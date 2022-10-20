Turns out these San Diego Padres have some fight in them, just like a certain ballclub that plays in South Philadelphia. So the Phillies and Padres are tied at a game apiece in the National League Championship Series after San Diego roughed up Aaron Nola in an 8-5 victory on Wednesday.

The good news for the Phillies: They’re coming home. The bad news: The Padres have shown the ability to erupt for big innings, like the five-run fifth they produced in Game 2. (They did the same thing against the Dodgers in the NLDS.) That 4-0 Phillies lead seems like a distant memory.

If the starters can’t get to the seventh inning and the protection of Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, and Zach Eflin, the Phillies could be in trouble.

But, again, they’re coming home, where the crowd at Citizens Bank Park is incredibly loud. It helped beat the Braves, no question. Can these Padres be shouted down?

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ The series is tied. Who wins, and in how many games? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Game 2 unraveled for the Phillies in the fifth inning after Aaron Nola gave up a run-scoring single to his big brother, Austin. Did Rob Thomson leave Aaron Nola in the game too long? David Murphy thinks so.

The fans at Citizens Bank Park fueled the two Phillies wins over the Braves last weekend. How they behave Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Games 3, 4, and 5 will play a large part in whatever drama unfolds, Marcus Hayes writes.

With the removal of a travel day between Games 5 and 6 of the NLCS, the Phillies and Padres may have to play five games in as many days, a factor that will alter how the managers use their bullpens.

Aaron Nola says he is inspired by his brother Austin’s journey through the minors that finally landed him a starting catcher job with the Padres.

Turns out, the Nola family faceoff, with bragging rights still up for grabs, is more fun for the brothers than for the parents.

Next: After the only off day of the series, the Phillies host the Padres in Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. Friday (FS1).

The 76ers’ starters carried the load in the season opener, with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris producing 106 points on 53.7% shooting. In contrast, the bench rotation produced only 11 points in the 126-117 loss to the Celtics and struggled on defense, which is supposed to be their calling card.

While they were aware that more will be expected of them, the Sixers’ reserves and coach Doc Rivers emphasized that it was only one game, and that they get another shot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. “We can always be better, especially that second unit,” De’Anthony Melton said.

Next: The Sixers play their home opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center (TNT).

The Flyers claimed center Lukáš Sedlák on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday as they aim to shore up their fourth line. Sedlák is well acquainted with Flyers coach John Tortorella, as the two spent three seasons together with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In their latest game, the Flyers fought back yet again but ultimately lost to the Florida Panthers.

Next: The Flyers visit the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP+).

The Union players picked up yet more accolades for their excellent play this season on Wednesday.

The squad has an epic playoff hype video out, narrated by none other than local legend Jay Wright.

But, ultimately, the records set and the individual awards won don’t matter much if the team can’t contend for the ultimate prize, the MLS Cup.

The quest for that starts now.

For what it’s worth, one of The Inquirer’s soccer staffers doesn’t think the team will make it. The playoffs are crazy, and it wouldn’t be the first time the Union have fallen victim to postseason insanity.

Next: The Union host FC Cincinnati on Thursday at Subaru Park (8 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes).

Howie Roseman often is in the mix ahead of the NFL trade deadline. With the Eagles looking solid at 6-0, there might not be many gaps to fill, but we can expect them to be surveying the scene for opportunities to add to a team with championship hopes. Beat writer EJ Smith offers three trade possibilities that could make sense if the Eagles wish to part with draft picks to add to the roster.

Worth a look

Time for a turnaround: Penn State’s defense looks to rebound from an “embarrassing” loss Michigan.

Quick study: Freshman volleyball player Claire Deller already is making an impact at Penn.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Which high-priced Phillie has provided the most value this year and why? Among your responses:

Kyle Schwarber is the most valuable acquisition the Phillies made this offseason.Besides the home runs, his veteran leadership is what shines for me. Even when he’s in a slump, he keeps everyone else focused and positive. A great leader. — Tom G.

Definitely Bryce Harper has provided the best $$$ value for us Phillies fans in the postseason this year. — Mark W.

Bryce Harper without a doubt. Carried us in the early days and then when his arm gave out on him went to the DH and continued his excellent play while at the same time always being an inspiration and a leader to the other players and especially the younger guys. His faith that we WILL WIN carried them through all the tough times and here we are in San Diego in late October. Red October is all about Bryce Harper. — Everett S.

Dave Dombrowski — Sam F.

Kyle Schwarber. He solidified the leadoff spot and became the vocal leader this team needed … not to mention stepping up in the absence of Bryce Harper earlier in the season. — William S.

J.T. Realmuto. Hands down the MVP of this team. The catcher has remained a preeminent defensive player behind the plate and making the entire pitching staff better with the way he calls game and intimidates runners with his arm. While starting off slow, his hitting has become much better as the season progressed. Finally, he goes above and beyond by providing clutch play when needed like the inside-the-park home run that broke the back of the Braves in the last series. — George W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Matt Breen, Andrea Canales, Kerith Gabriel, Giana Han, Olivia Reiner, Sam Cohn, and Melanie Heller.