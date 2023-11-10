Maize-and-Blue hurdle | Sports Daily Newsletter

Penn State is at that crossroads again. There is only one way to wedge into the College Football Playoff picture, and that’s by beating No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in State College.

We’ve read this story before. At 8-1, the Nittany Lions are having another superb season, except for that Big Ten hurdle thing. James Franklin’s team usually is cruising until it runs into Ohio State or Michigan and then the CFP hopes go awry like a shanked field goal.

After a 20-12 loss to now-No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 21, there is no margin for error now. The Lions must beat Michigan or their playoff hopes will be put to bed for another year. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, of course, are playing against the backdrop of a sign-stealing investigation, but for now they go on unencumbered.

A win would finally boost the Nittany Lions into elite territory. A loss? How does the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl sound? We break down the implications of this game, win or lose.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

After they came to the Sixers in the James Harden trade, it was a whirlwind week for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, and KJ Martin as they tried to pick up their new team’s schemes and personnel tendencies. Nick Nurse helped move along that process (pun intended) by conducting a “study hall” of sorts. Already, Batum and Covington seem to be fitting in. Gina Mizell explains.

Next: The Sixers play the Pistons in Detroit at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

Jay Z once said that men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.

We tend to agree and decided to dive into the numbers behind the Eagles’ 8-1 start. Can the Birds do one better after last year’s heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat? These four stats ultimately will go a long way in helping answer that question.

Next: After the bye week, the Eagles will visit the Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. (6ABC, ESPN).

The Flyers’ three-game California swing means a homecoming for Cam York.

The 22-year-old defenseman grew up in the Anaheim Hills and rooted for the Ducks as a kid. But York’s hockey origin story is a little different compared to most of his Flyers teammates. Ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Ducks, Jackie Spiegel has more on how the California kid’s hockey dreams started on the pavement and later involved a Hockey Hall of Famer.

There’s been no shortage of debate over Morgan Frost’s current situation with the Flyers, but Mike Sielski believes this is just another step in the rebuilding process.

It appears Frost will be back in the lineup Friday for the Flyers, as will No. 1 goalie Carter Hart, who missed the last three games with a back injury.

Next: The Flyers look to snap a two-game skid Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim (10 p.m., NBCSP).

Thursday was a landmark day for one local soccer family, as Medford-born brothers Brenden and Paxten Aaronson were both called up by the United States men’s national team for this month’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

The call marks the first time the brothers have been called up to the senior team together, the latest marquee accomplishment by the Union academy graduates, who faced off this past weekend in Germany’s Bundesliga.

The Aaronsons will surely be happy to see their former club advance in the MLS playoffs. Jonathan Tannenwald on Wednesday’s win over New England and why it was defined by some unlikely heroes and an even unlikelier tactical decision.

Next: The Union will play FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals, although the date for that game is to be decided.

Bryce Harper has won his third career National League Silver Slugger Award, this time as a designated hitter.

Title shot: Phoebe McClernon of West Chester is playing in the NWSL championship game with Seattle’s OL Reign. City Series greats: Fran O’Hanlon is among the latest inductees into the Big 5 Hall of Fame. Ivy playoffs: Penn’s men have a chance to repeat as league soccer champs. Bartram’s best: Jahmi Hargrove and the Braves take on Bonner-Prendergast for the Class 4A city title in football.

What you’re saying about Bryce at first

We asked you: Do you think making Bryce Harper the permanent first baseman is the right move? Why or why not? Among your responses:

Unfortunately, Rhys is the odd man out in an offseason logjam. Harper has adjusted nicely to first base. Phils need better defense and Schwarber is better off at DH. We will need another starting pitcher should Nola walk. Our hurlers need to work the pitch clock. Ignoring it allowed Arizona to steal at will. — Matt E.

He doesn’t just swing for the fences. I’d rather try to trade Castellanos for pitching. Harper did play a very good first base and it may lengthen his career but for the overall benefit of the team I like Rhys at first and Harper back in the outfield. — Susan W.

Bad move. It’s apparent the Phillies missed his 100 RBIs and 30 hrs. I guess baseball is a business. — James H.

Move Harper back to right. Hoskins on first. Trade Castellanos. — Jim K.

Rhys Hoskins is a very nice player, a leader, and, fortunately a luxury. You cannot have two DHs. You cannot argue that Harper has far more upside at first. While we all love Rhys, the business side says we need money to sign a pitcher. Nola or whoever, we must sign one. — A.R.C.

Rhys was the heart of the Phillies for a long time and became a legend with the bat slam, but of course sadly life and business go on. He has not played for a full year and that hurts him because no one knows how good or not he will be now. I think they are afraid to move Bryce back to the outfield for fear he will permanently damage that arm. The real choice for the Phils is will it be Rhys or Kyle as the DH. — Everett S.

It was a difficult decision to make for the Phils. I think having Harper play first is a win for the Phillies. It is a sad day for Hoskins. As soon as Bryce moved to first, I knew Rhys’ time with the Phils was over. — Kathy T.

Kenny Gainwell has a routine. Check the phone at halftime, send a text to his parents or girlfriend, get ready for the second half. But during the Eagles’ Oct. 29 game at Washington, he made the mistake of engaging with a frustrated fan who sent him a direct message. After the game, a screenshot of the exchange went public, and Gainwell and the Eagles had a mess on their hands. The incident, however, revived a conversation in sports: Is social media good for professional athletes? Is it worth it? Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane posed these questions to the Eagles’ locker room in our latest episode of UnCovering the Birds. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Seth Engle, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Mike Sielski, Jonathan Tannenwald, Alex Coffey, Jeff Neiburg, Matthew Frank, and Aaron Carter.

That’s all for today, folks. Now let’s see if the Nittany Lions can finally get it done. Why am I getting Bill Belichick vibes from Jim Harbaugh? — Jim

