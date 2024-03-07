Tell me why | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jason Kelce offered an emotional speech when he announced his retirement on Monday.

He touched on some of the reasons he came to his decision Wednesday on his podcast, New Heights.

He’s given blood, sweat, tears, and more to this city, and he certainly doesn’t owe us a full explanation of his decision, but it’s only human to wonder, right?

The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes has known Kelce for more than a decade. In that time, the star center has shared plenty of insights with our columnist. Based off his expertise, Hayes read through the lines and explained a few more reasons — on and off the field — why Kelce is stepping away now.

Whether it’s landmark retirements or typical offseason turnover, the Eagles have some questions when it comes to their roster for 2024. Those questions will start getting resolved soon, when the new league year begins March 13.

Olivia Reiner takes a look at the team’s free agents — from stalwarts like Brandon Graham to relative newcomers like D’Andre Swift — and assesses who’s most likely to return and which players we’ve seen the last of in Philadelphia.

Some of that wheeling and dealing is taking shape, as the Eagles are expected to release Avonte Maddox, sources say.

As they were walking off the field, Weston Wilson overheard a few coaches talking about the pitcher they just watched throw live batting practice. “Everybody was like, ‘How has this dude never pitched in the big leagues?’ " Wilson said. Michael Mercado’s upside is high, but there is a reason he hasn’t made it to the show yet.

With three weeks until opening day, Scott Lauber rounded up the biggest storylines for the rest of spring training.

Next: Aaron Nola is scheduled for his third spring-training start at 1:05 p.m. Thursday against the Rays. The radio call will be streamed on MLB.com.

The shorthanded Sixers blew a 15-point second-half lead Wednesday against a Memphis Grizzlies team who also continues to be plagued by injuries.

In one of the more disastrous defeats of the season, the Sixers fell 115-109 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Next: The Sixers welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until 3 p.m. Friday, but Danny Brière isn’t waiting around. The Flyers’ rookie general manager was a busy man on Wednesday, flipping defenseman Sean Walker for a first-round pick in yet another tidy bit of business. Here are the full details.

Brière didn’t rest on his laurels, as the Flyers later announced a four-year, life-changing contract extension for gritty blueliner Nick Seeler, another player who was rumored to be on the trade block.

But it wasn’t all good news for Seeler or the Flyers, as the defenseman was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury after he blocked a shot in the foot/ankle on Monday night. Seeler wasn’t the only Flyers defenseman to miss practice Wednesday, but Travis Konecny as a full participant was a welcome sight.

Now we’ll see if Brière has any more tricks up his sleeve.

Next: The Flyers head south to face the Florida Panthers tonight (7, NBCSP).

The Union entered Tuesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 first leg against Pachuca shorthanded and facing a steep challenge from one of the continent’s top powers.

While it wasn’t always pretty, the Union more than held their own in a 0-0 draw, writes Jonathan Tannenwald. In fact, one player continued to build his growing reputation: Nathan Harriel. Now, the Union will look to make some more history next week in the second leg in Mexico.

Next: The Union host Seattle in MLS play on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

What you’re saying about Zack Wheeler

There is no who? Wheeler is our guy. I always remember my late grandmother telling me, “A bird in the hand is worth two in a bush.” Wheeler and Nola have gotten us past the Braves three times now and are pumped up to do it again. For those of us who have been fans going back many years, these $$$$ numbers are staggering. I remember when GMs who were arguing with a negotiating player would say, “Hey listen Joe, you take what I am offering or I will trade you to the St. Louis Browns.” Remember when Sandy Koufax one of the greatest ever, along with his teammate Don Drysdale held out in spring training asking for $100,000 each? Koufax today would be paid what Ohtani gets. — Everett S.

