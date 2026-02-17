An analysis of the Union’s roster at the start of the season, with new players in the mix

As we do every year to start a new Union season, here’s a player-by-player look at the team’s roster.

The list at each position is in order of what looks to be the depth chart heading into the campaign, which starts Wednesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Defence Force FC of Trinidad & Tobago (6 p.m., FS2, TUDN). The regular-season opener follows on Saturday at D.C. United (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Goalkeeper

Andre Blake

This analysis has been going since 2018, and the same name has gone first every time. It will stay first for as long as Blake remains, not just as the Union’s No. 1, but as the best goalkeeper in MLS for a decade.

Andrew Rick

He showed again last year that he’s a safe pair of hands as the backup, and he’s still only 20 years old. The question will be if he’s willing to wait longer than Matt Freese did — understandably — to get more playing time. If he is, his time will come, but Blake isn’t going anywhere yet.

George Marks

A short-term contract last year earned him a longer deal to be the No. 3 in net.

Left back

A player who hasn’t been signed yet

There’s no other way to put it right now. The Union are shopping for a new starter, and are close to sealing a deal for that player to be 20-year-old Philippe Ndinga from Swedish club Degerfors. But as Yogi Berra might say if he was a soccer fan, it’s not official until it’s official.

Frankie Westfield

Until Ndinga settles in, Westfield is likely to do the job. The rise of the Northeast Philadelphia native last year was one of the season’s great stories.

Right back

Nathan Harriel

He has definitely earned the starting job, even though his attacking contributions are still limited. Once Ndinga gets going, Harriel might start platooning with Westfield to play in certain matchups.

Olivier Mbaizo

He’s highly regarded in the locker room, especially as part of the unofficial welcoming committee for new players who come from abroad. But that doesn’t guarantee playing time, and it’s tough to tell how much he’ll get this year.

Centerback

Olwethu Makhanya

He hadn’t played a second for the first team at the start of last year, but Bradley Carnell trusted his fellow South African to step up. Now the 20-year-old is a stalwart, and importantly the only returning player in the centerback group. That, perhaps, makes his role even bigger.

Japhet Sery Larsen

The Union don’t often sign experienced players from abroad, preferring to find underrated names they can develop and sell. But they knew they needed a veteran to replace Jakob Glesnes, and the 25-year-old Denmark native fits the bill. Now, can he handle the physicality of MLS?

Geiner Martínez

We haven’t seen much of the 23-year-old Colombian yet, but it’s a safe bet that we will in time. The Union have a busy schedule with the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and compressed stretches of the regular season around the World Cup. Rotating centerbacks will be as important as ever.

Finn Sundstrom

A 19-year-old prospect who grew up with North Carolina FC of the second-tier USL Championship, Sundstrom is a name for the future, and likely will spend more time with the Union’s reserves than the first team this year.

Neil Pierre

The best centerback prospect in the Union’s academy pipeline is on loan to Denmark’s Lyngby, where the Union own a stake, through June. Hopefully he will be closer to ready for first-team minutes when he returns.

Defensive midfielders

Jovan Lukić

Perhaps the best of last year’s signings, Lukić jumped effortlessly into the midfield engine room. His tackles and his talking can be a little too robust sometimes, but the total package has been great.

Danley Jean Jacques

A great partner to Lukić, Jean Jacques is now set for a true star turn with Haiti at the World Cup. It can’t be said enough how special it will be if he plays in Philadelphia against Brazil this summer.

Alejandro Bedoya

The longtime captain is in his 11th season in Chester, and third in a series of one-year contracts. The mental side of his game is as sharp as ever, but the clock is inevitably running on a body that will turn 39 in April.

Jesús Bueno

He probably deserves better than the playing time he gets. Carnell has hinted at it, too. Will this be the year it happens?

Attacking midfielder

Milan Iloski

His arrival in August was the turning point in the Union’s season. They likely would not have won the Supporters’ Shield without him. Carnell likes playing Iloski at forward sometimes, but the team as a whole is clearly better when he’s in midfield. That forces opposing defenses to open up.

Indiana Vassilev

Early on in his time in Chester, it looked like most of his contributions would come from industrious pressing. But over the course of last season, he blossomed into more, and finished last year with seven goals and four assists.

Quinn Sullivan

When he returns from a torn ACL in July, after the World Cup break, it will give team a huge boost. He’s been greatly missed on the field, although he’s fortunately been able to stay a vibrant presence off it.

Cavan Sullivan

With two years to go until he leaves for Manchester City, the now-16-year-old is running out of time to make an impact on his hometown club. Or perhaps it’s better to say the club is running out of time for him to impact it. Will this be the year he breaks out?

Jeremy Rafanello

The Delran native has become the unofficial closer for Union wins, but he isn’t likely to overtake the players ahead of him here. It also bears saying that time given to him is time that Cavan Sullivan could get instead.

Ben Bender

Carnell likes his willingness to sacrifice, which has led to testing the 24-year-old as an emergency left back. That doesn’t look likely to stand for the long term, but at least he has the manager’s respect.

CJ Olney

He was a marquee prospect a few years ago, and is still just 19. But he has plateaued since signing a first-team contract in 2024.

Forward

Bruno Damiani

It was easy to see his strengths in his first season here: size, speed, physicality. But in the stats that mattered most, he tallied only nine goals and one assist in 40 games. That has to change this year, especially with Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre gone.

Ezekiel Alladoh

You can tell just from practices why the Union broke their transfer fee record to sign the 20-year-old Ghana native. He’s still raw, though, and Carnell has preached patience. Alas, only so much will be given if he doesn’t find the net.

Agustín Anello

He’s an intriguing signing: born in Florida to Argentine parents, raised in Spain, and a pro career in four countries by age 23. Even better, he played with Harriel and Damiani at some of his stops along the way. He projects as the No. 3 striker right now but should still see significant playing time.

Stas Korzeniowski

A promotion to the first team was a nice reward for the former Penn star’s 12 goals for Union II last year.

Sal Olivas

He showed promise in his brief shots with the first team last year. A few more shots this year would be a welcome sight.

Eddy Davis

Definitely still a prospect, but his work rate and enthusiasm make him easy to root for.

Markus Anderson

He is reportedly going out on loan this year.