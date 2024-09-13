A rivalry renewed? | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies and Mets are squaring off in September in games that matter for both teams, which is a rarity indeed. Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber points out that in the Mets’ 63 seasons, this will be only the 10th time that the Phillies and the New Yorkers will have winning records in the same year.

So here we are. It might even be a rivalry again as the Phillies face the Mets seven times over the next 10 days. The Phillies have knocked their magic number for clinching the division down to nine. The Mets have a one-game lead over the Braves (remember them?) for the last wild-card spot in the National League.

So both teams have plenty to play for — and the Mets are way better than they were in June when the Phillies split a series with them in London. It’s important to keep an eye on the bigger picture, David Murphy writes: The Phillies need to keep winning and clinch a first-round bye. One of these years, the wild-card series is going to bite them.

Next: José Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA) is slated to start for the Mets tonight at 6:40 against Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41) at Citizens Bank Park (NBCSP).

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

There were twenty-five skaters on the ice in Voorhees for the first day of Flyers rookie camp Thursday. But almost all of the 300 or so fans present were there to see one man: Matvei Michkov.

And the young phenom didn’t disappoint them amid the hype and massive expectations.

Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel’s gives her take after observing his first practice in orange and black: Once the Russian winger starts skating, once he has the puck on his stick, it is easy to see he is different. Michkov arguably is the most talented player the Flyers have had in decades. He is a generational talent.

If that doesn’t get you excited as a Flyers fan, we don’t know what will.

Next: Michkov’s first game is tonight at 7:05 at the PPL Center in Allentown against the New York Rangers (TV: PhiladelphiaFlyers.com).

The Eagles might have won their season opener, but they took the long flight home knowing they had a lot to clean up. And in their first comments since immediately after the game, some of the Eagles seemed to take on that challenge.

Jalen Hurts spoke of his “two unwise decisions,” after a game in which he tossed two interceptions. “Those are all things that I own.”

Devin White was out for the Packers game due to injury, but he wouldn’t have started over Nakobe Dean anyway. He indicated he was surprised by that decision but said he would “just stay ready.”

After his relatively low snap count in the game, Bryce Huff noted the slippery field conditions and added that after watching the film, it looked better than the stat sheet did.

One player who had a standout game was Saquon Barkley, and his three-touchdown performance was a reminder of what a great running back can do.

Next: The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

The Eagles play in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

A former football star from West Philly, Bruce Mapp has kept his career going as a member of the U.S. national flag football team. He has done something else remarkable: Mapp has launched a water ice business in Texas. Among the toppings he offers: pickles.

The Union are fighting to make the playoffs, and on Saturday they visit MLS-leading Inter Miami in what could be Lionel Messi’s first game back from injury (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). They’ll do so without goalkeeper Andre Blake, striker Tai Baribo, and new defensive midfield starter Danley Jean Jacques. All three are injured.

Here are our Philly fan photos for this week as part of our Friday lineup.

Worth a look

Branching out: Dawn Staley will serve as a guest picker for Saturday’s football matchups on ESPN’s College GameDay. Dual threat: Germantown Academy quarterback Xavier Stearn is running the ball more this season. Bye week: No. 8 Penn State is working this week to improve its tackling and technology.

What you’re saying about favorite sports

We asked you: What’s your favorite sport to watch and why? Among your responses:

As a proud Philadelphian, my favorite sport is watching Dallas fans lose their minds every year, when their team either misses the playoffs completely or loses in the 1st or 2nd round. I’ve been enjoying this spectacle for the past 25 years. How ‘bout dem Cowboys! — Stephen T.

Eagles, Phillies. Because I love to read about my Philly teams. — David F.

Really depends on the season. Baseball during the fight for playoffs and during the playoffs. Football after they get the first three games out of the way through the playoffs, college basketball during their preseason tournaments and postseason tournaments, tennis during the majors, golf during majors, pro basketball after first round of playoffs, (leaving Sixers out as always), then back to baseball. I need more TVs. — Bill M.

If I had to rate them it would be baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. I saw baseball first as a ten-year-old visiting Shibe Park in 1948 to see the Phillies beat the Cardinals. I was hooked for life. I became very interested in the Eagles and Philadelphia Warriors a little later and mostly followed them on the radio and via newspapers. We did not have a TV I think till maybe 1952 or 53. My first Warriors game was at the old long-gone Arena, and first Eagles game at Shibe Park. When the Flyers came I knew nothing about hockey, but soon learned the sport thanks to business friends who took me many times. So pretty much always Phillies, Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers. — Everett S.

Without a doubt my favorite sport to watch is baseball. Though the game appears to be simple in its design ... throw ball, hit ball.... it is in fact the exact opposite. Nearly every aspect of every game requires a strategic decision. From the manager creating the game day lineup, to the pitcher and catcher deciding which pitch to throw, to defensive positioning, to steal or hit & run etc., the game is a never-ending thinking person’s dream come true. Add to all of this the excitement of a game-winning home run or a game-saving out at home plate and it is clearly obvious that baseball is the most brilliant and greatest sport ever invented. — Bob A.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Mike Sielski, Gabriela Carroll, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Kerith Gabriel, Matt Breen, and Aaron Carter.

Thanks for reading. That wraps up another week of Sports Daily. See you on Monday when we get geared up for Eagles-Falcons. — Jim