It may not seem like a youth baseball game and coaching the Eagles have much in common, but it turns out they do if Nick Sirianni is connected. And he is. In fact, that’s the hallmark of his approach - to get personally involved, to be authentic, to make his team a family and his family a team.

The Eagles coach has been through the trial by fire that is a debut season at the head of an NFL team in one of the country’s most passionate sports cities. He’s reflected on the lessons learned and is now looking towards the future, understanding in a new way that getting a hit (or making the playoffs) doesn’t mean it’s time to slide into second yet. There’s still a ways to go to the ultimate goal.

Jeff McLane gets an up close and personal look at the mentality of Sirianni.

Eagles players Jalen Hurts and Shaun Bradley held separate football clinics for kids on Saturday, and we were there to capture the scene. For Bradley, an under-recruited linebacker who went to Temple, giving back in his hometown of Mount Holly was meaningful.

With training camp starting later this month, Hurts spent time with the kids at Cheltenham High talking about leadership, instilling self-confidence, and guiding them toward the path to success.

Phillies have players injured, but they’re going into the All-Star break with some momentum.

Wanna bet against Kyle Schwarber in the Home Run Derby?

Draft picks have fathers guiding them into the big leagues, including the Phillies’ pick.

How did the Union players follow up their historic 7-0 victory over hapless D.C. United?

The team closed out a tough midweek game against Julián Carranza’s former Inter Miami team.

Then on Saturday, the squad produced an inspired comeback win over a tough New England Revolution team.

All this took place even as some players, like Stuart Findlay, transitioned out of the squad, while others, like Jake Elliot, suffered injury, but younger talents, like Paxten Aaronson, Jake McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig, stepped up to play more minutes.

Jim Curtin’s steady hand in charge has kept the Union ship steered on a steady course, leading the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, as teams abroad begin their preseason action, the playing time they give to USA newcomers will impact the World Cup roster. One team to watch is Arsenal, with goalkeeper Matt Turner looking to prove himself.

What wood they swing: The best hitters in baseball count on one brand for their bats.

Basketball showcase rained on: The event at Rucker Park with Big 5 alumni participating had to be moved because of rain, but the show went on indoors.

Narrow escape: The LIV golf contingent nearly embarrassed the golf establishment at the British Open, writes Marcus Hayes.

On this date in 1927, Ty Cobb struck his 4,000th hit in Major League Baseball, becoming the first member of that milestone club which was later joined by Pete Rose. Though it happened in the familiar confines of Navin Field in Detroit, Cobb was playing for the Philadelphia Athletics when he achieved the feat against his former team, the Tigers.

