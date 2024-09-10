No letting up | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper is aching (and a lot of players are at this point of a draining season). You might have noticed him wince when he took a half-swing at a pitch on Sunday.

Harper has acknowledged that his right wrist and surgically repaired elbow are sore, but he’s not about to miss a game as the Phillies chase their first NL East title since 2011. His power numbers are suffering, though.

Advertisement

He has not hit a home run since Aug. 9. His stats are as solid as ever — .285 with 36 doubles, 26 homers, and an .894 OPS — so he cannot think of taking a break in the hopes that his power will return. Harper does not think a day off would help much anyway.

First, there is a division title to win and playoff seeding to secure. “Maybe once we get there, hopefully we’ll get a couple days [off],” Harper says. “But obviously we want to win this division, we want to check off that main goal of ours. Once we get there, we’ll see.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What’s your biggest concern about the Phillies in the final month of the season? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Family, friends, and many members of the NHL and hockey communities gathered at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Media to attend the funeral services for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two brothers tragically taken way too soon.

“It’s tough for everybody around here,” said Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who played with Johnny at the most recent World Championships in May. “Just being here and being around and supporting the family, doing anything we can do, it’s obviously a really tough time. It doesn’t feel real yet.”

Bryce Huff didn’t play as many snaps as one expect a major free-agent addition might have. Jalen Hurts didn’t play like a prudent decision maker at times, tossing two interceptions and could have easily had more than that. But coming back from Brazil, Nick Sirianni says he isn’t concerned.

The international game did a lot to promote the Eagles brand, and that’s not all the team has done to see that Eagles Nation goes global. In recent years, the team has used its marketing rights in Ghana, Australia, and New Zealand to highlight its global ambitions while helping grow the NFL.

Next: The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

Catcher J.T. Realmuto missed his third straight game with a bruised left knee, but the Phillies got some encouraging news Monday on the injury front. Alec Bohm, who is on the 10-day injured list with a left hand strain, took ground balls at third base. He feels he is trending in the right direction. Realmuto (bruised knee) is likely to return during the Mets series that starts Friday, manager Rob Thomson said.

Cristopher Sánchez dazzled for six shutout innings against the Rays, but the Phillies needed a walk-off single from Kody Clemens to snap their two-game skid Monday night. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch the NL East for the first time since 2011 now sits at 12.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Rays at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.90 ERA) will start against the Rays right-hander Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.40).

The Union’s game Saturday at Inter Miami (7:30 p.m., Apple TV) is expected to be Lionel Messi’s first game back from a two-month injury absence. Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s 14-year-old phenom, will be traveling to South Florida with the team. We don’t know if either will play in the game, but there’s a chance that both will.

Worth a look

Legend at the Prep: Jim Murray, the longtime St. Joseph’s Prep athletic director and soccer coach, has died at 82. Temple’s next test: The 0-2 Owls are preparing to host Coastal Carolina. Expecting more: Penn State’s defensive players were unhappy with their effort in their latest win. Check the tape: Imhotep held off Chester in football. We have some GIFs of the action.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

Your best fan hacks

Are you an expert fan? A seasoned tailgater? A sports complex aficionado? If so, we want to hear your best tips and tricks for attending games in South Philly. Whether you leave at a certain time, take a secret route, or know where the shortest food and bathroom lines are, let us know your Philly “fan hacks” and you might be featured in an upcoming story. Just fill out this form to submit yours — and please, nothing illegal.

🧠 Trivia time

Who holds the Eagles record for most rushing yards in a game? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) LeSean McCoy

B) Duce Staley

C) Steve Van Buren

D) Wilbert Montgomery

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Do you think Jalen Hurts will return to superstar form? Among your responses:

The short answer is no. He makes good throws when on time with the play but struggles to adjust to any pressure he receives. Has not learned how to move within the pocket and find secondary receivers. He endlessly rolls right out of pressure, reducing the field for potential receivers, then throws the ball out of bounds. He has done this since college! Seems like a very hard worker and team player to his credit. Calls his own number too often to run when he audibles out of a play as well. Just distribute the ball to our skill guys, we have plenty. He is a good player, but I don’t see him taking the next step to be great. Hope I’m wrong! — E.M.

Jalen Hurts certainly did not look like a superstar during most of the Brazil game, but late in the 4th quarter when it was really needed he responded with that super effort run and the clutch pass to Smith. It was the first game for all the players who mostly did not participate much in the preseason. I am still guardedly optimistic that he can return to the star he was during that first season. With the presence of Kellen Moore calling the plays and Saquon Barkley taking a lot of pressure off him, I think he is going to turn it around and have an outstanding season. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Alex Coffey, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Mia Messina, Avery Hill, Declan Landis, and Aaron Carter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

We’ll be right back at it in tomorrow’s newsletter. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you then. — Jim