Harp on it | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper is entering his seventh season with the Phillies, the midpoint of his 13-year, $330 million contract. It also might be the last time we see him with this same group.

Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner have been the core big-name, high-priced players who have been mostly intact for three years, going on four.

Advertisement

But in those three seasons, the Phillies lost in Game 6 of the World Series in 2022, then were eliminated in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2023 and Game 4 of the divisional round last year.

The seven stars know there’s a deadline approaching. Will this year’s last dance end with an elusive World Series victory?

Harper would sure love to win it all with this group.

“When you’re trying to build something great, you’re trying to do something as a team, you want to do that every year,” Harper said. “We’ve gotten to the postseason and done those things, but we haven’t finished the job. The last couple of years should make you hungry to finish that job, no matter who’s in this clubhouse or what’s going on.”

And let’s remember, in October, it always comes back to timing. The Phillies have one more chance to get it right, writes Scott Lauber.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What are your expectations for this year’s Phillies? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

“Day care” is a bit of a misnomer. After all, the nickname Phillies fans affectionately use to describe Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh actually refers to a trio of 27- and 28-year-olds who are pretty far from needing supervision. They all have at least three years of major league service time. And Stott, who has the least, is a father himself. But their identity of “the young guys” on the Phillies persists, if only because the team’s veteran core is so well established. Compared to the players on the opening day roster who have spent a decade-plus in the majors, three years seems like a drop in the bucket. And if the Phillies are to summit the World Series mountain, the trio will need to be a key part of that. So is it time for the day care to graduate?

The Phillies open the season at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in Washington against the Nationals (NBC10, NBCSP+).

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman re-signed All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract that made him one of the top four paid linebackers in the NFL. Teaming with Baun are Nakobe Dean, entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., last year’s fifth-round pick. Linebacker isn’t a top need for the Birds, but it’s certainly a position that could be bolstered with bodies, particularly on Day 3 of the draft. Here’s a breakdown of the class.

Roseman and the Eagles signed offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Friday, adding depth after the departure of backup Fred Johnson in free agency. Lamm’s one-year deal gives them a 32-year-old veteran who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins.

The reality is that the Sixers are done for the season, and while Tyrese Maxey would say, “I’m doing my job,” his return from injury could be detrimental to the Sixers’ mission of keeping their first-round pick in June’s NBA draft. As of Tuesday, the 23-49 Sixers remained tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the league’s fifth-worst record with 10 games remaining. Maxey missed his 12th consecutive game on Monday. If he returns, the 2024 All-Star and most improved player could help the Sixers win a big chunk of the games left.

Nineteen days ago, Scott Laughton was traded at the deadline from the Flyers to the Maple Leafs in a deal that landed the Flyers a 2027 first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin. The trade has had harsh repercussions for the Flyers, who have struggled to cope with losing a forward who spent nearly 13 years in Philly and established himself as a pillar in the team’s locker room and the local community. While Laughton no longer wears orange and black, he says Philly is “always going to be home” for him and his young family.

Laughton and the Maple Leafs pulled away with six unanswered goals on Tuesday night to hand the Flyers their sixth straight loss.

The Flyers’ goaltending has been a massive problem all year and continues to be “evaluated” according to John Tortorella. Can Aleksei Kolosov be part of the solution? He’s poised to finally get what he wants.

Worth a look

State prize: Six local schools are heading to Hershey for the PIAA boys’ basketball championships. Spring ball: Penn State kicked off spring practices returning the bulk of its roster from last season, with a few important additions. Portal alert: Temple guard Zion Stanford, a West Catholic grad, has entered the transfer portal.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the last Phillies rookie to pitch a shutout?

A) Tyler Phillips shut out the Cleveland Guardians on July 27, 2024. Carol B. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Phillies

We asked: Which new addition will have the biggest impact on this Phillies season? Among your responses:

Max Kepler, primarily for defense. He never played left & should be in right. Expect him there by Memorial Day with Castellanos & Schwarber sharing LF & DH as originally planned when signed. — Jack R.

Initially I think Kepler will provide the biggest impact among the new additions although he does not hit right handed and has never played left field. Later in the season though very possibly Painter could be, and especially if Walker fails to comeback again as a quality starter. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Devin Jackson, Gustav Elvin, Jeff Neiburg, Isabella DiAmore, and Sam O’Neal

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Have a wonderful Wednesday. Kerith will be in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella