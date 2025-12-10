⚾ More Schwarbombs | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kyle Schwarber is probably going to finish his career in a Phillies uniform.

The 32-year-old slugger agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract on Tuesday, fulfilling a priority that Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke about getting done in the fall.

Schwarber hit 56 home runs — or as we like to say, Schwarbombs — this season to finish two shy of Ryan Howard’s franchise record, and he was runner-up for National League MVP.

But did anyone really think the Phillies weren’t going to resign Schwarber?

They could have gone in another direction, especially as Schwarber got offers this week. But the Phillies believe Schwarber is unrivaled, and it’s the right move to not make sweeping changes to their roster.

The Phillies are optimistic about re-signing J.T. Realmuto and announced manager Rob Thomson’s contract extension through 2027.

Thomson has led the Phillies to a .580 winning percentage since he was named the manager in 2022. He is the fourth manager in MLB history to reach the postseason in each of his first four full seasons at the helm and was a finalist for manager of the year in 2025.

He doesn’t want to “go anyplace else whenever I’m done, because I love the people and I love the organization,” Thomson said.

The perception is that the Phillies are merely bringing back the band.

Jalen Hurts threw a career-high four interceptions in the Eagles’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday night, extending their losing streak to three games. The loss was not all on the sixth-year quarterback. However, it did expose his imperfections as a drop-back passer. He threw over and behind his intended targets, and made the wrong reads. The lowly Raiders offer a chance for the quarterback to get right this Sunday. Can he get the job done?

While the Eagles are still sit in the driver’s seat in the NFC East, their losing streak has not been good for their position in the NFL power rankings. There seems to be one consistent theme across every media outlet that ranked the Eagles: They all agree that the Birds are in serious trouble.

What we’re ...

🤔 Wondering: It appears Kevin Patullo is escaping the bulk of the blame — at least for one week. Here’s what the national media is saying about the Eagles after their loss to LA.

📖 Learning: Heading into Week 15, the Eagles’ matchup with Las Vegas might feel like a get-well game. But the Raiders have been scoring at roughly the same pace as the Birds over the last six weeks.

During morning skate on Tuesday, Ty Murchison learned that he would be making his NHL debut later that night against the San Jose Sharks.

The 22-year-old was a fifth-round pick by the Flyers in 2021 and was a star at Arizona State. Not many would have pegged the California native, who grew up playing roller hockey before pivoting to the ice, to be the first guy to take a rookie lap this season, but the 6-foot-2 defenseman has adjusted to the pro game. He got to live out his dream in front of his family and friends, who were in attendance at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Four different Flyers scored in a 4-1 win over the Sharks. Travis Konecny reached a career milestone, picking up his 500th career point with a goal and assist in the win.

Ed Barkowitz, a former Daily News sportswriter, has organized a toy drive for 23 years, a task that feels more arduous each December. He’s 55 years old, teaches a college course, works with his family business, stays active as a freelance writer, and has to deal with the ever busy — and ever growing — holiday season.

But the donation boxes throughout his South Philadelphia neighborhood soon fill with toys. His friends — especially the ones he worked with for more than 30 years at the Daily News — will pack a corner bar on Friday night. And then he’ll watch his nieces and nephews use the money collected to buy enough gifts for more than 50 South Philly families to have presents on Christmas morning.

Sports snapshot

Kyle Schwarber is a remarkable hitter on a number of different levels. His return to the Phillies was a given. There was a market for his services, and the Phillies would have been devastated to lose him. Of course, there are some risk. Over the last 15 years, only three players have had more than two seasons of 30-plus home runs between the ages of 33 and 37, but any judgment of the Phillies’ offseason will depend on what happens next, writes columnist David Murphy.

While Jalen Hurts played the worst game of his career in the Eagles’ overtime loss to the Chargers, this former Eagles player wouldn’t put too much weight into it. Find out who said it here.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ loss

We asked: Who is most at fault in this Eagles slump? Among your responses:

I believe it’s a combination of whoever is calling the plays and Hurts poor play. The play selection seems easily predictable resulting in too many 3rd and longs in which the Eagles are extremely woesome. Hurts just seems off. High throws and appearing to not notice wide open receivers is very concerning. — Bob A.

Jalen Hurts lost that game!! — Joseph M.

After last night’s game, there should be no question in anyone’s mind, that the main player who is at fault would be Carson Wentz 2.0! Don’t be surprised to see Howie move Hurts during the off season for almost nothing. And to think Howie gave the greatest kicker ever to play the game to the Chargers for nothing. 99 field goals out of 102 attempts is almost impossible. — Ronald R.

Stubborn Nick Sirianni and unimaginative Kevin Patullo — Sheldon W.

Well since they are still searching for an “identity ” (It’s December.) Got to be Sirianni. — Bill M.

Lots of coaches and players to blame, but the one who always has to answer for the overall lack of team success is the leader. Sirianni is the head coach and winning and losing is ultimately his responsibility. “Heavy lies the crown.” Hurts is playing like a rookie, the play calling is awful, and the O line needs help. Maybe the Saints will fire Kellen and he can come back and run the offense. And maybe bringing back Kelce is not all that laughable. A trip to Santa Clara is looking more and more like a fading dream, but we fans will not give up. — Everett S.

You’ve got to start with Patullo, because he’s really the only one doing a job he’s never done before. Sirianni, great record or no, for only seeing the silver lining and not the clouds. The OL, which doesn’t have the consistency it had last year and a couple of their best playing hurt. And Jalen, who just doesn’t seem to mesh with his tenth play-caller in 10 years. The schedule has been brutal, but two wins over the Daniels-less Commanders means they only need one other and they win the division. And then, who knows? — Joel G.

