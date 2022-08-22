Every day is a winding road as we get a little closer to the start of the NFL season. It undoubtedly takes a certain amount of creativity to ascertain much about how the Eagles will play based on a game with almost none of the players likely to actually start for the team, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to watch a Reid Sinnett pass go zipping through the air for a successful touchdown or to see Devon Allen celebrate that score by clearing imaginary hurdles.

Even coach Nick Sirianni was running down the sideline in celebration, which helped it all feel real.

Of course, it is real to the players wanting to prove their capabilities, but preseason action doesn’t count as much of dress rehearsal when most of the roles are taken by the understudies. The key is to make sure stars enter the regular season healthy. The Eagles meeting that goal mattered more than the win, even if that was still enjoyable.

With the Eagles’ reserves getting playing time against the Browns, offensive tackle Andre Dillard was out on the field on display. Yes, he has looked good in training camp after an offseason spent improving his body and mindset. And he says every day is a chance to audition himself. Could the former first-round draft pick be traded to a team willing to meet the Eagles’ asking price for a solid OT?

The preseason game was also a good showing for running back Kenneth Gainwell, who days after drawing criticism from coach Nick Sirianni managed to run well and score a touchdown on his lone drive. With Miles Sanders continuing to miss time due to injury, it’s a good thing for the Eagles to see another option in Gainwell perform well.

The starters wouldn’t have played Sunday either way under Nick Sirianni, with the likes of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown sidelined due to the injury risk of playing in a meaningless game. The Eagles already got their work in against the Browns using joint practices, so Sirianni’s strategy with the preseason makes a lot of sense.

The Phillies had a rough weekend — losing three of four games to the Mets and having to place their best reliever on the injured list. But there is some good news: Bryce Harper says his left thumb is at “85-90%” strength after hitting in the batting cage on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper, who has been out since June 26, likely will report to triple-A Lehigh Valley this week for a rehab assignment. “The more I hit, the more I use it, it’s getting better,” Harper said. “Yeah, I think we’re happy where we’re at right now. We’ll just progress as we see fit.”

The Phillies’ struggles against the Mets continued this weekend. The bullpen couldn’t hold a late lead and fell to 5-14 on the season against their National League East rivals.

Seranthony Domínguez has been the Phillies’ biggest success story this season, but triceps tendinitis has put his dominant campaign on hold for now.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series against the Reds at 7:05 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Noah Syndergaard (7-8, 3.95) will be opposed by Reds right-hander Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50).

Of all the Union players happy about the emphatic 6-0 win over D.C. United this past Saturday, the happiest might have been Jakob Glesnes. The centerback had one weak moment in the midweek 1-0 loss to FC Dallas and then returned to form as the Union defense blanked United for a key road win.

Sure, LAFC still leads the overall MLS standings and the Supporters Shield race with 57 points to the Union’s 51, but the gap’s a bit less now.

Back when Brenden Aaronson first played with the Union as a teen, The Inquirer’s soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald was there to mark Aaronson’s talent and progress. Now Aaronson is playing abroad in England for Leeds United and he opened up his Premier League scoring account on the same day Tannenwald was in the pressbox to take in the match. Read all about a special day at Elland Road which should make the hearts of all longtime Union fans (and even recent ones) swell with pride.

On this date

Philadelphia’s Blue Laws, which made it illegal to play baseball on Sundays, were still very much in effect and being enforced when the Sesqui-Centennial International Exposition celebrating the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence came to the city in 1926. Emboldened by the fact that the Exposition operated on Sundays with an admission fee, the Philadelphia Athletics sought and obtained an 11th-hour injunction permitting the club to play a paid-admission Sunday home game on August 22, 1926.

What you’re saying about which Eagle looks likely to have a Pro Bowl season.

Let me name four “likelies” from amongst 14 total “possibles”, any of which could make that grade with no surprise.

top four “likelies”: AJ Brown, L. Johnson, J. Kelce, H. Reddick

four other “possibles” on offense: D. Goedart, D. Smith, J. Mailata, and L. Dickerson.

six other “possibles” on defense: J. Sweat, B. Graham, J. Hargrove, TJ Edwards, D. Slay and J. Bradberry on defense.

With so many very good players, the pressure on Jalen Hurts is huge. This could be a great team, with him performing well. They could have more than four Pro Bowlers, but the odds of seeing more than four voted in is low. That’s just the way it is. — John W.

DeVonta, of course! — Chris B.

Dallas Goedart — G.H.

