Hey, Rob Thomson: You’ve just turned around the Phillies, managing them into the NL Division Series, and the team has rewarded you with a two-year contract extension. That “interim” tag is gone quicker than Bryce Harper’s home run left the park on Saturday night.

So how does it feel?

“I wish we’d get to baseball, really, to tell you the truth.”

That is so Rob Thomson, isn’t it? The mild-mannered manager is hailed by players for his calm demeanor, an asset that served the Phillies well as they went 65-46 after the firing of Joe Girardi. His players welcomed the news.

“Guys are excited,” Alec Bohm said. “Nobody more deserving.”

David Murphy writes that the Phillies made Thomson’s new deal official at the best possible time, on the eve of their series opener against the heavily favored Atlanta Braves.

Ah yes, the game. The Phillies are riding high heading into Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta. “I can guarantee you that nobody wants to face the Phillies right now,” J.T. Realmuto said.

Thomson’s reward is a feel-good story for a team that was feeling pretty good already.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Who wins this series and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Alec Bohm hit rock bottom in mid-April. He got benched by Joe Girardi, even though the Phillies manager at the time never actually used that word. Bohm didn’t get back in the lineup for five games, and when he did, it was as the designated hitter. He didn’t start again at third base for a week. But he kept working, turning himself from a sieve into a passable third baseman. He learned how to navigate the inevitable valleys players face. And he has improved in one season more than any player his manager has ever seen.

Phillies or Braves? Our writers make their picks for the NLDS.

The Phillies face long odds, but here are four stats that show how they can beat the Braves.

Marcus Hayes describes how Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin lean on their faith to carry them through playoff tests.

Game 1 is a homecoming of sorts for the Phillies’ Brandon Marsh, who is living the postseason dream his late father had for him.

Next: The Phillies open their National League Division Series at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in Atlanta (Fox29). Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) will start against Braves left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 2.48).

The glow of the Eagles being 5-0 doesn’t mean that there wasn’t hand-wringing resulting from a close call in the desert. A.J. Brown having a relatively quiet game was an issue, as he was only on the field for 74% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. It became clear that the Eagles wanted to work the edges and use screen passes against the Cardinals defense.

But that strategy seemed to leave out passes downfield to Brown where he could exploit mismatches at a time when quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown that he isn’t prone to being careless or reckless. While Nick Sirianni downplayed Brown’s lack of involvement, it could have been a case of the staff overthinking it.

Shake Milton had a snakebit season last year, spending most of the 2021-22 campaign fighting off injury and trying to stay in the 76ers rotation. Now healthy and rocking 12 pounds of muscle added in the offseason, Milton hopes to regain his position as a scoring spark plug off the bench.

Milton, who is also in the final year of his contract, wants to be an asset to a talented Sixers team with big expectations. He’ll be waiting for his number to be called for timely scoring and ballhandling. “I definitely want to be that,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a good position to do so.”

Against the Cavaliers, the Sixers went small, but with dynamic hustle, the team still prevailed in preseason action.

Next: In their final preseason game, the Sixers play the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

It’s almost time for hockey, and while the prognosticators have not been kind to the Flyers, there are plenty of reasons to be looking forward to opening night on Thursday.

Here are 15 things to look forward to this season, starting with the new man behind the bench: John Tortorella.

Tortorella says he remains optimistic that Cam Atkinson will be ready for the opener.

Frankly, it’s hard to overstate how good the Union’s defense has been this season in Major League Soccer. It’s not only been the best in the league this season, but in any MLS season when 34 games were played.

Obviously, a huge share of the credit goes to the Union’s top-notch goalkeeper, Andre Blake, but it’s also been a team effort and emphasis for the entire roster. Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down how the players made it all happen.

Worth a look

Record setter: St. Joseph’s Prep alum Marvin Harrison Jr. had a three-touchdown day for Ohio State on Saturday.

Bye week blues: Temple football coach Stan Drayton says the Owls spent some time “soul searching.”

Wildcat’s journey: Defender Viktor Benediktsson of Iceland is the “heart and soul” of Villanova’s soccer team.

Trivia Tuesday

Who was the MVP of the Phillies’ 1993 NL Championship Series victory over the Braves? First with the correct answer will be featured in the newsletter.

A. Curt Schilling

B. Darren Daulton

C. Tommy Greene

D. Lenny Dykstra

What you’re saying about a winning weekend

We asked you: Tell us, with three Philadelphia teams in significant action this weekend (Union, Eagles, Phillies) how did you divide your viewing fandom? Among your responses:

We watched the Phillies’ great win and attended the Union’s Eastern Conference sold-out win In Chester Sunday. Sorry, but no interest in Pro football. — Lawrence T.

I had no trouble dividing the weekend at all. I watched the Phillies all the way! Since the Eagles were 4-0, I figured they didn’t need me to worry about them.

Go kick some Braves butt! — Laura S.

I moved to Phoenix, Arizona at the end of last year. I do my best to follow what’s happening with the Philadelphia teams. I was a young teenager in 1964 so my heart is always wary. Since the Phillies were a good but not great team, I was skeptical that they would get past the first series. The first game was amazing; what a comeback. I watched chunks of the second game; I get too nervous but saw the final outs and celebration. I watched portions of the Eagles/Cardinals game — again too nervous. I waited until the local news to find out who won. I thought this would be the one they would lose. Glad they are 5 & 0 and super glad they beat Washington & Wentz.

Not a soccer fan and I don’t have a sports cable package. Can’t watch the Union games and didn’t when I was in Philly anyway. — Darlene L.

Eagles, Phillies each whole games. — John C.

I watched the Phillies games, then the Eagles on Sunday while following the Union game on my cell phone. — John E.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes, Gustav Elvin, Giana Han, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, Cayden Steele, and Colin Beazley.