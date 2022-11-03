It seemed for a while that the fans had made Citizens Bank Park into such a fortress that it was impenetrable. However, the Astros found a way.

In fact, they did so in style, turning in the first World Series no-hitter in more than six decades.

It was five runs in the fifth inning that made the difference, but it really started before that. The Phillies were frustrated repeatedly by their inability to get their bats going at first early, then at all, in the game.

Now the World Series is settling down into more of a dogfight, with the teams going blow for blow. The Phillies look to be the team left standing, but in this game, they took one on the chin.

When the Phillies woke up Wednesday morning, they were two wins away from winning the World Series and coming off a triumphant 7-0 win. Now they find themselves in a best-of-three series within the series and facing a trip back to Houston after being no-hit in Game 4.

They’ll have to turn their attention to what lies ahead — and what lies ahead includes pitching predicaments, Mike Sielski writes.

Moving along also means not wasting time on the blame game, and José Alvarado certainly doesn’t want to linger on the performance, Alex Coffey writes.

Next: It will be Noah Syndergaard against Astros ace Justin Verlander in Game 5 of the World Series, 8:03 p.m. Thursday (Fox 29).

Eagles beat writer EJ Smith traveled to Houston ahead of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming game on Thursday against the Texans to learn more about how the quarterback’s childhood years shaped him. We found that Hurts tapes his cleats the way he does because of the players he idolized as a kid on the east side of Houston. From the music Hurts likes to the crawfish he loves cooking, the city — and the family members rooting him on — certainly impacted him. And the people back home remember what might have been the biggest win of Hurts’ life.

On defense, it’s interesting to see how the turnaround from last year to this year has changed the team’s fortunes. Credit Jonathan Gannon, who runs a defense influenced by former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. The veteran coach happened to be around Eagles training camp this summer, and the defense this season has done well with its strategy of limiting explosive plays. It’s a defense that can patiently capitalize on an offense’s mistakes. And it has Gannon’s head coaching candidacy for next season looking strong. Might the currently unemployed Fangio be next in line?

One downside is that the defense will lose a key piece in defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

Will it matter against the 1-5-1 Texans? Possibly not as the Eagles are heavily favored even while on the road and could make it a lopsided game if Hurts has his way on homecoming night.

Next: Eagles vs. Texans at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on WPHL 17 and Amazon Prime Video.

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 9 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

The 76ers knew they were getting a good player when they added De’Anthony Melton in a draft-day trade. But they didn’t know he’d be this good. Melton led the league in deflections entering Wednesday and received praise from Doc Rivers for his intensity on defense, calling him a disrupter with a knack for getting his hands on the ball.

While the Sixers lost, 121-111, as Melton sat out with lower-back stiffness, he helped the Sixers reset their early season after a 1-4 start. “Again, I keep saying it, I knew he was good. I didn’t know he was this good, defensively,” Rivers said. “His hands are just incredible.”

Next: The Sixers play against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

What’s more Philly than a red-haired Irish kid from Oreland who plays every sport well, roots for each of Philadelphia’s sports teams, goes to college at Villanova, has a better pro career than anyone expected, and eventually comes back to live in Queen Village and build up the local soccer club?

The Union might play in Chester, but the team’s manager is more authentically Philadelphia than any other of those who guide the pro sports teams in town. Just ask one of his best friends who grew up alongside him in suburban Philadelphia.

The Union are considered by many to be the underdogs against LAFC, but don’t tell that to the people picking the team of the best players in the league, where the Union are well-represented.

Next: The Union will play the MLS Cup final against LAFC at 4 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles (Fox Sports).

Flyers coach John Tortorella was less than pleased with his team’s effort in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying “there’s some situations that absolutely disgust me. Those are the things we have to work through.” The Flyers could not seem to stop Toronto’s John Tavares, who scored a hat trick.

What you’re saying about the World Series

We asked you: Do you think playing Game 3 Tuesday instead of Monday played a major role in the Phillies’ dominant win? Among your responses:

Yes. I do think the rain delay gave the players and fans time to breathe, anticipate and enjoy what was to come. — Cathy J.

Where it mattered is yet to come, perhaps as early as tonight. It allowed Philly Rob to optimize his rotation. It also allowed him to rest all the high-leverage guys AND get all his low-lev guys some WS playing time, which will potentially be of help if he needs any of them in higher-lev situations, particularly Brogdon who’s kind of on the high/low leverage cusp for this team. Their chances of winning each of those games, and of winning the Series overall, have all gone up. At 538.com, they have the Phils now as favorites to win the WS for the first time this season, which absolutely stuns me; who’d’a thunk it on June 1? Thank you, baseball gods! — Marty M.

Personally I think the rain delay helped the Phillies. Ranger was able to pitch flawlessly in the delayed game, allowing Nola to pitch the 4th game on normal rest at home, then Syndegard in the fifth with the gang and allowing Wheeler an extra day. Unfortunately I think his arm has had it foe for the year. — Bill M.

Ranger instead of Noah... enough said! (Although maybe we could have survived a Noah start with our 5 dingers) — Scott J.

it’s obvious that pitching was a concern to rob Thomson and ranger suarez wasn’t ready to go on Monday… he certainly was ready on Tuesday! go Phillies. — Myra R.

No. Because the Astros got to rest their players as well. Therefore, there was NO advantage for either team. Period ... — Mel C.

