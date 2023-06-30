The Beard’s parting gift | Sports Daily Newsletter

That Daryl Morey mega-trade in February that brought James Harden to the 76ers will not bear any fruit after all. (On the bright side, at least they unloaded Ben Simmons in that deal ...)

In a bit of a surprise Thursday, Harden opted into his $35.6 million option for next season, but he and the team have decided to work together to seek a trade, a league source confirmed.

Forget that scuttlebutt about the Sixers persuading Harden to return — or that talk about the Rockets bringing him back for a king’s ransom. He’ll be headed out of Philly, that’s all that matters. See ya, Beard.

For the Sixers, it wouldn’t be the worst outcome, David Murphy writes. If Harden had walked as a free agent, they essentially would have been left with $35 million less to spend, according to the byzantine league rules. Now, they can at least exchange him for $35 million worth of contracts and maximize their potential payroll. If that doesn’t make sense, don’t worry. It’s what makes the NBA great.

NBA free agency technically begins today, but the 76ers offered some early fireworks on Thursday when James Harden opted into the final year of his contract with designs on being traded to a team of his liking. The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be the front-runners as of Thursday night. But the big question for Sixers fans is this: How will it impact the Sixers in free agency? With players like Paul Reed, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton set to hit the market and Tobias Harris in trade rumors, crucial roster-building starts now.

Next: NBA free agency starts at 6 p.m. today as players will be allowed to negotiate with teams about new deals. They will not be able to sign until July 6.

At times, the Phillies’ pennant defense has felt like a car ride over the cobblestones in Old City: slow and bumpy. Rhys Hoskins’ season-ending knee injury late in spring training was less a pothole than a crater, from both a leadership and run-production perspective. The best players — Bryce Harper and Trea Turner — haven’t been the best players. At their low point, on June 2, the Phillies were seven games under .500 and tied for last place. Since then, though, the Phillies were 17-5 entering Thursday night’s series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and 42-37 overall, 10½ games behind the division-leading Braves but only two games out of a wild-card spot. They were on an 86-win pace with a minus-9 run differential. Could it be better? Definitely. But the Phillies also could be the Mets. Here, then, are a few lingering questions as the second half begins.

Harper has been edged by J.D. Martinez for the starting spot at designated hitter on the National League All-Star team.

The Phillies won their fourth straight and completed a sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night.

Next: The Phillies return home to face Washington at 6:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (5-6, 3.43).

The rebuilding Flyers’ draft approach this season was simple: Let it Fly.

On Day 2 of the NHL draft, the Flyers did that, making eight picks, including several of the big-swing variety. The most notable picks were a pair of goalies back-to-back and the son of a popular former Flyer. Here’s all the action from rounds 2-7.

Speaking of the draft, we decided to veer from the traditional and impossible draft grades and have some fun with the Flyers’ selections. Here’s how our beat reporters reacted to each of the team’s picks with the help of emojis.

Home is where the heart is, and that’s true for United States men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen as well.

“I don’t come back home as much as I’d like, but whenever I get a break, I try to come back home,” Steffen told The Inquirer.

Steffen, 28, was back in his native Downingtown this week to put on a soccer clinic for children at his former club program, United Sports. The club also dedicated a field in his honor, as Steffen fielded questions about a variety of topics, including his uncertain club future.

Next: The Union visit Atlanta United on Sunday (4 p.m., Apple TV, Fox).

As Zech McPhearson and Milton Williams continue to carve out roles with the Eagles, the duo is set to host a 7-on-7 event on Saturday for four local high school teams.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have another duo that’s highly regarded. Jalen Hurts? He’s a popular bet to win MVP. Jason Kelce? His fundraiser in Sea Isle City raised more than $380,000.

Worth a look

Tigers roar: College World Series champion LSU is likely to have the top two picks in the MLB draft, according to oddsmakers. Costly wagers: Four more NFL players are suspended for gambling violations.

Hungry?

What you’re saying about the Flyers’ draft

We asked you: Do you think the Flyers made the correct draft picks? Why or why not? Among your responses:

I hope so but don’t like that we have to wait three years for the Russian. — Lee J.

Yes, he is a very young, talented player. Yeah, it stinks that we have to wait a couple years, but it’ll be well worth it in the long run. We have a lot of young talent on our roster so we can get them developed in the next couple years and then bring him in. We already have Cutter [Gauthier] coming up, [Morgan] Frost, [Tyson] Foerster, [Noah] Cates, [Owen] Tippett, [Cam] York, and others in the system. We will be fine. — Jim C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Giana Han, Olivia Reiner, Gustav Elvin, Scott Lauber, Josh Tolentino, Andrea Canales, Devin Jackson, Kerith Gabriel, and Jonathan Tannenwald.