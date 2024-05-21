The Phillies’ secret sauce | Sports Daily Newsletter

We keep hearing about the Phillies’ pitching during their awesome start, and rightfully so: The team’s starters have a 2.63 ERA, the best in baseball.

But it’s time to give the hitters their due for this 34-14 club. They’re on a 25-6 tear in their last 31 games, averaging 6.3 runs in that span. Why? Because they’re hitting smart.

Simply put, they’ve stopped chasing so many pitches out of the strike zone. Their chase rate has dropped from 31.3 last season, fourth-worst in baseball, to 28.1, which is the MLB average.

The Phillies are grinding out their at bats, wearing down pitchers, and teeing off on pitches in the zone. Sounds a lot like another fun club to watch, the 1993 Phillies. Marcus Hayes makes the comparison.

The Phillies are 34-14, tied with the 1993 and 1976 teams for the best start in the franchise’s 142-season history. Yes, they have played a soft schedule (only three of 48 games have been against teams that are above .500), but it’s the only schedule they’ve got. And they haven’t only beaten up on the bad teams. They’ve annihilated them, with a plus-80 run differential that tops all but the Dodgers (plus-85). As the defending World Series champion Rangers drag a .500 record (24-24) into town for a three-game series beginning tonight, let’s tackle a few questions about the Phillies’ historic start.

Next: The Phillies open a home series against Texas at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37 ERA) will start opposite Rangers right-hander Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08).

The Eagles began offseason team activities on Monday, with the offense under new coordinator Kellen Moore getting the new group together. There was offseason change with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley and rookies who could contribute. And there was change in the competition for the third wide receiver spot as DeVante Parker has decided to retire two months after he signed as a free agent. EJ Smith has a look at the depth chart.

Second-rounder Cooper DeJean signed, leaving cornerback Quinyon Mitchell as the lone draft pick yet to sign his contract.

Over the weekend, the Eagles also held their annual women’s football festival, with Jalen Hurts among the participants. A strong supporter of women in sports, the quarterback had a few things to say on the subject.

The Sixers enter this critical summer with salary-cap space, with replenished tradable draft capital, and with an All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Which players could they land to get them over the postseason hump? That depends on how the landscape evolves around them. Gina Mizell examines 10 leaguewide decisions that could shape the Sixers’ offseason.

The NCAA reportedly is set to pay $2.7 billion in back damages to players who weren’t allowed to earn Name, Image, and Likeness compensation in years past. Guess who’s paying 60% of that amount? It won’t be the Power Five conferences, who have reaped the most benefits in football. Also on the subject of college sports and money, Phil Martelli weighs in on the haves and have-nots.

More from our series on the Broad Street Bullies, who captured their first Stanley Cup championship 50 years ago: The Flyers honored their two straight titles with iconic banners at the Spectrum, but somehow they were replaced at the Wells Fargo Center about eight years ago. The new banners just don’t have the same punch, if you will.

“It would be cool to bring that back,” Flyers governor Dan Hilferty says of the ‘70s banners. “Maybe that will be our catalyst to move in that direction.”

Worth a look

Ticket punched: After sweeping Cornell to win the Ivy League title, Penn baseball is returning to the NCAA Tournament. Joining workouts: Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie will be at the U.S. men’s training camp for the Copa América New to ‘Nova: Former Archbishop Wood star Ryanne Allen has transferred from Vanderbilt to the Wildcats.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Who is most likely to be a first-time All-Star for the Phillies this year: Alec Bohm, Ranger Suárez, or Bryson Stott? Among your responses:

All 3 should make the All Star team. I realize every team has to be represented but 3 from the Phillies can fit. — Joe M.

All three are having breakout years from their 2023 seasons that were already near-all-star caliber for them all. Mr. Suarez is putting up ERA, WHIP and fWAR numbers that are not just All-Star-worthy but CYA-worthy. Mr. Bohm has the best wRC+, OPS and FWAR of all qualified NL 3B. Mr. Stott has the 2nd best OPS and third-best fWAR and wRC+ among qualified NL 2Bs, and the only 2B above him in that first stat is Mr. Betts out here in LA and he doesn’t even PLAY 2B anymore (though in fairness Mr. Stott doesn’t much either, at least until Mr. Turner returns). I don’t know how any legit Phan could choose between these three as far as their deserving this first-time honor.

I think Mr. Suarez is the MOST likely, because the pitchers are ONLY chosen by the managers (in consultation with their staff). I can’t imagine Mr. Lovullo NOT adding the best pitcher in the GAME right now to the roster, and maybe even give him the start! — Marty M.

Leading the field, you have to go with Ranger Suarez. He may even be the leader in the clubhouse to win the Cy Young Award. — Steve C.

If Bohm and Suarez continue to perform as they have been, they should be All-Stars without a doubt. Ranger leads the NL in wins and is 2nd in ERA and one of only 4 to pitch a complete game. Bohm has become a superb fielder at 3rd base and is among the hitting leaders in the NL being 1st in RBIs and 5th best in batting average. Would vote for Stott of course, but his road will be a little tougher with two NL 2nd basemen leading him in key batting stats. All 3 players have been key contributors to the Phillies success so far. — Everett S.

So much depends on what happens the next month or so. Bohm, as the best hitter on the best team, should be a shoo-in as long as the Phillie phaithful cast their ballots. Ranger is already being short-listed as a Cy Young contender. If the two of them keep it up, they both should find their way to the NL all-star team, joining at least Harper and Wheeler. — Joel G.

I would be happy to see any of the three get selected. All three are on fire right now. It is hard to not see what Suarez is doing, but my pick is Alec Bohm. He is having a stellar year so far and deserves to be a first time all-star. — Kathy T.

I believe Bohm and Suarez will both be first time All-Stars. Bohm, right now, is also an MVP candidate because of his timely hitting and he’s becoming an RBI machine. His fielding has come a long way as well. Ranger could be undefeated by the All-Star break. Wishful thinking of course, but with his demeanor, on the mound, is it possible? Damn straight. — Tom G.

This week’s episode of unCovering the Birds, hosted by Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane, presents the conclusion of a riveting two-part investigation into the pre-concussion protocol era of the NFL, spotlighting the harrowing experiences of former Eagles players and the enduring effects of concussions. Featuring personal stories and expert insights, including from a pediatric concussion researcher, the full investigation not only exposes the dark side of football but also provokes a critical discussion on the sport’s safety for the next generation. Listen now.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, EJ Smith. Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Matt Breen, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Andrew Robinson.

Thanks as always for reading. Maria will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim