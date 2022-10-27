It’s almost here.

The World Series.

The Phillies don’t belong, some might say, pointing to the wild-card spot, the playoff system, whatever criteria the gatekeepers of glory might apply to deny the joy of the upstart Phillies and their fans.

No matter. This team has fought through the adversity of the season and emerged victorious in every playoff battle. The Phillies have been led by a player who has worked his whole career for this moment.

The moment is nearly here — one more day.

The Phillies, writes Marcus Hayes, have just the man to meet it.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What are your plans for watching the World Series? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Kyle Schwarber had an idea for some needed team bonding during a trip to St. Louis in early July. Schwarber, whose leadership skills are second only to his home-run power, asked the Phillies’ travel staff to help reserve a ballroom in the hotel and spread the word through the clubhouse: It’s karaoke night. Said star catcher J.T. Realmuto: “It kind of helped us come together and jell as a group. Ever since then, we’ve just been having fun and having a good time together.”

They met seven years ago as prospects who the Phillies dreamed could pitch for their next contending team. And now Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin are, preparing for the World Series together.

Nola will get the start in Game 1 followed by Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 2.

Who are you picking to win the World Series? Here are our predictions.

Next: The Phillies open the World Series in Houston at 8:03 p.m. Friday (Fox29).

The Eagles are rooting for their South Philly counterparts as they take on the Astros in the World Series. That includes Jalen Hurts, who’s from Houston.

“I’m Houston born and raised,” he said. “I love my city. That’s my hometown. But my home now is Philly. I love this city, too.”

The team bolstered its pass rush Wednesday, acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. It’s a very Howie Roseman-esque move, Mike Sielski writes.

Our Eagles beat writers weigh in on the trade.

Could the Eagles be the next team to go undefeated? It’s not likely, obviously. But it’s still fun to think about, Sielski writes.

Next: The Eagles (6-0) host the Steelers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS3).

While 76ers fans have been quick to react to the team’s poor start to the season, players and coaches been more frustrated than panicked. But that continued calm hasn’t stopped story lines from developing around them, as fans have called for Doc Rivers’ job and started to worry about Joel Embiid’s health.

Taking note of this grumbling, The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes stock of six overreactions to the Sixers’ early season.

The Sixers’ shooting looked better, but they still dropped to 1-4 as the Raptors took advantage of poor defense.

Next: The Sixers play at 7 p.m. Friday in the second half of their two-game series against the Toronto Raptors (NBCSP).

After announcing Tuesday that James van Riemsdyk will be out indefinitely with a fractured finger, the Flyers had some good news on Wednesday.

John Tortorella revealed that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Owen Tippett are expected to back in the lineup on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Ristolainen (lower body) has not played yet this season, while Tippett (suspected concussion) last played on opening night against the New Jersey Devils.

Next: The Flyers (4-2-0) are back at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7 p.m., where they will face off with the Florida Panthers for the second time this season (NBCSP).

Julián Carranza’s job is to score goals, which he didn’t do in the Union’s first playoff game. But he did help create the lone goal by Leon Flach by doing yeoman’s work in the lead-up to the strike.

Jonathan Tannenwald takes a look at a player who can step as easily into a lead role as into the supporting cast.

Carranza wasn’t even on the Union squad last season when the team fell to New York City FC at this point in the playoffs, but he’s well aware of how the Philadelphia players feel about the NYCFC.

“If we meet them in the playoffs, we’ll have that energy like we still have in every game against them,” Carranza said earlier this year.

Next: The Union host NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference final at 8 p.m. Sunday at Subaru Park (FS1, Fox Deportes).

Worth a look

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Mike Sielski, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Matt Breen, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Aaron Carter, and Cayden Steele.