Bank on it | Sports Daily Newsletter

Monday night’s NLDS loss was tough to watch, wasn’t it?

And now you’ve had a day or so to ruminate on it. But here’s some good news for you, Phillies fans: They’re coming home. The Phillies’ next two games at Citizens Bank Park, starting with Game 3 tonight.

Everyone knows the Bank is a tough place to play. But why is that? Our Mike Sielski did a bit of research and explored the phenomenon that is Citizens Bank Park in the postseason.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The best-of-five National League Division Series is tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park and will be televised on TBS.

❓What is your favorite Citizens Bank Park postseason memory and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

There’s just one more sleep until Flyers hockey.

The Orange and Black open up the season Thursday in Columbus, and, on Monday evening, they announced the initial 23 players who will be part of the organization’s “new era of orange.” The group features some familiar faces like Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Carter Hart but also several young players who are relative newcomers like Bobby Brink, Emil Andrae, and Tyson Foerster.

Who are these 23 players? We broke down each player on the roster, starting with Andrae.

Next: The Flyers visit Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

There is no denying that the Phillies’ loss on Monday was deflating. They could have come home with a 2-0 series lead in their National League Division Series against the Braves and instead will return with a 1-1 split. It’s still a good spot to be in, but it’s not as good as it could have been. Regardless, this is a series for a reason, and it is far from over. Here are five reasons for optimism going into Game 3.

Aaron Nola will start Game 3. The Braves? They aren’t saying, and the Phillies don’t care.

The scene in South Philly tonight. It’s a happening that is reserved for October. But it’s nothing new. It’s always been like this.

Next: The series moves to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday (TBS).

With Nakobe Dean missing the past four games because of a foot injury, Nicholas Morrow has stepped up in his place. Meanwhile, Dean can return to practice this week and is eligible to be activated from injured reserve to play against the New York Jets.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai addressed the potential positional logjam and also discussed how the defense was able to pitch a second-half shutout of the Rams.

While the NBA season is upon us, the 76ers are still in the process of figuring out their true rotation at multiple positions. The more publicized position is point guard, where the Sixers are unsure whether James Harden will pair with Tyrese Maxey. But the wing also is still up in the air. They will be led by Tobias Harris, but Kelly Oubre Jr., Danuel House Jr., Danny Green, and others are expected to compete for minutes. “It’s going to be a real battle,” coach Nick Nurse said.

Next: The Sixers host the Boston Celtics at at the Wells Fargo Center in their second preseason game against the franchise. (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Worth a look

Fight night: Danielle Kelly brought a world championship back to Philadelphia.

Water Dragon: This former Drexel swimmer recently was picked for Team USA.

Slow and steady: Penn State hasn’t made many big plays, yardage-wise, yet this season, but that doesn’t bother James Franklin.

Trivia time answer

Who was the MVP of the 1980 World Series, when the Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals in six games?

Answer: C: Mike Schmidt. He slashed .381/.462/.714 for the series with two homers and seven RBIs. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: How do you think the Phillies will respond in this series? Among your responses:

The roller coaster Phillies have struck again! If they lose this series, Game 2 will go down in (in)famous Phillies history along with the Chico Ruiz 1-0 loss in ‘64 and the ‘77 game 3 meltdown. I don’t think home field advantage means all that much. Wasn’t it only last year that the Phils lost two out of three at home in the Series? — Karl Z.

A crushing loss. Sucked the life right out of the Phils. They are going to have to draw all their strength from within going back to Philly to beat this team. Being at the Bank has its advantages but right now the momentum is on the Braves. I am hopeful that being in Philly they will turn things around and play their best games ever. It is going to be tough. — Kathy T.

I was watching and saying, “No, don’t let him pitch the 7th.” but Rob did and paid the price. Wheeler is a great pitcher, but he is not a 9 inning physical stud like a Steve Carlton. Chalk that one up to the manager. I think given that they are coming home to the wild crowds at Citizens Bank the Phils will overcome that disheartening loss and take the next two games and move on to play the amazing DBacks or Dodgers for the NL championship. The RED OCTOBER guys have been there and know how to do it. — Everett S.

I think the Phillies will respond just as we hope they will, with a good outing by Nola and much better clutch hitting throughout the lineup. I can’t think that they will continue to leave so many runners on base. I think they are a resilient group that will not let that tough loss Monday night affect them going forward. Everything is right there in front of them. Win these next two games at home and advance to the NLCS!! — Bill R.

The Phillies must respond well to the agonizing Game 2 loss. Like last year, and every playoff series the Phillies are in during this season and last, it is momentum that has driven success. ... With Wheeler pitching a gem for six innings, we had a four run lead, and a path to a quick series win against the best team in baseball. But the way it ended changed that, and gave the momentum back to the Braves. No lead will look like enough now, and they will probably need to win the first game in Philly gain some amount of momentum back. Even then, we will be looking over our shoulder to see if the Braves are about to break out again. How quickly this has changed. We must win Game 3 or lose all chance of regaining any momentum and winning this series. If down 2-1 by Wednesday midnight, with Wheeler and Nola not available for Game 4, we will be heading home for the winter on Thursday. Momentum is everything in these short series. — Jay W.

In a short series that starts on the road a win is essential. The Phils accomplished that so it’s on to CBP. I’d rather be wearing the Phils shoes than the braves. — Dave S.

I think the Phillies will be ready to play when game 3 comes around. The Phillies have shown that they can stay with the Braves and although Game 2 was a heartbreaking loss, it was the Braves who had to come back to beat the Phils. Also, the Phillies have Citizens Bank Park and the crowd on their side for Game 3. Again, pitching will be the key for the Phils. — Skip B.

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Gustav Elvin, Alex Coffey, Matt Breen, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Gina Mizell, Anders Pryor, and Max Ralph.