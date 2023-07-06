No breaking bad | Sports Daily Newsletter

Trea Turner has been an MVP contender in recent seasons and starred in this spring’s World Baseball Classic. Kyle Schwarber led the league in homers last year.

This season?

If the Phillies are to run it back after last season’s magical postseason run, they’ll need more from two of their most prominent veterans, and preferably ahead of the All-Star break. Sure, there’s been improvement recently, and hope on the horizon, but a .189 batting average or a .679 OPS entering Wednesday — not to mention suspect fielding — simply aren’t going to cut it. And sure, they aren’t alone among underperformers, but others like Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola have better explanations.

The duo is getting paid handsomely. Time to go earn it, Marcus Hayes writes.

When the Phillies make their first-round pick on Sunday — 27th overall, the latest they have drafted since 2012 — it’s safe to assume that it came at the recommendation of the amateur scouts and got the farm system’s stamp of approval. But it hasn’t always been that way. When Dave Dombrowski took over as president of baseball operations, he noticed a disconnect. Players were drafted without much regard for how they would be developed, and vice versa. Dombrowski integrated the departments. He hired Preston Mattingly before last season to lead the farm system and directed him to work with director of amateur scouting Brian Barber. What direction are they leaning in this draft?

After Andrew Painter reported what manager Rob Thomson described as “stiffness” in his elbow early in the week and did not face hitters, as scheduled, Painter threw a bullpen session at the Phillies’ spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla. Next step: Wait and see.

The Phillies just keep winning on the road. They’ve won 11 straight away from Citizens Bank Park following an 8-4 triumph over the Rays.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Rays at 6:40 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Rays have not yet named a starter.

James Harden is still a 76er, one week after exercising his $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season with the intention that he will be traded. How long will the saga linger? That could depend on which instinct — and track record — prevails: Daryl Morey’s to remain steadfast and wait until his desired deal emerges, or Harden’s to make things uncomfortable when he wants to leave a team.

Patrick Beverley often turns to former Sixers coach Doc Rivers for advice. He said Rivers enthusiastically gave him the green light to sign with the team that fired him.

The Sixers picked up some depth behind Joel Embiid on Wednesday night, signing former Westtown School standout Mo Bamba.

With no Matvei Michkov or Cutter Gauthier, first-round draft pick Oliver Bonk is one of the headliners at Flyers development camp this week.

Bonk is enjoying the experience — and the perks — of being in the NHL. The biggest difference he has noticed is the pace of play.

“Even the younger guys are going hard,” Bonk said. “It’s a whole ‘nother step from the [Ontario Hockey League], so I think I’m just trying to bring that intensity back to the OHL.”

While Bonk won’t suit up for the Flyers this season, Marc Staal and Ryan Poehling will. Both players made their first media appearances since signing with the team this week. Here’s what they had to say.

The Flyers also signed one of their restricted free agents Wednesday, as they inked Ronnie Attard to a two-year deal.

It is no secret that Brandan Craig has a bright future with the Union. But it won’t start this season, as the Union decided to loan out the young centerback on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old from Morrell Park is off to Austin FC, where he could push for some immediate playing time. The highly regarded prospect, who recently starred for the United States at the Under-20 World Cup, has played just once for the Union’s senior team to date.

Now, he’ll hope to find a role over the second half of the season with Austin.

Next: The Union are out west this weekend to take on the Los Angeles Galaxy (10:30 p.m. Saturday, Apple TV).

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: Are the Sixers sunk before the season begins? Among your responses:

In answer to your question about whether the Sixers are sunk before their season starts, I think they will be sunk every season until Morey either loses his fascination with old Rockets, or he finds a ballistic flight path out of town. The Sixers need some who is looking forward, not backward. I’m obviously not his biggest fan. — Tom and Lynda H.

Do not let anybody good else go, i.e: Maxey. Don’t give me “old Sixers for Harden.” Covington — are you kidding me!!! Next we will see Fultz, Richardson and then I won’t be surprised, Simmons. The rest of the team can be replaced. Back up the truck. You need players like Sabonis or Middleton. Lillard is not God’s Gift. Will be 33. We couldn’t win with Embiid and Harden. New beginning. AGAIN!!! Tank. — Peter C.

I think a better team than last year, Doc was a horrible coach with limited creativity, living on his past reputation. We may not win as many games but we will be a better team. Nurse will leverage the talents of his players and give them a better chance to be productive. We need to get rid of Harden quickly if possible, hopefully leverage the statistics for Harden to get a player with potential than can shoot an outside shot, open up the inside for our bigs. — Alan V.

Sixers are sunk and deserve to be. They’ve messed up too many drafts and trades, especially the one involving Bridges. — Gil S.

The Sixers have a lot of work ahead of them. It’s almost as if they need to “restart” the process. At this point, do they even have an identity as a team or are they just a group of guys who play on the same team with Embiid? They appear to be lost at sea waiting for a savior. — Lloyd B.

Less and less people care about the coming season. The Process was a failure because it failed to bring a championship to the city and fans are tired and bored with the same promises that feature the same ugly style of play. Maybe Nick Nurse will stir the pot differently and the excitement will return, but we need a full season to make that happen. — Brian S.

Maybe a couple of years ago, if they would have kept Jimmy Butler the results would be different. Also, getting rid of Simmons took too long. Need to get younger and more versatile players who will work together. Seems like the front office won’t spend for what they need. — Tom O.

I’ve been a Sixers fan since 1980 and right now they are a mess. Don’t have an identity and still have James Harden, who we never should have taken from the Nets. Next year Embiid is going to want a trade and can’t blame him. Philly hasn’t put a good team together around him, nothing but a bunch of bums with the exception of Tyrese Maxey. — Charles T.

And more on Harden ...

Please go away ... If the Sixers continue in the path they are heading, Embid will be gone and Harden will be here. What a deal. Suxers will become as irrelevant as the Flyers — Bill M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell, Matt Mullin, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Giana Han, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Matt Breen.