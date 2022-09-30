It’s not over yet, but the fact that the Phillies are in serious danger of missing the playoffs speaks to how epic their struggle down the stretch has been. It’s bad to lose every game in the season to the Cubs. It’s bad to have to hope for rivals to lose. It’s bad to compare favorably only to worse situations, like the great collapse of 1964.

It doesn’t hurt any less for fans, and the Phillies themselves, to experience that all-too-familiar sinking September feeling together. The sad thing is, the slump is so draining, it’s unlikely that supporters or players will have much energy left to celebrate and viably compete if the team does manage to finally make the postseason.

David Murphy breaks down exactly how bad it’s gotten, and how the Phillies could indeed blow their playoff chances right at the end.

About that Phillies’ playoff push … it’s on the ropes after an ugly three-game sweep by the Cubs. It gets even uglier when you consider the Phillies lost all six games this season to the Cubs, who are 20 games out of first place. With 10 losses in their last 13 games, the Phillies need to get well against the lowly Nationals this weekend.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series in Washington with a doubleheader on Friday (NBCSP). Bailey Falter (5-4, 4.21) will start Game 1 (1:05 p.m.) and Noah Syndergaard (9-10, 4.12) will go in Game 2 (7:05 p.m.)

In 2018, Valerie Camillo became the first woman hired as a president in the NHL when she joined the Flyers.

While she was the only woman in “the room” for a period, four years later, things have started to shift as more and more women have been hired to leadership positions within the league. Giana Han recently talked with Camillo about being the first and how she has helped pay if forward for the next generation of women in the game.

If you ask Jalen Hurts’ teammates, they can tell how the offense has changed in the quarterback’s second year as the starter. With Hurts gaining a deeper understanding of the scheme, the offense can become more dynamic. Beat writer EJ Smith gets into how Hurts’ comfort level is allowing the offense to flourish.

While the Eagles’ schedule is lined up for them to have success, the team also will work on controlling the second half and putting opponents away. There’s still more to achieve for a team that columnist Marcus Hayes believes is very, very good.

Just how good? Well, catch up on the latest game predictions from the beat writers who know the Eagles squad better than almost anybody else.

Not long ago, Tobias Harris was seen as part of the 76ers’ Big Three, the most important players for the team’s success. Now most people see the Big Three as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. So where does that leave Harris?

The forward says he does not care about that designation. Harris told Keith Pompey that he is focused on team play and winning. “The better we are to play as one unit, the better everybody is going to play on this court,” he said.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers had a frank talk with Harden about the team’s “spirit” after practice Thursday, and a live microphone picked up the conversation.

Rivers says he is expecting much more from Harden and Embiid in the pick-and-roll: “I think they have a long way to go.”

The Sixers’ offseason infusion of talent could mean a new role for Paul Reed, who has been playing power forward in camp.

In Charleston, S.C., for training camp, Rivers and the Sixers took the time to visit the Old Slave Mart Museum, which is believed to be the final slave auction facility in South Carolina.

The Union could seal up the Eastern Conference with a victory against Charlotte, and Jonathan Tannenwald has picked them to do it.

But it’s going to be a bit ugly no matter how well they play, since the weather has forced some changes.

Not only will the Union travel to arrive early, but they’ll also have to play with football lines on the field. The game also will be a send-off of one of the Union’s greatest constants, announcer JP Dellacamera.

Next: The Union kick off against Charlotte F.C. at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+)

