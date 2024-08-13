🦅 Head-scratcher | Sports Daily Newsletter

Football has had a concussion problem through the years, we can all agree on that.

And Guardian Caps look weird, it seems that Eagles players agree on that. They’re a mix of football helmet and geodesic dome that looks like someone stepped on a Rubik’s Cube.

But what if they work? The Guardian Cap is a soft, padded outer shell that goes on top of a player’s helmet, and the NFL began mandating their use at all practices last season. Research so far shows that the extra layer can lessen the devastating effects of collisions and cut down on concussions.

Will players wear them in games? “It has me looking very ugly out there with that big old cap on my head,” the Eagles’ Darius Slay says. So none of the Eagles wore the Guardian Cap in the preseason opener. Too bad.

Salem County’s Jonathan Taylor did wear one in the Colts’ preseason game the other day. If it helps keep concussions at bay, why wouldn’t players wear them?

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Phillies hoped to use their 10-game West Coast trip — against the Mariners, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks — as an opportunity to reset after being swept at home by the Yankees on July 31. Now, after a 4-6 trip, including three straight losses in Arizona, the Phillies say they hope to reset from that same trip by returning home. They’ll get their chance with a six-game homestand starting tonight against the last-place Marlins.

Next: The Phillies take on Miami at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.60 ERA) makes his return to the starting rotation. The Marlins have not announced their starter.

With the Eagles choosing to sit their first-team offense in the preseason opener, we’ll look forward to a first look at Jalen Hurts leading a Kellen Moore offense when they travel to face the New England Patriots in a joint practice today. Here’s a look at the position groups we’ll be paying close attention to when the teams square off.

Next: The Eagles and Patriots are scheduled to hold a joint practice in Foxborough, Mass., at 10:30 a.m. today.

After a free-agent shopping spree brought Paul George and more to the Sixers, it seems all they need is a power forward. Or do they? The Celtics and Knicks went without a power forward in their starting lineups in the playoffs and things worked out fine. Maybe the Sixers will go with what they have for now, Keith Pompey writes.

The Sixers will open the 2024-25 season against old friend Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Midfielder Sam Coffey helped the United States win women’s soccer gold at the Olympics for the first time since 2012. Her sister Alex, who covers the Phillies for The Inquirer, shared the moment with her in Paris.

Closer to home, the Union prepare for their Leagues Cup game with FC Cincinnati and concede that there is no love lost between the teams.

Next: The Union visit FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup tonight at 7:30 (Apple TV).

Worth a look

QB competition: Three players are fighting for Temple’s starting job. Making his pledge: Combo guard Cam Wallace of Westtown School has committed to Temple. Leading the Lions: Former N.C. State star Julius Hodge takes over Lincoln University’s basketball program. Olympic journey: Dawn Staley enjoyed herself at the Paris Games.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the last Eagles player to be named MVP of the Pro Bowl? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Reggie White

B) Donovan McNabb

C) Brian Westbrook

D) Nick Foles

What you’re saying about preseason games

We asked you: Do you place any value on the NFL preseason? Why or why not? Among your responses:

There is no value to the preseason. We accept starters not only not playing but not even being in uniform. At least half the game, even the second stringers aren’t in the game. Many times players who star in the preseason are gone before the end of camp. The only value is for the greedy owners who charge full price to season ticket holders for preseason home games. — Tom E.

Biggest ripoff in major league sports. All part of our season ticket package. If we want to see the 8 or 9 home games, we have to pay for the preseason games. All they are is practice with pads on. Any team that plays a #1 or even a #2 at any position in a preseason game is playing with fire. We usually give ours away to someone with kids that’s never been to the Linc. — Ronald R.

The priority should be not to cut the wrong players and they have to play to judge their play. Winning is icing on the cake. — Bill S.

I never watch a preseason game and for sure would not pay to watch one. I think preseason is essential for any sport ... The obvious most important reason is to look at your rookies, your new guys, and to get the players working together as a team with their coaches before they start the real season. Of course there is the risk of injuries, but they can happen anytime pre or regular season. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Isabella DiAmore.

Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday.