Major League Baseball’s self-imposed deadline of Tuesday at 5 p.m. came and went without a labor agreement between the owners and players. As a result, commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the season through April 7.

The decision will mark the first time since 1995 that the MLB will miss regular-season games because of a labor dispute. The two sides had met for nine consecutive days, and early Tuesday there was some hope that a deal could be reached before the deadline. It is unclear when the two sides will resume negotiations.

The sides wound up $25,000 apart this year ($64,000 by 2026) on minimum salary; $55 million apart this year ($75 million by 2026) on pre-arbitration bonus pool; and $18 million apart this year ($33 million by 2026) on the competitive balance tax threshold.

Manfred recently said missing regular-season games would be “a disastrous outcome.” The Phillies were scheduled to open the season on March 31 in Houston against the Astros.

Early Birds

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni are scheduled to address the media today at the NFL scouting combine, and on Tuesday, the talk was about the Colts’ continued refusal to throw their full support behind Carson Wentz. Also, new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson took the podium.

The Wentz situation is a reminder of just how tricky the quarterback position can be for teams looking to improve. There aren’t that many elite ones out there, and there aren’t obvious ones in this year’s draft. Want to make an upgrade, as the Eagles might? While the right situation might fall into place, that’s probably what the Colts saw last season when trading for Wentz, and look how that has turned out.

Extra Innings

We know there won’t be baseball for at least the first two series of the season. So if games are wiped out well beyond that and the season is in jeopardy, can players sign with teams overseas? Bryce Harper got everyone thinking when he posted a creative Instagram story asking the Yomiuri Giants in Japan if they could use him. Could players jump ship and sign with foreign teams? The answer is not that clear.

Off the Dribble

On the eve of James Harden’s home debut, the ripple effects of the blockbuster trade that brought him to Philly are still being assessed. Thus far, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle have been buoyed by Harden’s arrival, with each player fielding pinpoint passes from the new teammate and finding easier opportunities on offense.

But dust has yet to settle in a few other aspects, particularly areas where the 76ers have struggled. It’s unclear if Harden will make the Sixers a better home team or whether he can help them rebound at a better clip.

And, perhaps most importantly, Tobias Harris’ role is now muddled. He has struggled in two games with Harden, and has admitted as much. Rather than complain about his lack of offense, Harris has vowed to help in any way possible and accept the offense as it flows his way.

Next: The Sixers play at 7:30 tonight against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center (ESPN, NBCSP). James Harden will make his home debut.

On the Fly

The Flyers were unable to make it two wins a row Tuesday as they were beaten, 3-0, by the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Carter Hart stood tall in net with 28 saves, but at the other end, the Flyers had no answer for 6-foot-7 Mikko Koskinen, who stopped all 39 shots he faced to record his sixth career shutout.

Next: The Flyers are back in action on home ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Fleet Street

Thirty-three days after signing with the Union from Danish side Brøndby, striker Mikael Uhre was finally on the field for his practice with the team.

“It’s lovely, just lovely to be back playing football,” Uhre said. “It’s been a month with no real team training, so of course I have to get my body used to it. But feeling good. All the guys really gave me a warm welcome.”

The Union will hope Uhre can hit the ground running and provide the goals they covet. The striker could even make his MLS debut Saturday against Club de Foot Montréal (4 p.m., PHL17).

In other news, U.S. Soccer has a new deal with ... Turner Sports. The WarnerMedia subsidiary will show both men’s and women’s games, with games to air on TNT, TBS and streaming service HBO Max.

Worth a Look

The modern Doc and Moses? For the Sixers to have a chance to win an NBA title, they will need stars Joel Embiid and James Harden each to sacrifice statistics and find a way to coexist. If they are looking for a blueprint on how to do that, they should look no further than the 1980s partnership of Moses Malone and Julius Erving. Mike Sielski caught up with former Sixers coach Billy Cunningham to find out how Moses and Dr. J made it work to the tune of the 1983 NBA title.

‘It’s scary’: Drexel’s Lera Nasedkina is a champion swimmer and an artist. She is also Ukrainian. The senior talked to Ariel Simpson about the hurt her country is enduring after being invaded by Russia and how she is keeping in touch with her family and friends back home.

Family affair: Having a good week? Well the Rullo family is. Neumann University coach Jim Rullo’s basketball team clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday, while his daughter Molly scored 11 points to help Cardinal O’Hara win the Catholic League title on Monday. The basketball accomplishments don’t stop there for the Rullo family, either.

Wildcats win: Villanova held off Providence, 76-74, on Tuesday night to complete a season sweep of the Friars. Providence had already clinched the Big East regular-season title, but should the championship come with an asterisk? The Friars played three fewer conference games than Villanova and finished only one game ahead of them in the loss column.

A Temple ‘Eyekon’: Tina Sloan Green has done it all. Being the first Black woman to play for the United States women’s field hockey team and later the first Black woman to coach a collegiate lacrosse team would be enough for 99% of the people on earth. But the former Temple coach, now 77, isn’t ready to call it a life’s work. Here’s what Sloan Green will be up to this summer.

Wednesday Wisdom

Today is the 60th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s record-breaking 100-point game with the Philadelphia Warriors. Did you know that Chamberlain could have added another bucket or two to his tally? The game abruptly ended when fans rushed the floor after Chamberlain scored his 100th point with 46 seconds left.

