⚾ Hot stove heats up | Sports Daily Newsletter

As a nasty winter storm bears down on us, it’s a good time to start the newsletter with warm thoughts about baseball.

Could the Mets actually give the Phillies a run for their money in the NL East this season? In the last week or so, they have gotten a little closer.

First they swiped Bo Bichette in a free-agent signing that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski called “a gut punch.” Then the New Yorkers traded for Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert. Then they dealt for front-line pitcher Freddy Peralta, a noted Phillie killer.

What in the name of Flushing is going on around here? David Murphy takes it all in and provides his analysis: “Offseasons are pretty much the only the thing Mets have won in the 40 years since the ’86 Amazin’s did their thing. They are going to need a lot of things to break right for that to change this year.” Read more of Murphy’s take here.

Still ... In Peralta and second-year righty Nolan McLean, the Mets will have a powerful 1-2 punch, and if Sean Manaea can bounce back, their starters could be formidable. At the very least, the flurry of Mets moves has given fans something to talk about around the hot stove ... and we’ll need that stove in the next few days.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Eagles will be spectators Sunday when the NFC and AFC championship games are played, but there will be more than a few Philadelphia connections to the action. The pride of Penn Charter, Mike McGlinchey, is the anchor of the Broncos’ line. Imhotep Charter’s Omar Speights is a top tackler for the Rams. And ex-Eagles DT Milton Williams is lining up for the Patriots. Olivia Reiner gives us the rundown of familiar faces one step from the Super Bowl.

Assistant coach Christian Parker is set to become an ex-Eagle himself, as reports have him heading to the Cowboys to become their defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a finalist for NFL assistant coach of the year honors.

Joel Embiid delivered a triple-double with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Sixers fought past the Houston Rockets, 128-122, in overtime at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tyrese Maxey made only 2 of 10 three-point shots but led the Sixers with 36 points. Gina Mizell has a closer look at the action.

The Flyers’ ongoing search for a No. 1 center is no state secret at this point. But do they potentially have a new lead?

With reports that St. Louis pivot Robert Thomas could be available, the Flyers might finally have a path to filling the organization’s biggest hole. Gustav Elvin believes the Flyers should do whatever it takes to land Thomas, whom he calls one of the league’s top playmakers and a bona fide top-20 center.

The Flyers’ need for centers has been apparent in recent weeks as the team has dropped seven of eight games and fallen below the playoff cut line. But blowing a 3-0 lead and squandering a point on Wednesday in Utah represented a new low, writes Jackie Spiegel.

A former Flyers beat writer for the Daily News, Frank Seravalli has become known as an NHL insider who is now building a hockey network at the streaming service Victory+. These days, he is also known as the hockey coach at Germantown Academy, a job that takes up even more of his precious time. A family tragedy was a major part of Seravalli’s inspiration to coach the Patriots. Alex Coffey tells the story.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: Thoughts on the Sixers so far this season? Among your responses:

Why would any Philadelphia sports fan, specifically a basketball fan, get fired up over our 76ers? By giving Joel Embiid and Paul George max contracts, the GM has essentially made this team irrelevant in the NBA for thee years. These two “Superstars” don’t play enough to make an impact yet account for almost a half BILLION dollars in salary over the life of their contracts. This franchise is handcuffed for the foreseeable future with two untradeable players who miss more games than they play while making it nearly impossible to add salary/free agents. For this franchise, the new reality is not championships, it’s relevancy. — Tom D.

No one cares. George and Embid will be out of the playoffs with “pain management.” Please move back to Syracuse. — Bill M.

An aging Embiid is transitioning into the complementary center he needs to become to help the young Sixers mesh and morph. They will become a quick guard-oriented offense, with the best total guard talent in the NBA.That set of guards includes Maxey, Edgecombe, McCain, Grimes, Edwards, Gordon and Lowry to mentor all of them. But there is no reason for Embiid to be hoisting 3-point shots, which he does at an awful 26% rate this year. — John W.

Encouraging! After last year’s disastrous season, Tyrese and VJ have stepped up to lead the team. Finishing in the top 6 in the conference would be a very successful season. — Bob C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Gustav Elvin, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Matt Breen, and Owen Hewitt.

Thanks for reading. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter, when it looks like we’ll be digging out from a doozy of a storm. — Jim