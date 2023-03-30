Meet the Phils | Sports Daily Newsletter

As the sun rises on a new MLB season, the Phillies will continue their push toward World Series glory — a push that came up just short last year in Houston. Owner John Middleton believes he has the roster to do it this time and touted this team’s depth.

That depth is being tested — Rhys Hoskins is out for the season, and Bryce Harper will be out for a while, too. Key pitchers Ranger Suárez and Andrew Painter also will miss the start of the season.

But the team remains confident it has what it takes to contend again this year.

And whether they’re longtime Phils or newcomers, we took a look at the key stats and offered a prediction for every member of the Phillies roster.

As Trea Turner digs in against the Rangers’ Jacob deGrom (what, you thought the Phillies were done with him?) at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, remember this number: 56. That’s how many players the Phillies used last season and proof of how much can — and most assuredly will — change in the next 186 days. In the meantime, here are a handful of Phillies questions before the 141st opener in franchise history. First up, when will Andrew Painter pitch again?

The Phillies might have found their right-handed option in center field after pulling off a trade with the A’s.

The Phillies helped one hard-throwing lefty reliever harness his control last season. Can they do the same this year with Gregory Soto?

A bargain at $300 million? Trea Turner’s first spring as a Phillies made him look underpaid.

Next: The Phillies open the season at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in Arlington, Texas (NBCSP). Aaron Nola will start against the Rangers’ Jacob deGrom.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie addressed reporters at the league meetings, and if it wasn’t apparent after the season Jalen Hurts had, he’s a big fan. In describing Hurts, Lurie noted, “he’s got incredible passion for being phenomenal.” The comments are notable as the team looks to come to terms with Hurts on a contract extension this offseason. Lurie also has processed a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss and is excited about the prospect of the team experiencing sustained success.

There’s definitely a different kind of March Madness happening over at Temple right now, mainly with the men’s basketball program.

Before Wednesday evening, it was a team devoid of a coach and 11 players as administration searched feverishly for a new leader to right the ship. On Wednesday evening, they found said coach in former Penn State associate head Adam Fisher, who becomes the 19th coach to lead Temple’s program, succeeding Aaron McKie after four seasons at the helm.

The upside to Fisher over McKie? Some say his ability to scout and retain top Philly talent at other stops like Penn State, and most notably Miami.

It’s a move that comes amid turmoil at a university with little confidence in those willing to lead. Still some believe Fisher might be a move in the right direction, at least as it pertains to the revival of the men’s basketball program.

There hasn’t been too much to get excited about for Flyers fans this season, but the play of former first-round pick Tyson Foerster should be close to the top of the list.

Foerster, 21, recently completed an eight-game cameo with the big club, his first foray in the NHL, and exceeded all expectations with three goals and seven points. Here’s what Flyers fans can look forward to in the future from the big right winger.

While Foerster is a relative newcomer, fellow first-rounder Morgan Frost has been around for parts of four seasons now. Still just 23, Frost is playing some of the best hockey of his pro career at the perfect time, as he is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. Giana Han looks at what has changed with Frost’s play of late and why he has suddenly started to win over John Tortorella.

Next: The Flyers visit old pal Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Sixers have dropped a few games of late, particularly on a West Coast trip that included losses against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets. None of this has sparked a bit of concerns in the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers, who have played without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and others in their recent stretch-run slump, view this as par for the course as they prioritize the playoffs.

The Sixers snapped their skid Wednesday night and held off the Dallas Mavericks.

Next: Back at the Wells Fargo Center this week, the Sixers host the Toronto Raptors on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Andre Blake is good at so many things he does as the Union’s goalkeeper. The latest way he is helping the team is by healing quickly from the injury that has caused his recent absence. Blake has been sidelined since suffering a groin-area injury in a game on March 11. But now, reports Jonathan Tannenwald, Blake could be back manning the Union net.

On the heels of the team’s first home loss since 2021, manager Jim Curtin is certainly hoping for the star’s return, which could be as soon as this weekend.

