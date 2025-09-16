NL East champs! | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies accomplished one major goal late last night with a 6-5 victory against the Dodgers in Los Angeles that clinched their second straight National League East title. There is still plenty to play for, though.

This week is all about playoff positioning. The No. 2 seed in the NL field — and an accompanying bye in the wild-card round — is in play, Scott Lauber writes. The Phillies arrived in L.A. with a 4½-game lead over the Dodgers for that spot.

Advertisement

“And we still want the best record,” manager Rob Thomson says, “if it’s there for the taking.”

If neither the Phillies nor the Dodgers catch the league-leading Brewers, the two could clash as early as the divisional round. It would surely help to have the first two games against the Dodgers — and Game 5, if necessary — at Citizens Bank Park. Champagne-soaked celebrations are nice, but this remains a crucial stretch for the Phillies.

The NL East title celebration inside the visiting clubhouse included Phillies owner John Middleton getting showered with beer and Garrett Stubbs’ special prop: a beer funnel.

The Phillies could be getting a key player back in the lineup later this week. Alec Bohm, who is on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, went through a full workout on Monday and is on track to return to the team on Friday.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Which National League team will be the biggest roadblock for the Phillies in their bid to reach the World Series? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Tush Push debate resurfaced on ESPN and social media after the Eagles manhandled the Chiefs, and that conversation is fine with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

“I think it’s an exciting play,” Sirianni said. “Obviously there’s been a lot of discussion about it. I think when you bring more discussion about a play it brings more attention to football. I think it’s a cool thing how much people debate it, how much people discuss it.”

Sirianni conceded, though, that the Eagles will run into trouble if they have to inch their way down the field. The team has been lacking in the explosive play department.

Also on the Eagles beat as they prepare to host the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams:

The Rams blitzed Jalen Hurts on 43.3% of his drop backs in their playoff meeting in January, but the Eagles QB has improved against the blitz. Olivia Reiner explores that aspect and other factors in this week’s game. Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ passing game will be a test for the Birds. Drew Mukuba has a knack for being around the ball, as the Eagles rookie showed on his first career interception. Hurts played winning football against the Chiefs, but sometimes it was ugly, Jeff McLane writes.

Marcus Hayes wraps up Week 2 in the NFL with a look at how Nick Sirianni has grown in the strategy department, the teasing that Drew Mukuba endured after being run down by a 310-pounder, and much more, including the Micah Parsons Effect.

Last season, center Jett Luchanko, selected 13th overall in the NHL draft, broke camp with the Flyers at age 18. There is an outside chance that center Jack Nesbitt, selected 12th overall this June, could do the same thing. Nesbitt has impressed at rookie camp and in the Flyers prospects’ two games with the Rangers. His skating has improved already — and he has gotten bigger.

Fresh off a 7-0 thumping by the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Union visit Nashville SC tonight at 8 (Paramount+) with a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final on the line. Nashville has beaten the Union twice this season.

Sports snapshot

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in sacks? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Reggie White

B) Clyde Simmons

C) Haason Reddick

D) Brandon Graham

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What is your postseason forecast for the Phillies? Among your responses:

I believe the Phillies can truly go all the way with a World Series Championship if:

Jordan Romano doesn’t get anywhere near a pitching mound. Thomson doesn’t use shaky relievers like Kerkering and Lazar in close game situations. Thomson doesn’t get ridiculous with his lineup by doing things like batting Kepler cleanup. You don’t bat a .215 hitter cleanup unless his name is Schwarber. — Bob A.

I believe the Phillies will win the World Series and the Durantula is named MVP. However, the players don’t know how to celebrate and sit quietly at their lockers, because Garrett “Overalls” Stubbs didn’t make the playoff roster. — Stephen T.

“Topper” and the Phillies finally solve the fifth inning pitching virus dilemma infecting baseball. First recipients of the warp speed delivered vaccine, pitchers Walker and Nola, get a cure and then lead the team with their regular gut wrenching victories. Finally, all get to celebrate our long lingering, awaited elusive Phillies MLB WS Championship trek down Broad. .... We see a post-operative, recovering Zack in the front seat of a silver chariot pulled by the collection of puzzle piece personnel that got them the prized MLB trophy. — John B.

Being the outstanding home field team they are, they need the home field advantage for the playoffs. Our 3 lefties will do well as will Duran closing, but definitely worried about Nola. Hopefully Buehler can step up and contribute while Walker goes with the relievers. I think especially now with Bader our run production will be good enough. ... The guys need to wipe out that horrible memory of last year in NY. — Everett S.

All depends on our pitching. As long as we keep Nola and Walker out of any starting roles, our World Series chances of winning the championship are as good as anyone’s. Oh and that new guy who plays baseball like his hair is on fire, our new center fielder Harrison Bader plays in every game. He reminds me of another Phillies center fielder who played every inning of every game with passion. Lenny Dykstra. — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Ariel Simpson, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Marcus Hayes, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Isabella DiAmore, Ryan Mack, and Owen Hewitt.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading, as always. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim