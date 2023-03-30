Meet the 2023 Phillies: Predictions, season projections for every player

As spring training began, John Middleton sat in his corner office in Clearwater, Fla., and bragged about the roster that his baseball operations department had assembled.

“We have maybe the best team in the history of the Phillies,” said the owner, who authorized a club-record payroll of nearly $250 million. “Better than ‘08; better than ‘11. The ‘80 team had three no-doubt-about-it first-ballot Hall of Famers. But this team has the potential to have a depth that even the ‘80 team didn’t have.”

That depth is already being tested. Rhys Hoskins suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Ranger Suárez, the No. 3 starter, won’t start the season on time because of soreness in his left elbow. Top prospect Andrew Painter hasn’t thrown since March 1 because of a sprained elbow ligament.

Oh, and Bryce Harper is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery.

But team officials remain confident that the Phillies are equipped to handle the adversity and defend their National League title. Here’s a look at the roster:

Alec Bohm

Position: 3B | Age: 26 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2026.

2023 outlook: The best trades are often the ones that don’t get made. After being dangled last spring in talks that gained little traction, Bohm improved as much in one season as any player manager Rob Thomson has seen. To wit: He batted .288 and slugged .392 vs. fastballs compared with .193 and .267 in 2021. The arrow is pointing upward.

Prediction: Entering his second season with hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson, Bohm is turning into a complete player. An eventual batting title might be in his future. He won’t win a Gold Glove, but he has become passable at third base. He also packed on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason and appears primed to hit for more power.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .274/325/.408, 15 HRs, 75 RBIs, .733 OPS, 1.8 WAR.

Nick Castellanos

Position: RF/DH | Age: 31 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Second season of a five-year, $100 million contract.

2023 outlook: A partial list of players who outslugged him last season: Elvis Andrus, Lane Thomas, Thairo Estrada, and Wilmer Flores. No disrespect, but the Phillies were buying a different class of hitter when they went over the luxury-tax threshold for Castellanos. His track record says Year 2 in Philadelphia will be better. Stay tuned.

Prediction: Castellanos kept chasing down-and-away breaking balls last season, so pitchers loaded up on them. He moved closer to the plate and up in the batter’s box in spring training, and got back to driving the ball the other way to right field. Whatever it takes to get him to be a middle-of-the-order run producer again.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .263/.314/.453, 23 HRs, 84 RBIs, .767 OPS, 1.5 WAR.

Jake Cave

Position: OF | Age: 30 | Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Contract status: $950,000 in first year of salary arbitration; under control through 2025.

2023 outlook: Healthy for the first time in a few years, he hit the ball as hard last season (90.7 mph) as he has since 2019 (90.5 mph). Coincidence? Not according to the Phillies, who claimed him off waivers early in the offseason even after the Orioles settled a salary arbitration case with him. He’s expected to provide depth at all three outfield positions.

Prediction: There should be an opportunity to play while Harper is on the mend. The goal now is to realign Cave’s results to 2018-19, his first two seasons in the majors, when he slugged .466 for the Twins. He had a terrific spring training.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .235/.305/.406, 10 HRs, 46 RBIs, .711 OPS, 0.7 WAR.

Dalton Guthrie

Position: OF/INF | Age: 27 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2023 outlook: Drafted in the sixth round in 2017, he was nearing the end of the best season of his five-year minor league career when Castellanos strained a side muscle last September. A few weeks later, Guthrie was on the Phillies’ postseason roster, a testament to the power of perseverance and good timing.

Prediction: The Phillies have at-bats for a righty-swinging center fielder, especially if Brandon Marsh doesn’t hit lefties. They tried out utility infielder Edmundo Sosa in the outfield but committed a roster spot to Guthrie anyway after Hoskins’ injury forced them to scuttle their first-base plans. It’ll be interesting to see how long he’s able to hold on to it.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .240/.295/.293, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs, .588 OPS, 0.2 WAR.

Darick Hall

Position: 1B/DH | Age: 27 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2023 outlook: With five spring training homers, Hall was trending favorably in the five-way competition for two bench spots when Hoskins went down. Now, he’s expected to get the majority of the playing time at first base. It won’t be the first time that the Phillies need Hall to replace an injured star. The difference: He’ll need to do it for six months this year rather than two.

Prediction: Where would the Phillies have been without Hall last season? Maybe not in the playoffs. He got called up when Harper broke his thumb in June, filled in as the DH against right-handed pitchers, and slugged .522 with nine homers in 136 at-bats. The Phillies would take similar production now.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .225/.299/.434, 20 HRs, 68 RBIs, .733 OPS, 1.2 WAR.

Bryce Harper

Position: DH/RF (injured list) | Age: 30 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Fifth season of a 13-year, $330 million contract.

2023 outlook: Harper Watch begins ... now! Shohei Ohtani went 218 days from the operating table to DH’ing for the Angels after Tommy John surgery in 2018. If Harper takes 218 days, he would return June 29. Will he beat that date? The Phillies are allowing for the possibility by not initially putting him on the 60-day injured list.

Prediction: Team officials and fans alike want to see Harper in the lineup as soon as possible. But let’s not forget: After coming back last year from a broken left thumb, Harper went 29-for-128 (.227) with a .676 on-base-plus-slugging slugging in 151 plate appearances. The moral of the story: It’s a process. Best not to rush these things.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .273/.377/.523, 17 HRs, 54 RBIs, .900 OPS, 2.4 WAR.

Josh Harrison

Position: INF | Age: 35 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: One year, $2 million.

2023 outlook: He attended camp with the Phillies in 2020 but got released before the pandemic-shortened season. Since then, he batted .270/.332/.390 in 1,074 plate appearances for the Nationals, Athletics, and White Sox. Whoops! The Phillies are getting a “do-over” now and figure to deploy Harrison off the bench at multiple positions.

Prediction: It’s worth wondering if the Phillies would have signed Harrison if they knew that Scott Kingery was going to reemerge on the radar with a solid spring after performance- and injury-related flameouts over the last few years. Still, there’s value in a 12-year veteran who has started a major league game at six different positions. Harrison should help.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .248/.309/.367, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs, .676 OPS, 0.7 WAR.

Brandon Marsh

Position: CF | Age: 25 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2027.

2023 outlook: The Phillies searched high and low last season for a center field upgrade before pulling off a deadline trade with the Angels for touted catcher Logan O’Hoppe. They’re about to find out if Marsh will be known for more than his bushy beard and long, wet hair. He will be the Phillies’ sixth opening-day center fielder in six years. Reducing his 34.5% strikeout rate will be one key to whether he has more staying power than his predecessors.

Prediction: Marsh has worked with hitting coach Kevin Long on various things, including widening his stance to use his legs more and shortening his stride to aid his timing. But the difference between emerging as an everyday center fielder and falling back into a part-time role will hinge on lefty-swinging Marsh’s ability to improve on a .519 OPS against left-handed pitching.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .230/.293/.354, 11 HRs, 64 RBIs, .647 OPS, 1.3 WAR.

Cristian Pache

Position: CF | Age: 24 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2027.

2023 outlook: Pache can’t be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers, so the A’s traded him on the eve of opening day after he lost a spring competition in center field. He’s a superb defensive player but hasn’t hit at all since getting called up to the majors in 2020. The Phillies believe hitting coach Kevin Long may be able to fix that.

J.T. Realmuto

Position: C | Age: 32 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Third season of a five-year, $115.5 million contract.

2023 outlook: After a rough start, Realmuto reaffirmed his status as the best catcher in baseball by hitting .305/.360/.584 with 19 homers in his last 77 games. He also became the second catcher ever with a 20-homer, 20-steal season, joining Iván Rodríguez in 1999. His OPS over the last five seasons: .825, .820, .840, .782, .820. The only question, at age 32, is how much longer will his peak last.

Prediction: Good luck finding a player who controls a game in 90-foot increments better than Realmuto. From his baserunning skills to his ability to curb an opponent’s running game from behind the plate, he impacts the game in ways that go beyond the numbers. Simply put, he’s the Phillies’ most indispensible player.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .259/.327/.446, 20 HRs, 76 RBIs, .773 OPS, 4.6 WAR.

Kyle Schwarber

Position: LF | Age: 30 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Second season of a four-year, $79 million contract.

2023 outlook: His power as a clubhouse leader is rivaled only by his home-run power. He bashed a career-high 46 dingers last year, but 31 were solos and 38 came out of the leadoff spot. Ryan Howard is the last Phillies player with consecutive 40-homer seasons (2006-09). If Schwarber gets to the 40-homer mark again, with Trea Turner batting in front of him, he could lead the league in RBIs.

Prediction: Ding dong, the shift is gone. And few hitters were happier to see it go. Opponents moved an infielder into shallow right field for 602 of Schwarber’s 665 plate appearances last season, according to Statcast. Considering the lefty-hitting slugger ranked in the 99th percentile in both hard-hit rate (54.4%) and average exit velocity (93.3 mph), many of those line drives to right field figure to fall for hits now.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .235/.341/.507, 40 HRs, 100 RBIs, .848 OPS, 3.3 WAR.

Edmundo Sosa

Position: INF/OF | Age: 27 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: $950,000 in first year of salary arbitration; under control through 2027.

2023 outlook: When the Phillies acquired him in a deadline trade last year, they thought he could handle playing every day but couldn’t provide him the opportunity to prove it. Times have changed. Hoskins’ absence will create more at-bats for Sosa, especially at third base if Bohm is used as the DH or at first base.

Prediction: He made a strong first impression after joining the Phillies at the end of July. Few players on the roster are more intriguing to Thomson, who even looked at Sosa in center field in spring training. This much is clear: Sosa is a slick fielder and a good athlete. He’s going to play — maybe a lot.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .247/.303/.377, 6 HRs, 34 RBIs, .680 OPS, 1.1 WAR.

Bryson Stott

Position: 2B | Age: 25 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2023 outlook: In the last 12 months, he made an opening-day roster, got sent back to triple A, and started Game 1 of the World Series. He bounced from third base to shortstop to second base and back to short before shifting over to second base full-time. Is it any wonder team officials think there isn’t anything he can’t handle? But some consistency will do him good.

Prediction: Stott struggled at the beginning of last season and faded down the stretch. But in 80 games from June 1 through Sept. 9, he batted .267/.326/.426 with nine homers. The Phillies would probably take those numbers over a full season, although they believe he’s capable of more.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .245/.310/.378, 11 HRs, 57 RBIs, .688 OPS, 1.6 WAR.

Garrett Stubbs

Position: C | Age: 29 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2026.

2023 outlook: Has any player ever gained more popularity while playing less during a postseason run? But Stubbs is more than a skilled clubhouse DJ. Life as Realmuto’s backup means going six, seven, even eight days between starts. It isn’t easy to stay sharp. Somehow, he posted an .812 OPS, delivered a few clutch late-game hits, and managed the pitching staff.

Prediction: The most relevant number for Stubbs will be games played. Last year, he made 32 starts behind the plate, or roughly one out of every five games. Anything more than 40-45 will mean something has gone wrong with Realmuto. And the Phillies can’t afford for that to happen.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .226/.322/.346, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs, .668 OPS, 0.7 WAR.

Trea Turner

Position: SS | Age: 29 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: First season of an 11-year, $300 million contract.

2023 outlook: The newest star in town has the second-most wins above replacement (20.1, according to Fangraphs) of any player in baseball since 2019, trailing only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (22.3). There isn’t anything he doesn’t do well, which is good because the Phillies need someone to carry them until Harper returns. That isn’t too much to expect from Turner, Team USA’s best player at the recent World Baseball Classic.

Prediction: Turner batted .298/.343/.466 with 21 homers, 27 steals (in 30 attempts), and a 121 adjusted OPS last season — and it was his worst year since 2018. Imagine, then, what his ceiling must be. It’s hardly a stretch to think another batting crown (he won his first in 2021) and an NL MVP award are within reach.

Stats projection from ZiPS: .301/.353/.493, 25 HRs, 89 RBIs, .846 OPS, 6.8 WAR.

Pitchers

José Alvarado

Position: Reliever | Age: 27 | Throws: Left

Contract status: First season of a three-year, $22 million contract.

2023 outlook: When the Phillies acquired Alvarado from the Rays, he was a pitcher who threw hard but struggled with his command. That trend continued during his tenure in Philadelphia, until May of last season, when he was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley. He returned a different pitcher. He walked only 14 batters in 38 innings and posted a 1.66 ERA over that span. Expect to see him in high-leverage situations, as he was used in the second half of 2022.

» READ MORE: Alvarado will bring opposing hitters a third pitch this season: a ‘nasty’ curveball

Prediction: The Phillies signed Alvarado to a three-year contract extension in February, with a club option for 2026, so clearly they see some potential. He looked dominant this spring, which bodes well. He’s also started to throw his curveball again, a pitch he didn’t throw with regularity in recent years, to keep hitters off-balance. Following a 100-mph fastball with an 86-mph curveball should be a lethal combination.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 65 IP, 3.24 ERA, 90 K, 36 BB, 1.2 WAR.

Andrew Bellatti

Position: Reliever | Age: 31 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2027.

2023 outlook: When Bellatti signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in November 2021, the transaction wasn’t announced with much fanfare. He was a 30-year-old journeyman with 26⅔ big-league innings under his belt. But Bellatti ended up being a reliable arm over the course of the season, and even brought that into the playoffs. In his first postseason, he allowed only one earned run in seven innings.

Prediction: Bellatti quietly had himself a strong spring training. He did not allow an earned run in 9⅔ Grapefruit League innings, and was a lock to make the opening day roster (the first of his career). He earned the trust of Rob Thomson and the organization, and has proven that he can handle higher leverage situations. He should get some more of those opportunities in 2023.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 59 IP, 4.33 ERA, 79 K, 27 BB, 0.2 WAR.

Connor Brogdon

Position: Reliever | Age: 28 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2026.

2023 outlook: You might have noticed that after Game 1 of the National League Division Series, when Brogdon allowed two earned runs in just one-third of an inning, he was lights out. Thanks to a small fix — to ensure that his front side wasn’t slipping — he was able to better locate his pitches, and his confidence followed. Brogdon didn’t allow an earned run in his next six postseason outings. The Phillies saw him then as a “big weapon,” in the words of pitching coach Caleb Cotham, and still do.

Prediction: Brogdon didn’t look nearly as sharp this spring, but he didn’t look sharp last spring, either, when he posted a 10.80 ERA in the Grapefruit League and a 3.27 ERA in the regular season. He might just be a slow starter. Regardless, that fix he tried in the postseason did him a lot of good, both mentally and mechanically, and should continue to do so in 2023.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 58 IP, 3.84 ERA, 65 K, 20 BB, 0.2 WAR.

Seranthony Domínguez

Position: Reliever | Age: 28 | Throws: Right

Contract status: First season of a two-year, $7.25 million contract.

2023 outlook: Like Alvarado, Domínguez signed an extension this spring, for two years with a club option for 2025. It was not just a vote of confidence that Domínguez would show more of the late-inning dominance he displayed in 2022, but also that they believed he could stay healthy. After suffering a torn ligament in his elbow in 2019, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020. Domínguez missed all of the 2020 season and just about all of 2021.

Prediction: Thomson conceded that Domínguez was a little behind, and his velocity was low at times this spring, but the Phillies don’t seem terribly concerned. It creeped back up to his standard 97, 98, 99 mph over his last few outings. Thomson will run his bullpen the way he did last year — by matchups, and without designating a closer — but Domínguez should get a sizable chunk of those ninth-inning outings.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 67 IP, 3.61 ERA, 77 K, 31 BB, 0.9 WAR.

Bailey Falter

Position: Starter | Age: 25 | Throws: Left

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2027.

2023 outlook: Despite an outing in Game 4 of the NLCS that he described as “horrendous,” Falter impressed the Phillies last season. He filled in for Zack Wheeler when he was placed on the injured list in late August and did a good job with a 2.54 ERA over five starts. He wasn’t a lock to make the opening day roster until 19-year-old sensation Andrew Painter developed a right proximal UCL sprain. The Phillies will look to Falter to give them the same reliable performance he provided in Wheeler’s absence in 2022.

Prediction: Falter has another chance to prove, in Painter’s absence, why he deserves to stick around. Painter shouldn’t begin light toss until early April or so, and is shooting to return “towards the end of the year,” in his words. That gives Falter plenty of time to make an impression. He’s focused on a new pitch — a changeup — which looked good this spring. He’s optimistic it can help him set up his other pitches and lead to more success in 2023.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 118 IP, 4.18 ERA, 111 K, 28 BB, 1.3 WAR.

Craig Kimbrel

Position: Reliever | Age: 34 | Throws: Right

Contract status: One year, $10 million.

2023 outlook: When Kimbrel signed with the Phillies in January, it piqued some interest. He has spent the majority of his career pitching the ninth inning. The Phillies do closer-by-committee, which, in theory, wouldn’t seem like a good fit for a career closer. But he has said he’s open to the change.

Prediction: Being open to it doesn’t mean it will be an easy transition. Kimbrel has only two months of big-league non-closer experience to draw upon, when he was used as a set-up man after being traded to the White Sox in 2021. He had a 4.42 ERA in 18⅓ eighth-inning outings. But he willingly signed with the Phillies this offseason, knowing what they expected of him. Maybe he is ready for something new.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 62 IP, 11 saves, 4.16 ERA, 79 K, 31 BB, 0.2 WAR.

Yunior Marté

Position: Reliever | Age: 28 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2023 outlook As was the case with Bellatti, the Phillies’ acquisition of Marté fell under the radar this offseason. He was acquired via trade from the Giants in January, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Erik Miller. He threw hard while struggling with his command, but he threw strikes all spring. The Phillies believe the biggest difference is in his mindset, but Marté gives a lot of credit to the coaching staff for helping him better locate his pitches.

Prediction: The biggest goal for Marté in 2023 will be to continue to throw strikes. He’s efficient with his pitches and throws upward of 99 mph, which Cotham said could lend itself to a multi-inning role in the bullpen this year. But it will all boil down to whether he’s able to keep his pitches in the zone.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 50 IP, 4.27 ERA, 48 K, 21 BB, 0.1 WAR.

Aaron Nola

Position: Starter | Age: 29 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Final season of a five-year, $51 million contract; can be a free agent after the season.

2023 outlook: Nola has received plenty of attention this spring, more than usual, and not because of his performance on the field of late. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced last week that talks about an extension with Nola’s camp had come to a halt. Dombrowski and Nola’s agent, Joe Longo, said talks will resume in the offseason. Nola is a pretty low-key guy who doesn’t seem to be fazed by much. He said this news won’t be a distraction. Perhaps pitching in a contract year will provide some extra motivation.

Prediction: The big question for Nola entering 2023 is how last year’s postseason run will impact him this season. He has always been a workhorse, but he took that to a new level in 2022, logging 205 regular-season innings, and 25⅔ postseason innings on top of that. It was his first postseason appearance, so it’s unclear if that extra workload will have any effect on him this season.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 203 IP, 3.54 ERA, 227 K, 38 BB, 5.0 WAR.

Gregory Soto

Position: Reliever | Age: 28 | Throws: Left

Contract status: $3.925 million in salary arbitration; under control through 2025.

2023 outlook: When the Phillies acquired Soto via trade in January, they already had a left-handed reliever who could throw 100 mph (see: Alvarado, José). Now, they have two. Soto and Alvarado combined to account for 81% of the 100-plus-mph pitches thrown by all lefties in the regular season in 2022. The big question will be whether Soto will be able to throw strikes.

Prediction: For most of his career, Soto profiled similarly to Alvarado — a hard-throwing lefty with control problems. The Phillies were able to remedy that with Alvarado last season, and are hoping to do the same with Soto. His walk rate dipped to 12.9% last season, and ZiPS projects it to dip even more in 2023 (to 12%).

Stats projection from ZiPS: 64 IP, 6 saves, 4.50 ERA, 69 K, 34 BB, -0.2 WAR.

Matt Strahm

Position: Reliever/starter | Age: 31 | Throws: Left

Contract status: First season of a two-year, $15 million contract.

2023 outlook: Strahm has been asked to do something very difficult over the last few weeks. When Ranger Suárez returned from the WBC early with forearm tightness, which an MRI later revealed was elbow inflammation, the Phillies began to stretch Strahm out as a starter. He hasn’t pitched out of the rotation with any regularity since 2019, but he has been increasing his workload this spring. He said he feels ready to pitch an opener and has even offered to relieve between outings.

Prediction: Suárez said Saturday that he is feeling better and has been playing catch. It’s uncertain when he’ll return to the rotation, but it doesn’t seem like he’s far off. If Strahm can give the Phillies 60-70 pitches or so in his first few outings, they should be in good shape. They won’t want to push him too much; they have already been hampered by injuries enough.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 77 IP, 4.37 ERA, 82 K, 19 BB, 0.3 WAR.

Ranger Suárez

Position: Starter (injured) | Age: 27| Throws: Left

Contract status: $2.95 million in first year of salary arbitration; under control through 2025.

2023 outlook: Suárez gave the Phillies a career-high 155 regular-season innings last year, and 14⅔ in the postseason. He was not nearly as dominant as he was in 2021, his first full season as a starter, when he had a 1.36 ERA. But he was solid, with a 3.65 ERA in the regular season and a 1.23 ERA in the playoffs.

Prediction: Suárez’s goal in 2023, when healthy, will be to bring his strikeout and walk rates back to what they were in 2021. He saw his strikeout rate dip from 25.6% in 2021 to 19.5% last season, and his walk rate jump from 7.9% to 8.8%. ZiPS projects that he will lower his walk rate back to his 2021 figure, and will raise his strikeout rate to 19.9%.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 154 IP, 3.54 ERA, 130 K, 52 BB, 2.5 WAR.

Andrew Vasquez

Position: Reliever | Age: 29 | Throws: Left

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2023 outlook: The Phillies claimed Vasquez off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 2 only to lose him 15 days later to San Francisco. But he impressed them enough in four outings at triple-A Lehigh Valley that they claimed him again in the offseason. Got all that? Good. Vasquez is out of minor-league options and may have been subjected to the waiver cycle yet again. But injuries to Suárez and top prospect Andrew Painter thinned the Phillies’ starting depth, forced them to move Strahm to the rotation, and opened a bullpen spot for Vasquez.

Prediction: The well-traveled lefty had a solid spring training, with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 10 innings. He’s intriguing for a few reasons, notably his pitch mix. He throws his curveball more than 70% of the time. Vasquez essentially steps into the low-leverage role that Nick Nelson occupied last season.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 35 IP, 4.62 ERA, 39 K, 17 BB, 0.0 WAR.

Taijuan Walker

Position: Starter | Age: 30 | Throws: Right

Contract status: First season of a four-year, $72 million contract.

2023 outlook: When the Phillies signed Walker in December, they envisioned his serving as a reliable arm in the middle of the rotation. Now, with Suárez and Painter sidelined, that signing figures to be even more important. Walker said he has set a personal goal of throwing 180 innings this season, and plans to get there by being more selective with his pitch usage, particularly with his splitter.

Prediction: Walker gets to two strikes pretty quickly, so spent this spring working on being more efficient in 0-2 and 1-2 counts. The early results have been promising. He’s been trying to limit his walks, but he also has been using his full six-pitch arsenal to keep hitters off-balance. They might be expecting his splitter to be his put-out pitch, which Walker plans to use to his advantage. He’s been experimenting with sneaking a fastball by, or even a cutter or a sinker, in those situations.

Stats projection from ZiPS: 156 IP, 4.41 ERA, 129 K, 46 BB, 1.7 WAR.

Zack Wheeler

Position: Starter | Age: 32 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Fourth season of a five-year, $118 million contract.

2023 outlook: As is the case with Suárez and Nola, Wheeler pitched deeper into the 2022 season than he ever has. But he didn’t show any indication in spring that the extra workload is impacting him. He developed a new pitch — a sweeper — which means he’s now throwing seven pitches, if you count his changeup, which he throws on occasion. That should be fun for opposing hitters to face.

Prediction: From a velocity standpoint, Wheeler has been in regular-season form for some time. That, combined with the new pitch, should be enough to keep hitters fooled, and get some quick outs. Assuming he stays healthy, he’ll be asked to give the Phillies the same, workhorse performance he normally does, especially in a year when they’re opening the season down two starters.

2023 projection from ZiPS: 190 IP, 3.37 ERA, 195 K, 45 BB, 4.7 WAR.