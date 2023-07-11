Incaviglia’s still in the game | Sports Daily Newsletter

Thirty years ago, Pete Incaviglia was right in the thick of things on Macho Row with a Phillies team that would surprise everyone and capture the National League pennant.

Incaviglia, Darren Daulton, Lenny Dykstra and Co. played hard, won a surprising amount of games, and just didn’t want to go home afterward. So they stayed past the wee hours most nights at the Vet, rehashing the games and the key plays and becoming even better. Closer as a group, too.

“We were just a bunch of blue-collar guys who grinded every day,” said Incaviglia, who had 24 homers and 89 RBIs in that unforgettable 1993 season.

That mulleted band of Phillies displayed a passion for the game, and “Inky” still has it today, riding buses as a manager in the independent Frontier League.

Advertisement

Why is he still in baseball? “The biggest reward is seeing guys get out of here and get to the big leagues,” Incaviglia said. “Being able to watch them on TV and know you had a very small part in their lives. That’s very rewarding.”

Matt Breen tells Incaviglia’s story.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What is your favorite All-Star Game moment? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The last time Nick Castellanos was named to the All-Star Game was in 2021. He was in his final season with the Reds. His numbers at the break were slightly better — 18 home runs with a .331/.384/.585 slash line — but he had a completely different mindset. Castellanos was in a contract year. That was what motivated him. This time, it’s different. He signed a $100 million contract last spring with the Phillies. He’s not playing for himself.

Turns out Castellanos is the favorite Phillie of a popular former Phillie, Ryan Howard.

Phillies first-round pick Aidan Miller has power that has seemed to exceed his age, dating all the way back to middle school.

Let’s meet the players the Phillies just drafted!

Scott Bandura of Taney Dragons fame was selected in the seventh round of the draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Next: The Phillies will be represented by Castellanos and Craig Kimbrel in the All-Star Game at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Fox29).

Paul Reed will remain in Philly for at least the next year after the Sixers on Sunday matched a three-year offer sheet that includes a no-trade provision for the 2023-24 season. The move may seem like a curious one. The Sixers had a lot of big men and an inverse amount of luxury tax maneuverability. But they also had few other options. David Murphy offers five reasons the Sixers had no choice but to pay Reed real money.

Patrick Beverley was introduced on Monday as a new Sixer, and he made clear of his desire to play with James Harden again.

Undrafted rookie Terquavion Smith is showing the fearless mentality he displayed at N.C. State as he tries to impress during NBA Summer League.

There was no case of the Mondays at the Wells Fargo Center, as the Flyers began the workweek by handling a couple of important bits of business.

The business came in the form of new contracts for restricted free agents Cam York and Noah Cates, two of the organization’s most promising young players. Both players signed new two-year deals, with Cates getting $2.625 million per season and York $1.6 million.

The Flyers still have a little more business to do, as forwards Morgan Frost and Olle Lycksell remained unsigned ahead of Saturday’s restricted free-agent deadline.

Worth a look

Sidelined: Mystics star Elena Delle Donne will miss the WNBA All-Star Game with a sprained ankle. Brotherly Love League: Some of Philly basketball’s all-time best played a game for old times’ sake.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Who was the only Phillie on the NL roster in 1996, the last time the All-Star Game was played in Philadelphia? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Ricky Bottalico

B) Lenny Dykstra

C) Mike Lieberthal

D) Curt Schilling

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: What are the biggest questions you have about the Phillies for the second half of the season? Among your responses:

There are so many questions to be asked of the Phillies. Will Trea Thompson earn his money? Will Schwarber get his batting average over the Mendoza line? Will Harper ever hit a home-run again? Will Harper solve the revolving door at first base? But the largest question of all is the starting pitching, and whether anyone other than Ranger Suárez will lower their ERA below 4. The relief pitching has been better than it has in years, but now the starting pitching is disintegrating. Wheeler and Nola are the biggest question marks. Of course, if 2023 is a carbon copy of 2022, another World Series showing would be nice. — Jay W.

I have a few concerns. I am a bit worried about Harper at this point. Getting drilled on that elbow doesn’t help the cause, either. The lack of offense when needed is concerning. Nola’s pitching is very concerning. He can’t seem to string his good starts together. And they desperately need to get Schwarber out of the lineup. He is a liability in left field and with his under .200 batting average he is doing nothing but striking out, walking and the occasional hit. He is the biggest issue they need to address. Castellanos has shown what a stellar player he is. The bullpen, for the most part, has been much more consistent. My only criticism of Topper is he leaves a struggling pitcher in too long and often takes a good reliever out after only one inning. Those things have cost the Phils some games. — Kathy T.

Defense must get better. Turner is making too many errors on easy plays. Whoever plays left field must field better. Stop the base running mistakes. There is aggressiveness and then there is dumb running. Finally, the hitting coach must stop emphasizing looking for the fastball because hitters are swinging fastball and getting sliders low and away over and over again and striking out. Take more pitches, walks are good too. The high fastball is not hittable but the batters keep swinging at it and missing. The manager needs to give more take signs when a pitcher is clearly not throwing strikes. If the Phillies don’t change these mistakes, they will go no where. — Tom J.

I am very concerned about the team so far this year. There are some really bright spots such as Castellanos, Stott, Walker, Bohm, Marsh, and some of our relievers, but too many others are far short of where they should or could be. If Bryce can play first they can move horrible fielding Schwarber to DH where he belongs. Personally I would get rid of Kyle period, but he is our only power source right now. Thanks to the injury and surgery Bryce is not even 50% of the guy who led this team to the WS last year. ... Starting pitching is a real concern with Wheeler pitching at 4.05 (18th) and Nola 4.39 (22nd). Taijuan Walker has been a bright spot, and Alvarado leads the team with a 1.38 ERA. The relievers have been good and Sanchez is showing promise. Pache looks to be a possible star in the making, but I would put him in left and leave Marsh in center. ... I know Rob managed the team to the WS last year, but there are times when watching that I am saying to myself, what is he thinking? — Everett S.

Easy: get Harper, healthy, whatever it takes; get hitting experts to work with Schwarber and Turner; use Pache more often, and get Darrick Hall extra BP. Need more bombs. — Barry S.

1. Can Harper turn around a mediocre 1st half of the season and carry this team on his back to the playoffs?

2. Will Nola and Wheeler pitch and be dominant like they are capable of pitching or remain just .500 pitchers?

3. Can Turner start hitting like he has in past years and get on base for our 3,4 & 5 hitters?

4. Will Schwarber continue to lead off or move down in the order if he becomes the DH? Leading off and hitting .170 doesn’t cut it.

5. Can the Phillies beat the teams that they are capable of beating on a consistent basis (i.e., Wash, KC, St. Louis, etc.)?

I don’t see the Phillies coming close to the Braves but the Marlins are in reach. If they get into the playoffs, as we well know, anything can happen. — Skip B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Matt Breen, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Isabella DiAmore, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Giana Han, Mike Jensen, and Sapna Bansil.