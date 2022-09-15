One hundred home runs for Bryce Harper with the Phillies. As they barrel toward the playoffs, it seems appropriate that the team’s MVP of last season hit that milestone, even in a season in which he has missed more than 50 games because of injury. But he’s back now, still working his way to being fully fit, but still finding a way to contribute.

Truth be told, Harper probably would trade last season for this one, because this year, the Phillies have proven to be a truly resilient team. Yes, they’ve had setbacks and more than a few crushing losses, but each time, they’ve battled back.

So Harper will take a bow for his benchmark hit, but he’s no doubt eager to embrace the spotlight of the postseason even more.

The Eagles will have adjustments to make in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, especially on defense. A breakdown of the film shows that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme didn’t necessarily put the Eagles in advantageous positions as they gave up 35 points to the Detroit Lions.

There are coaches who can’t get out of their own way, and Nick Sirianni showed some of that last season. And penalties are a problem again after the first week of the season. The Eagles did of course bounce back and make the playoffs last season, so let’s see if they can clean up some of their issues heading into the home opener.

Speaking of home, the Eagles fan experience at the Linc is getting elevated by art and music.

Nick Maton is excitable, to put it mildly. He bounces around the clubhouse like a human pogo stick. The guy nicknamed “Wolfie” howls, literally, at his teammates. Maton was the same blend of energy and confidence from the time he was the best player at a junior college in Springfield, Ill. No sense changing now just because he’s a minimum-salaried utility player on the Phillies’ $240 million roster. He’s the latest unlikely contributor to the Phillies’ playoff push.

The team faces yet another injury challenge.

However, interim manager Rob Thomson has faith built on what the Phillies have been able to accomplish this season.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Noah Syndergaard (9-9, 4.09 ERA) will be opposed by Marlins right-hander Pablo López (8-10, 4.04).

Jill Ellis has seen a lot throughout her decades in soccer. From the college ranks to managing the U.S. Women’s National team to her current gig as the president of the San Diego Wave, an NWSL team in its first season, Ellis has learned a lot about what it takes to have a successful franchise.

She shares some of those lessons in an exclusive interview with The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald — lessons for anyone wanting to bring an expansion pro women’s soccer team to Philly.

Opponents hate going up against the Union’s José Martínez, called El Brujo (the Wizard). He’s annoying as a mosquito in his relentless efforts to win the ball and trigger the team’s incredibly effective counterattacks. His talent as a player is undeniable, and he may one day leave for a bigger club abroad. If he has his way, though, it won’t happen until he’s left a lasting legacy and trophies for Philadelphia to remember him by.

The Union’s stalwart goalkeeper, Andre Blake, could be suffering from the Jamaican football federation’s desire to shut him up.

The latest USMNT roster is out. Jonathan Tannenwald isn’t surprised Brenden Aaronson is on it, but he is somewhat surprised at who was left off.

What you’re saying about the Eagles defense

We asked you: What do you think is the biggest issue for the Eagles defense? Among your responses:

The Eagles missed 15 tackles. Clean that up and we will see a better defense. — Tim B.

Gannon needs to get out of his own way and let the players play, Who’s calling the shots here Gannon, Nick or Howie ? Nick has already passed on the defense and Howie is in the room for chalk talk and game planning. What’s that all about ? — Tio G.

Gannon...19 games is enough to reveal that Gannon may show well but his defensive scheming abilities are clearly subpar. His conservative scheme and reactive inabilities make mediocre QBs look like Brady. Eagles as a team were woefully unprepared for Lions game. Team is overrated and overhyped. Vikes will humiliate Eagles at home as Cousins completes 70% vs. Birds secondary, most of whom tackle like Pop Warner kids. Ganno has to go to save the season. BTW, Davis and Dean may both be way overhyped. — Peter S.

The Eagles DC, Jonathan Gannon! He is either too stubborn or incapable of adjusting his game plan and/or scheme. Hopefully some other NFL team will make him a head coach in the offseason and Nick and Howie can find a better DC fit for the personnel the Eagles have on defense. — Jim V.

The biggest issue with the Eagles defense is Jonathan Gannon. His philosophy doesnt fit the talent we have. Rather than utilizing each players best attributes, he’s force fitting the players into his defensive scheme that puts players in unfamiliar positions. You hear this over and over from some of the players. And it shows in that the defensive results are underwhelming. — Tonya C.

Question, I think, is why does a first year head coach pick a high risk for defensive coordinator, especially when that first year head coach will be so involved offensively? — Stephen L.

The biggest issue, in my humble opinion, is that DC Gannon has been handed the keys to a Corvette z06 without the benefit of the recommended driving lessons. Jordan Davis is a beast, Nakobe Dean is a heat-seeking missile, yet they mainly occupied space on the bench. The anchors of arguably the Greatest College Defense Ever should be given the chance to succeed (probably) or to fail (possibly). Corvettes, like stallions, need to be driven hard, not parked in a garage or a stable. Unleash the beast, launch the missile, and enjoy the ride! — Dan S.

