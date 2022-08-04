Guess who’s back, back again?

Well, OK, Bryce Harper isn’t yet in the starting lineup for the Phillies, but he is indeed on the road to recovery, with the pins removed from his injured thumb. Now it’s on to the next phase, which includes light exercise. That involves activities like throwing the ball a bit, perhaps with one of the players the Phillies added at the trade deadline.

No, it’s not an entire makeover of the squad, but with Harper on the mend and the trade additions, the Phillies have a new look as they fight to make the postseason.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What’s your projection for the first game that features Harper’s return? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Phillies addressed their three biggest needs at the trade deadline: starting pitching (Noah Syndergaard), the bullpen (David Robertson), and center field (Brandon Marsh). Robertson made his debut on Wednesday, with Syndergaard and Marsh set to play their first game as Phillies on Thursday. So what do you need to know about the new Phillies? Get to know each with our new guy cheat sheet.

Robertson’s journey after Tommy John surgery led him to a men’s league, the Olympics, and to a save in his return to the Phillies on Wednesday.

Nick Castellanos broke a spell of 113 plate appearances without a homer to lead the Phillies to a series split with the Braves.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series at home against Washington at 7:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA) makes his Phillies debut against Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78).

Jalen Hurts isn’t known to give reporters much in interviews. But in a recent interview on WIP-FM (94.1), Hurts opened up a bit about looking to improve on processing at the quarterback position and also his consistency. Those are good things for Hurts to acknowledge, and perhaps it shows that he has reached a bit of a comfort level in his current role.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles have a defensive backs coach in Dennard Wilson who could very well become a defensive coordinator in the future, whether it’s with the Eagles or another team. GM Howie Roseman sees a bright future for Wilson, and he recently became the team’s defensive passing-game coordinator as well.

Ian Laperrière endured a lot during his first season as a head coach, but by the end of the campaign, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were on the right track.

“Yes, I’m their coach, and I’ll be strict with them, I’ll be hard with them, I’ll be honest with them,” Laperrière says of his role in developing AHL players. “But what rewards me at the end of the day is seeing guys going up and doing well and playing the right way.”

Worth a look

What you’re saying about the Phillies’ moves

We asked you: What are your thoughts on the Phillies’ trade-deadline haul?

Among your responses:

Three weeks ago I said the Phillies had NO SHOT to make the playoffs. They “lacked a back end rotation, bullpen and poor fielding” to name a few. Dave Dom and the Phillies fixed every one of those issues. They are all in on the playoffs and so am I. They did enough to not only make the playoffs but possibly do some damage with a solid 1-2-3 starting pitching punch. They always had the bats. Adding the 2021 MVP to all of this and visions of ‘93 are dancing in my head. — George M.

One more deletion to go: Knebel. — Daniel B.

Phillies will not make the playoffs with another poor hitting outfielder, a 37 old broken pitcher and a broken starting pitcher. So wait until next year! Phillies fan since the 1960s; I’ve seen this scenario before. —Mark K.

My first reaction to the trade acquisitions and roster deletions was positive. No, it doesn’t guarantee that the Phils will even make the playoffs, but it strengthened the roster. Both Familia and Herrera were negative contributors. “Odubel being Odubel” would be fine if he had 15 home runs and 56 RBIs. Then, his faux pas would be laughers. But someone who looks at strikes and swings at unhittable pitches outside the strike zone has no value. Someone who makes a spectacular fielding play and then allows a ground ball single to roll to the wall? Do I need to say more? Familia was a shadow of his former self. Great guy. Hire him as a coach! And Mickey Moniac? He deserves another chance --- just not here! I wish him the best!

The incoming players have far more potential to solidify the team than the outgoing players. Thor and Wheeler together again? Now all the Phils need to do is acquire DeGrom in free agency and the Phils will be the Mets South! The kid centerfielder is a gamble but one that has no downside. He can bat ninth and his average will not be a liability. O’Hoppe would not have been able to develop a significant role with the Phils because of Realmuto’s presence. David Robertson has a long history of success --- everywhere but Philadelphia. He deserves a second act.

The Phils gave up nothing but maybes to get three known quantities. No, the new guys in town are not cumulatively enough to alter the course of this team. They are simply better than the players they are replacing! Without bankrupting the farm system, that is enough. The Phils will also be getting two more players of note. Last year’s MVP and one of the better second basemen are coming back --- one in a few days. This is a team that could go further than we predicted or be another disappointment, but they will be more fun to watch! —Milton T.

Early in the season, the media took the Phils to task for hollowing out their farm system over the years leaving the club short on trade options and more importantly hope! Right before the trading deadline, they did a 180-degree reversal imploring the team to empty the minors to make a panic run for a third wild card slot. Dombrowski fortunately got it right - good deals without destroying the low minors emerging foundation. —Frank P.

The Phillies and Phillies fans will be very happy with Edmundo Sosa. He sat on the bench despite the fact that he was clearly better than Matt Carpenter (.169), who Cardinals insisted on playing and Paul DeJong(.197). They finally got rid of Carpenter and sent DeJong to the minors. Their strikeout rate was appalling. But despite Sosa being an improvement over what they had, the Cardinals were still not satisfied. He does not hit for power but is a very good defender. He has not hit this year because he has not been given a chance. He hit .271 last year. —Daniel W.

“We’re better defensively” (?) Unloading Odubel Herrera, alone, makes you better defensively. If he’s still that effective, what’s “Thor” doing pitching for the Angels? Being paid too much money, for past performances, that’s what. We now absorb $7M.The Phillies own the copyright on the book, “Based on Past Performances ...” Robertson, again? Now, he’s 37 for his second go-round. We ain’t the Cubs. This Phillies club has to win, and keep winning if it wants to play in October. Marsh - a defensive upgrade? Plus, he’s not batting his weight! Hell, keeping Vierling and Moniak would accomplish the same result. As they say in accounting circles, this Trade Deadline is a “wash”. —Richard S.

Other than giving up a promising catcher and pitcher, the additions they made should strengthen them. A centerfielder who can actually play defense, a reliever having a good season (even though he’s a former castoff), and a Hammer for the rotation. Kept their three top pitching prospects as well. Nothing earth-shattering, but all in all, a positive step forward. Time will tell if this is a true statement. — Dan S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Rob Tornoe, Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, and Giana Han, Stephanie Farr, and the Associated Press.