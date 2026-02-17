About that outfield … | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies have changed things up in their outfield now that Nick Castellanos and Harrison Bader are gone. Rookie Justin Crawford and free-agent signee Adolis García (who batted .227 last season) are in, leading some critics to believe this outfield will be among the worst in the majors.

Which brings us to Brandon Marsh, who is suddenly the Phillies’ longest-tenured outfielder. He still can’t hit left-handed pitching, which means he’s likely to be a platoon player, but he is putting a positive face on things. After all, Marsh went 0-for-29 last April and still salvaged his season, finishing with a .280 batting average.

Advertisement

“I’m glad that bad stretch happened because it showed just to myself what I could crawl out of,” said Marsh, 28, who has two seasons before he reaches free agency. “I have that self-confidence now of feeling like you’re a dude, like you’re supposed to be here. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

Scott Lauber looks at Marsh’s rebound, along with how García and Crawford can fit into the new-look outfield.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓How will the Phillies’ outfield stack up to last year’s version? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Tyrese Maxey admitted that he was nervous as a first-time All-Star in 2024. He said he didn’t know “when to talk, when not to talk.” But two years later he was a veteran among peers at the three-point contest and All-Star Game, and the leading American vote-getter ahead of legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. He was recognized all over Los Angeles, appeared on a billboard alongside San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, and was assigned to a formal news conference room reserved for the most in-demand players.

Maxey is long beloved in Philly, but the weekend served as a reminder that he has arrived as a national star.

He will be getting a reinforcement in the backcourt, as guard Cam Payne is returning to the Sixers.

Also, the Sixers are upgrading two-way player Jabari Walker to a two-year standard contract.

The last time they played the World Baseball Classic, in 2023, Trea Turner smacked five home runs. This time around, the Phillies shortstop did not get an invitation to play for Team USA. Turner says he’s OK with that. It gives him more time to prepare this spring for a season when he hopes to stay healthy. He missed time each of the last two years with hamstring strains.

This spring also will give the Phillies time to fine-tune how they’ll handle the automated ball-strike challenge system, which goes into effect this season.

The NFL scouting combine returns to Indianapolis next week, giving the Eagles a chance to kick the tires on several top prospects for the draft. They’re likely to take a hard look at offensive linemen, tight ends, and defensive backs, three areas of need. Olivia Reiner examines how the Eagles are likely to handle their wish list at the combine.

The Union will begin their season Wednesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Defence Force FC of Trinidad & Tobago (6 p.m., FS2, TUDN). Here’s a look at every player who will stock their roster.

Sports snapshot

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the last Sixer to win the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Game? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Allen Iverson

B) Joel Embiid

C) Charles Barkley

D) Julius Erving

What you’re saying about Bryce Harper

We asked: What kind of season do you expect out of Bryce Harper this year? Among your responses:

Harper should have a very good year. He is capable of anything. I believe the team is unhappy with its performance in the last two playoff seasons and will come out battling to prove they can do it. Should be fun. — Gerard B.

Staying healthy and having protection in the order should yield a typical .285, 30 HRs and 90 RBI season line. The past couple of years he has been chasing pitches outside the strike zone and simply forcing the issue. Hopefully Harper will focus, relax and stay healthy. — Bob C.

Hopefully better than last year — Bill M.

Above-avg OPS, but not elite. Dombrowski was right. — Tom M.

If healthy I think Bryce will have an outstanding season. … I think Dombrowski was right to say it was not an elite season because it was not. Bryce went from 145 games played to 132 and his batting average, RBIs, and home runs were all down from 2024. And in 4 playoff games he hit .200 with no home runs and no RBIs. I think the “not elite” comment should drive him to have one of his best years ever and hopefully lead the Phillies back to the top. — Everett S.

Harper is planning for the rest of his career, he wants to be a club general manager. I do not believe that he is fully motivated for the upcoming season. — John M.

Bryce will be fine & bounce back to the player we love to see come to bat in the big moments. Even Hall of Famers have an off year. Dombrowski’s comments aside, he is still driven to bring more championships to the Phillies. Sometimes maybe too much. Last year he often looked like he had to hit a HR each AB. Maybe he needs to add some relaxation & mind control techniques to his game.

My one concern. … What he can’t control is every year he seems to get hit, causing lost time. Maybe the Phils could do more to protect him? Any of our pitchers know how to pitch inside? — Janice M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Gina Mizell, DeAntae Prince, Olivia Reiner, Rob Tornoe, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Breen, and Colin Schofield.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thank you for reading our newsletter. Bella will be at the controls tomorrow. — Jim