Home sweet home | Sports Daily Newsletter

Things may look bleak, but the Sixers think they can climb out of this 2-0 hole they’re in. The way Monday’s game ended, especially, surely was tough to stomach.

“We’ve got to put it behind us now,” point guard Tyrese Maxey said. “We’ve got 48 hours to think about it and come up with a plan to get two at home.”

They’ll get that chance in Game 3 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sure, the Knicks are 16-2 when they’ve won the first two games of a series. But the Sixers have showed fight, and there’s no shortage of optimism from the team’s leaders.

OK, so maybe Tyrese Maxey was fouled on that fateful inbounds pass. Maybe that wasn’t all. But that won’t change the outcome of Monday night’s game, and it won’t change the fact that the Sixers don’t have what it takes to beat the Knicks in this first-round series, Marcus Hayes writes.

Those blown calls sure didn’t help, but that wasn’t all that happened in Game 2′s chaotic final seconds. Gina Mizell breaks it down, from rebounding woes to some bad luck.

On a brighter note, Tyrese Maxey’s star has officially risen as he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Next: The series shifts to Philadelphia, with Game 3 set for Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., TNT, TruTV).

The Eagles signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Aug. 28 after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. The NFL informed the Eagles on Tuesday that Rodgers has been reinstated, clearing the way for him to return after a one-season ban. A sixth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Massachusetts, Rodgers played three seasons for the Colts.

Will the Eagles add cornerback help in the draft? Devin Jackson thinks so in his latest mock draft of the Eagles’ picks.

Next: The NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Phillies’ starters knew that their combined 0.70 ERA over their seven game winning streak wouldn’t last forever, and on Tuesday night, it went up slightly. Cristopher Sánchez was not helped by the infield defense, but he struggled with his control and the Phillies committed three errors in an 8-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

None of them have tossed a no-no yet this season, but the Phillies’ starters have a friendly competition going.

Next: Game 3 of the Phillies’ series against the Reds is shaping up to be a pitcher’s duel tonight (6:40 p.m., NBCSP). Spencer Turnbull (2-0, 1.23 ERA) takes his turn against Nick Lodolo (2-0, 0.75 ERA).

The Flyers have been through the wringer the last two years in trying to get Ivan Fedotov to Philadelphia. Now that he’s here, they aren’t going to let him go easily.

On Tuesday, the Flyers announced that they have agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension with the Russian netminder. While the Flyers are happy to sign Fedotov for two more seasons, is $3.25 million per year too much of an overpay?

Speaking of the salary cap, how much space do the Flyers have this summer? Jackie Spiegel broke down the team’s free agents, cap space, and options ahead of July 1.

Next: The Flyers’ attention is now turned to the NHL draft lottery which will take place in early May.

It’s been a while.

Sure, this year’s Penn Relays won’t quite have the star power of carnivals past, but there will be some big names competing — and more prize money for the pros, too. The event also got a boost from World Athletics, which upgraded it to silver status.

So here’s what that boost means from track’s global governing body and an overview of top athletes competing this weekend — including the daughter of an Eagles legend.

Next: The Penn Relays begin Thursday.

A former La Salle Explorer is closing his college baseball career at St. Joe's.

This Neumann Goretti guard just wrapped her freshman season and already holds two Division I offers.

Watching her mom start a girls' wrestling club helped a Conwell-Egan sophomore rediscover her love for the sport.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: What do the Sixers need to do to turn this series around? Among your responses:

Nurse needs to expand his bench. Keep Hield off the floor. Give Council and Bamba a shot for defense and rebounding. Hart and DiVincenzo are hitting wide open threes. Council’s speed and toughness guarding them could help. And Bamba showed he can defend and rebound when Embiid was out. — Patrick M.

Sixers need to suck it up and give Maxey and Joel lots of support to turn this series around. Win the two games at home and then go back and kick butt in New York. Just pretend you are the 1967 Sixers. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Devin Jackson, Alex Coffey, Gustav Elvin, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mia Messina, Owen McCue, and Aaron Carter.

