Allar faces the heat | Sports Daily Newsletter

No pressure, kid. Many Penn State fans began calling for touted quarterback Drew Allar to take the reins last season, when the Nittany Lions went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl.

James Franklin stuck with Sean Clifford, a longtime starter who is now the backup for the Green Bay Packers. And although the Penn State coach has not named a starting QB for Saturday night’s season opener against West Virginia, it is clear that the sophomore Allar’s time is now.

For his part, Allar has flashed his considerable skills and is coming off an impressive training camp. He will be at the forefront of a talented Nittany Lions team that is “three-deep at pretty much every position,” Franklin says. The offense is loaded with running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen behind a deep, solid offensive line.

Many pundits believe Allar will be the X factor — if he emerges, maybe the Lions finally get over the Michigan/Ohio State hump and make the College Football Playoff. No pressure, kid.

New Eagles tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. arrives in Philly known primarily for his lengthy last name. But the fourth-year tight end, who has amassed 546 receiving yards in 26 career games, is hoping to win fans over with his play on the field.

How did “Albert O.” land with the Eagles? Well, a seven catch, 109-yard, one touchdown performance in Denver’s final preseason game surely played a role. Our EJ Smith talked with Okwuegbunam about what he hopes is a “fresh start” with a Super Bowl contender.

The Eagles also worked out a couple of punters on Thursday, including one you might be familiar with.

The Phillies are 74-59 as they enter September coming off a 17-10 August. A year ago at this time, they were 73-58 and had won 18 of 29 games in August. But their September looked much different and they needed the last series of the season to get into the playoffs. Are the Phillies poised for another tough final stretch? Alex Coffey lays out the reasons why this year could be different.

Behind a dominant offensive surge, the Phillies are now heavily favored to return to the postseason and are climbing up MLB futures odds boards.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in Milwaukee at 8:10 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.59 ERA) will start against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.95).

The Union’s 3-1 loss to Toronto FC on Wednesday night wasn’t just disappointing based on the disparity between the two teams in the standings (24 points).

It ended a recent run of good form from the team and ended with at least two players unavailable for Sunday’s game against Jim Curtin’s favorite team: the New York Red Bulls. That’s because José Andrés Martínez (yellow card accumulation) and Jesús Bueno (red card) will be suspended for the clash, while Leon Flach could sit with an injury.

Here are Jonathan Tannenwald’s takeaways from a game that cost the Union in the standings and in terms of availability.

Next: The Union are on standard television this week as they host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday (7:30 p.m., FS1).

We asked you: Bryce Harper might be in the conversation now, but who’s the greatest Phillie ever and why? Among your responses:

My vote is for Mike Schmidt. He was a “Phillie” from the onset of his career to his retirement. Also a great commentator on weekend telecasts and an outstanding ambassador of the sport of baseball! — Dr. Stevens

My vote is for Mike Schmidt. In the ‘70s, Schmidt was compared to Brooks Robinson. If Robinson was the best fielding third baseman of all time, then Schmidt was 1A. Schmidt was a much better hitter than Robinson. Less than 10 players have won 3 MVP awards and Schmidt is one of them. Nolan Arenado has been compared to Schmidt but he has ZERO MVP awards. Schmidt is one of only three players (along with Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr.) to win 10 Gold Gloves and hit at least 500 home runs, and is the only infielder ever to do so. Finally, Schmidt spent his entire career wearing a Phillies uniform. — Ed F.

Simply stated... A “Rose” by any name is still a “Rose.” ... Nobody played baseball better. His Major League Baseball records for the number of games played (3,562) and hits (4,256) only serve to prove it. — Sgt. B.

I would have to say the greatest player for me would be Michael Jack Schmidt. Since he is widely regarded as the best third baseman to ever play the game, I think it’s only fitting to call him the greatest player to ever don a Phillies uniform. — Bill R.

... The best ever is certainly Mike Schmidt. For one thing Mike played 18 years in MLB and exclusively for the Phillies. He accumulated 10 Golden Gloves, 2 All-Star Game MVP’s, NL MVP 3 times, home run champ 8 times, 4 time RBI leader, and retired with a Phillies record of 548 home runs. ... If he played today in our ballpark he would have retired with 650 home runs at a minimum. — Everett S.

Hey, y’know, Casey Stengel played for ‘em once. Name me ONE Phillie with even HALF as many World Series under his belt! — Martin M.

Michael Jack was the greatest Phillie of all time, and the numbers bear that out. Bryce is maybe the most popular player of all-time, however Chase may give him a run for his $330 million in that category as well. — Tom G.

Steve Carlton has all the credentials to be the GOAT Phillie. No one will ever top his 1972 season. He had 27 wins, a sub 2.00 ERA and 30 complete games. He had 27 wins on a team that had only 59 all year. He also had 8 complete game shutouts. If had been more media friendly or played on better teams, he would’ve gotten more credit and respect. Mike Schmidt, a three time MVP, would be a close second. — Dave G.

Hands down it’s Mike Schmidt. 12-time all star, 10 Gold Gloves, 6-time Silver Slugger, 3-time MVP, World Series champion and MVP in 1980. He’s not in the Hall of Fame for no reason. — Kathy T.

