2.20 ERA) will start against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.09).

The 76ers have been keen to keep Tyrese Maxey involved with the development of their young players. Second-year forward Justin Edwards traveled down to Dallas for an offseason workout with the All-Star. Maxey also helped evaluate VJ Edgecombe, attending a dinner with the Baylor star as part of the Sixers’ pre-draft process. So it should come as no surprise if the team selects a player it views as a viable long-term partner for Maxey, the Sixers’ only reliable long-term cornerstone. Our Keith Pompey makes the case for Maxey to be their priority when they choose a player at No. 3 in the draft on Wednesday.

NFL careers can progress in a hurry. Nolan Smith will head into his third training camp with the Eagles next month with added responsibilities. This time around, he’ll be the team’s longest-tenured edge rusher at the age of 24. Brandon Graham has retired, Josh Sweat left in free agency, and Bryce Huff has been traded. The Birds will need Smith to be a leader of the group.

“I’m ready for that role, but I can’t replace BG and what he does,” Smith says. “... I’m always going to be a juice guy and I always talk to my guys and tell them to meet me at the ball and stuff like that. That gets guys going.”

On the former Eagle front, Michael Vick is settling into his new job as coach at Norfolk State and says he gets inspiration from a former mentor: Andy Reid.

Favorite stadium experiences

We asked you: Aside from the game itself, what part of the stadium or arena experience do you enjoy the most? Among your responses:

Going to a Phillies game is always enjoyable because of the friendly and helpful attitude of the Phillies employees. This is true of the people at the gate and the ushers. This kind of attitude from so many people can only happen if it starts at the top. I think John Middleton and before him David Montgomery and Bill Giles have led the way making the ballpark a place that you can enjoy coming and want to come back. — Tom E.

One of the great memories from the Vet was the Stadium Club on the 400 level in the outfield. You sat at a bar looking straight out at the field. There was no membership. We would buy a $2.50 ticket and go right to the Stadium Club. The bartenders were great. I remember sitting up there one night after the game sipping on a $2 bottle of Miller High Life and in walks Tommy Hutton and his guitar. He sets up and plays an impromptu set of tunes. Great memories. — Larry C.

My most recent experiences have all been at Citizens Bank Park. I love going to Phillies games there. There is nothing like being in the sunshine watching our Phils and joyfully celebrating with everyone else when they win. The atmosphere of live sports just can’t be beat. — Kathy T.

I mostly just enjoyed the whole ball game experience with the large crowds of fans and back years ago taking my young daughters to games especially when it was their first time. I am the oldest of five and often took younger brothers and that was always special. Baseball crowds are generally friendly and I enjoyed chatting with other fans and especially if from the rival team. Now watching Phillies games on TV from 2,300 miles away (Prescott, Ariz.), I am amazed at all that goes on at the park outside of the game, and especially all the fun provided for children. Was not like that in 1948 at Shibe Park when I first became a fan. — Everett S.

From the time we park our car at Citizens Bank Park, walk across the street, pass through security, pass the ticket machine, go up on the elevator at least 10 people are saying, “Hi Mary, Hi Ron, glad to see you again.” Most come over for hugs and off we go. Sort of like our extended family. When we leave the game they actually thank us for coming. We’ve been to many different venues around the country. Nothing compares to a Phillies game. — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jackie Spiegel, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jeff Neiburg, Anthony Wood, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, and Joe Santoliquito.

