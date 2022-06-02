The hits keep coming for the Phillies, but most of them are not the good kind.

The Phillies snapped out of a five-game slump which was their longest losing streak of the season. But they’re so far out of first place that the celebrations were subdued. It’s not just the dented morale the players have to deal with, but also the injuries.

Bryce Harper’s arm isn’t getting better, even while confined to only designated hitter duties.

Jean Segura is now out for weeks.

The bad news on the injury front seemingly could not have come at a worse time for Joe Girardi.

Many fans let the SportsDaily know they don’t believe the losses are all on Girardi, but he’s not doing enough to help. Bad luck aside, Marcus Hayes pulls no punches regarding the Phillies manager: He says it’s time for Joe to go.

Phillies have to replace Segura

The hits keep coming for the Phillies, losers of 12 of their last 16 games going into Wednesday’s series finale against the Giants. Second baseman Jean Segura, who was hit by a pitch attempting to bunt on Tuesday, will undergo surgery on his right index finger and miss 10-12 weeks.

And then there is reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who was scratched from the lineup with right forearm soreness.

The Phillies won! Unfortunately, they’re still far from .500, let alone a winning record this season.

Next: After an off day on Thursday, Mike Trout and the Angels come to Citizens Bank Park for a weekend series that kicks off with a 6:45 p.m. game on Friday (NBCSP).

‘...They asked if they could go through my phone’

The NHL draft combine can be a daunting and sometimes weird place for prospects.

in that vein, Olivia Reiner talked to several current and former Flyers about their experiences at the combine and the weird questions and funny moments they remember from their respective years at the event.

While the interviews can sometimes get off the rails at the combine, when it comes to physical testing, it’s all business. Giana Han takes a detailed look at each of the grueling physical tests the players will go through this week in Buffalo.

Sixers secure No. 23 pick in the NBA draft

It’s official: The 76ers will have a pick in next month’s NBA draft, securing a selection at No. 23 in the first round. They will not have a pick in the second round. Because of the blockbuster James Harden trade in February, the Brooklyn Nets had the option to either take the Sixers’ 2022 pick or defer until 2023. They chose the latter.

For the Sixers, that means they will select at the end of the first round once again if they choose to keep the pick. They’ve found success there in past years and drafted Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Furkan Korkmaz in that late section of the draft.

The Sixers are set to have a big offseason, so they’ll have a lot to think about entering this draft. Whatever decision they make, they’ll be armed with the knowledge that the Nets are now locked into their 2023 selection.

Fleet Street

The Medford Messi, Brenden Aaronson, scored the opening goal against Morocco. United States men’s national team star Christian Pulisic, another Pennsylvania product, had the assist on the goal.

Jonathan Tannenwald tracked all the action as the pair were a part of a winning result against a team ranked in FIFA’s top 25. That bodes well for the USMNT in not only the upcoming international friendly matches, but also for the ultimate goal, the World Cup tournament this fall.

Worth a look

Sports betting: The Boston Celtics were 40-1 in the preseason to win the championship. Well, guess who’s in the NBA Finals? In the last three years, long shots have reached the championship round.

Heartbreak ... and hope: Four women’s college athletes took their lives over two months as suicide rates continue to rise. Advocates say it is crucial to start conversations about mental health awareness and education at an early age.

Like father, like son: Jeff Lurie is bringing his son into the family business, which happens to be the Eagles.

Who said it?

“You’ve got to find a way to figure it out; find a way for guys to step up and put them in positions to be successful and players have to try not to do too much.”

A: Phillies manager Joe Girardi

B. Celtics coach Ime Udoka

C. Sixers coach Doc Rivers

D. USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter

