Signs of life for the Phillies? | Sports Daily Newsletter

On July 11, the Phillies finished off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park and were riding high with a 61-32 record. They’ll sputter into Dodger Stadium tonight with a decidedly different vibe.

Since that sweep, the Phillies have gone 5-13. At least they awakened from a six-game losing streak to beat the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Bryce Harper, stuck in the worst slump of his Phillies career, produced three hits, including a home run. So maybe things are turning around in one of the strangest Jekyll-and-Hyde stretches for the Phillies in recent memory.

They had better hope so. The Dodgers are only 1½ games behind the Phillies now for the best record in the NL.

Thursday night’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field favored quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense, but the defense bounced back Sunday at the NovaCare Complex. Hurts set the tone during the first-team drill period. He slanted inside and by center Cam Jurgens and met running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield. Fellow defensive linemen Milton Williams and Moro Ojomo also got good grades in Jeff McLane’s practice observations.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back in the fold for the Eagles, bringing an edge that may have been lacking last season. “Chauncey just brings an element of toughness to this football team,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. isn’t like most rookies at training camp. While some Eagles rookies are at a hotel, Trotter sleeps in his bedroom in Hainesport, N.J. “I can feel very comfortable and just focus on football,” Trotter says. We’ve also seen rookie running back Will Shipley and another young linebacker in Ben VanSumeren stand out.

Back to Barkley, it’s scary to think what he can achieve with this Eagles offensive line.

Next: The Eagles begin the preseason on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Ravens in Baltimore (COZI TV).

Brandon Marsh is well aware: Until the outfielder shows he can consistently hit left-handed pitching, he’ll be in a platoon role for the Phillies. The thing is, he’s been doing just that lately. Marsh has four hits in his last four at-bats against lefties. It might give him the chance for a few more chances against southpaws. “I think so,” Rob Thomson says, “if he stays like this.”

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles tonight at 10:10 (NBCSP).

Dániel Gazdag scored in the 88th minute to earn a 1-1 tie with the Mexican club Cruz Azul as the Union won its group in the Leagues Cup. Cruz Azul prevailed in the penalty-kick shootout, but the Union advanced to a home game against CF Montréal in the round of 32, with the date and time to be announced.

Next: The Union host the Columbus Crew on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

There was no Olympic medal for Vashti Cunningham, who finished fifth in the high jump at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Cunningham is already looking ahead, though, to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She gets her confidence and much more from her father and coach, former Eagles star Randall Cunningham. “I’m a reflection of him,” she says.

Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik helped the U.S. men medal in team gymnastics for the first time in 16 years. On Saturday, he finished third in “the best pommel horse final in the history of gymnastics.”

Tyrese Maxey signed a max contract with the Sixers this summer and took a step toward fulfilling a final wish from his grandmother, Mimi, who emphasized philanthropy before she died in 2020. During his “friends and family weekend,” Maxey revealed that he’ll donate $1 million to various youth programs.

Maxey conducted a celebrity golf tournament and a basketball camp for children over the weekend. “It just makes me happy to see kids and families and people smiling,” he said. “I’m a happy person. I’m always smiling. So if I can put smiles on other people’s faces, then I’m happy.”

Worth a look

The payoff: Carmen’s Crew won The Basketball Tournament and its $1 million prize. In Joe’s corner: As the late Joe Hand helped Joe Frazier become a world champion, he became a pioneer of closed-circuit TV.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

On this date

Aug. 5, 1975: The Phillies set a major league record as the first eight batters collected hits against Bill Bonham and the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies won, 13-5.

In his latest edition of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles writer Jeff McLane delivers his observations from training camp, a look at who’s been hot and who’s flamed out in the early going. Listen here.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Who’s the one Eagles player you really want to see have a breakout season? Among your responses:

Linebacker Devin White. Hopefully he can return to form and solidify our linebacking corps and be the anchor and heart & soul of the Eagles revamped defense. He’s already projecting as a leader along with Jalen & AJ, mentoring the younger players while earning the respect of the older players. He’s only 26 and won a Super Bowl as a defensive leader, so I have little doubt Howie will lock him up long-term if he has a great season, so he cannot only give us great linebacker play but also take on BG and Slay’s leadership roles moving forward. — Beth P.

I am choosing Dallas Goedert for a much needed breakout season. On the offense I think the team is well represented in the big gain passing department with Brown and Smith and on the ground with Saquon, but they really need to improve their short to mid distance passing. If Goedert and his backup can provide a very productive over the middle passing game it would really open up more opportunities for the running and deep passing game. — Everett S.

Carter. A breakout season by him would set the stage for a huge improvement by the defense. — 35calvaryman

The EAGLES go as far as Jalen Hurts takes them! — F.K.

Jalen! — Jill L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, Jeff Neiburg, David Murphy, Gina Mizell, Ben Istvan, Matt Breen, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Thank you for reading. I'll see you in Tuesday's Sports Daily.