⚾ Ranger returns | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies’ bullpen is as shaky as ever, but their starting rotation is getting a boost. Ranger Suárez will make his first start of the season Sunday as he returns from the injured list. So the Phillies will add a 2024 All-Star to a starting staff that took a 3.40 ERA into Thursday’s game, ranking fifth in the majors.

The Phillies’ bullpen? It entered Thursday with a 5.03 ERA, fourth-worst in the majors. Care to help out there, Ranger?

“That’s a tough one,” said Suárez, who had been sidelined with stiffness in his lower back since spring training. “I obviously want to be in the rotation all the time. I want to be a starting pitcher, like I’ve started all the time. But if it’s for the team’s sake, if it’s to win something, if it’s to get the World Series, then I’m willing to do anything.”

Suárez did that before, of course, shutting down the Padres in relief in 2022 as the Phillies won the NL title. Maybe the bullpen got a little boost Thursday when the team traded for minor-league right-hander Daniel Robert. Anything could help.

A sixth inning to forget was the story of the Phillies’ 4-2 loss to the Nationals in a series finale that included Bryce Harper’s first error of the season.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 1.73 ERA) is scheduled to start against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.41).

Ed Van Impe, a physical defenseman who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Flyers in 1974 and 1975, died at age 84 Tuesday in British Columbia. He is especially remembered for his toughness, just like his teammates on the Broad Street Bullies.

“As a defenseman, he played with a lot of determination and grit,” fellow original Flyer Gary Dornhoefer said. “He cleared the front of the net so Bernie [Parent] could see every shot coming at him.”

In other Flyers news:

Pat Ferschweiler reportedly interviewed this week for the team’s head coaching position. Ferschweiler won the NCAA championship this season as the coach of Western Michigan. Forward Tyson Foerster will play for Canada in the IIHF World Championships, where he’ll join Flyers teammates Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny.

The Eagles have picked up the fifth-year option on Jordan Davis, guaranteeing the defensive tackle $12.9 million in the final year of his deal in 2026. Howie Roseman chooses to focus on the guy who notched sacks in the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl, more so than the guy who played just 37% of the team’s defensive snaps last season.

“When you watch Jordan and how he looked the second half of the season — and that’s a big part of it, how he looked," Roseman told 94.1WIP. “He was in great physical condition and shape. He was disruptive during the playoff run.”

The PGA Tour is coming to Flourtown next week when Philadelphia Cricket Club welcomes the Truist Championship. The club’s Wissahickon Course was the brainchild of A.W. Tillinghast, the legendary golf course designer who finished his masterpiece in 1922. When he died in 1942, his ashes were spread in the Wissahickon Creek so he could be near the course. Marcus Hayes tells the tale of Tillinghast’s life and times.

What you’re saying about statues

We asked you: Which Philly athlete do you think deserves a statue? Among your responses:

Statues should be placed on the 4 corners of the stadium complex with a secure “Good Luck” charity coin toss by each statue. 4 different charities every month. Sort of like the “face of the team.” One player from the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and 76ers. The Inquirer and teams could run the voting for one full year with the 4 teams funding the project. I’ll start the voting. 76ers — Dr. J; Flyers — Bobby Clarke; Phillies — Mike Schmidt; Eagles — Jason Kelce. — Ronald R.

Dick Allen — Michael S.

I would recommend Saquon Barkley. He is a humble guy and would most likely be embarrassed by having one, but he gave us arguably the most exciting season in Philadelphia athletic history. Without Saquon there would have been no Super Bowl, and in the game, because of the Chiefs’ concentration on stopping him, the field was wide open for Hurts and he grabbed the opportunity and won the game and the MVP. Saquon thrilled us as a Nittany Lion superstar and now in just one season did it all for our Eagles. — Everett S.

Richie Ashburn — Philip K.

To deserve statue status, the player must clearly be the greatest all-time player for that team. That qualifies eight players: Reggie White or Chuck Bednarik-Eagles, Wilt Chamberlain or Julius Erving-76ers, Bobby Clarke or Bernie Parent-Flyers, and Mike Schmidt or Steve Carlton for the Phillies. Apologies to Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Carlton, Chuck Bednarik, and Bernie Parent who finished second on their teams in my contest. … Of course, Schmidt’s statue already exists, outside Citizens Bank Park. — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Marcus Hayes, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Katie Lewis, and Ariel Simpson.

