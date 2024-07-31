Deadline deals | Sports Daily Newsletter

Some would say the Phillies have the best roster in the league — although that may not seem the case as of late.

But President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline to address some of the star-studded team’s needs. Let’s review those trades: They acquired righty-hitting outfielder Austin Hays and late-inning reliever Carlos Estévez last weekend.

Then an hour before deadline, the Phillies made a move for White Sox lefty reliever Tanner Banks. That deal cost them high-A infielder William Bergolla, their No. 11 prospect. Shortly after, they sent reliever Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles for double-A right-hander Seth Johnson and high-A righty Moisés Chace.

Scott Lauber writes that one common word used to describe the Phillies right now is “complete.” But do they have enough to win the World Series?

There’s no hiding it — the Phillies have been in a funk. Entering Tuesday, Bryce Harper was 1-for-15 on this homestand. Trea Turner was 1-for-17. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs had pitched twice for the Phillies in the last 15 days in games that were lost causes. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that part of the problem could stem from the team trying to do too much to turn things around.

However, their funk continued Tuesday night. The Phillies fell 7-6 to the Yankees in 12 innings. They have now lost 10 of last 14 games.

Next: The Phillies face the Yankees today (12:35 p.m., NBCSP).

The Eagles held their fifth training camp practice Tuesday, and it marked the first workout in pads, which saw Jalen Carter knock over some pins, Saquon Barkley breakaways, and rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell being put to the test against A.J. Brown, writes Jeff McLane, who broke down his observations.

Speaking of Mitchell, the Eagles’ first-rounder out of Toledo is feeling “really good” about his progression in camp. He took some snaps Tuesday at slot cornerback, where he’s getting the chance to learn from Avonte Maddox.

Milton Williams has also made early impressions. The third-year defensive tackle could become a bigger part of the team’s interior rushing rotation and he’s ready to prove his value in a contract year.

Asked why he chose the 76ers, Reggie Jackson talked about joining a team that he expects to do “something special.” He signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Sixers to become part of a backcourt that includes All-Star Tyrese Maxey, six-time All-Star and former NBA champion Kyle Lowry, and rookie Jared McCain. Jackson, a champion himself as a former Denver Nugget, is not worried about how minutes will be divvied up. As a player with little to prove, Jackson said he’s happy to be part of the process to chase a title. It also doesn’t hurt that he has reconnected with close friends in Andre Drummond and Paul George.

The U.S. men’s Olympic soccer team already made history by reaching the tournament for the first time since 2008. On Tuesday, it added another major milestone, booking its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2000 with a 3-0 win over Guinea.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Phillies record for most bases on balls in a season?

Answer: C) Lenny Dykstra drew 129 walks in 1993. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer

What you’re saying about Philly athletes

We asked you: Which Philly athlete has been worth every penny of his contract and why? Among your responses:

Andre Blake of the Union. First goalkeeper to be selected first in the MLS draft, and the fundamental reason the low-spending Union have been at the sharp end of the standings for so many years. The team’s woeful stretch this season coincided with Blake’s injury absence, and ended with his return. — Steve E.

Bryce Harper is the best of all in Philly today. He communicates to his fellow teammates. Harper tells the truth as he sees it, and changes if he may be wrong. When he is “at bat,” I just see someone focused on getting his job and the team’s job done successfully. He is the heart of the Phillies and the heart of this city/area, Philadelphia! He lifts others while performing to meet or exceed expectations himself. — Tony B.

I pick Lane Johnson, the Eagles’ sometimes All-Pro tackle as being most worth the money. NFL offensive linemen are the most important of any successful team. Lombardi proved that in all this successes over the years. Kelce of course got all the glory and publicity, but Johnson was always the quiet guy who just got the job done and done well. He is well paid, but his salary is dwarfed by those paid out to the QBs and running backs, and wide receivers. He has battled alleged PED use, injuries, depression, etc., but every game he is there doing his job protecting those who get the headlines and the big salaries. — Everett S.

I have two. First is Harper but not the version we’re seeing now. He is the face of the franchise and has risen in many big moments to win for us. When he does that, he’s worth every penny. Right behind him is JT. Excellent catcher, tough as nails, who can hit for power as well. Both give 110% every time they play. — Kathy T.

My vote is for JT. he’s not the flashiest or most vocal player in town, but he is recognized as one of the best catchers in baseball and is as responsible as the coaches, management and ownership for the Phillies pitching staff. Every team in baseball would love to have him. — Ken C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, and Ben Istvan.

