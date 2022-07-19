Kyle Schwarber’s first-round matchup in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby looked like a walkover. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols is a future Hall of Famer, but he is 42 years old.

Turns out the old-timer had enough in the tank Monday night to knock out Schwarber, the National League’s home run leader with 29. The Phillies outfielder just could not find his power groove and managed only 13 homers, the same as Pujols. The two sluggers went into a one-minute overtime at Dodger Stadium and Pujols, a sentimental favorite as a former Dodger, prevailed, 20-19.

Schwarber was not the only upset victim. Pete Alonso, the Mets’ two-time defending derby champion, got bounced by Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, 31-22, in the semifinals.

Rodriguez, just 21 years old, lost to Washington’s Juan Soto, 19-18, in the final.

When the Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million contract in March, they valued his left-handed bat and cartoonish home-run power. But they also knew they were buying Schwarber’s personality. With several former teammates joining Schwarber for All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles on Monday, The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber asked them to tell us about what kind of teammate he is. Turns out Schwarber might be just as good a teammate as he is a power hitter.

The Phillies don’t have to acquire him to get some benefit from the Nationals potentially trading Juan Soto.

Two days down, one to go. Who did the Phillies draft over the first 10 rounds? Meet the first half of their 2022 draft class.

Next: Schwarber will represent the Phillies in the All-Star Game at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles (Fox29).

Ben Simmons still hasn’t debuted for the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded to Brooklyn, along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick, in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Since the deal, the Nets have been waiting for him to touch the basketball court for the first time. When he does, the team around him could be completely remodeled, after Kevin Durant demanded a trade and Kyrie Irving muddied his relationship with the franchise.

But Simmons is supposedly going to be healthy come next season, and he could finally debut against the Sixers, as he was largely expected to last season. The Nets are set to play against the Sixers on Oct. 3 in their preseason opener. We’ll see if Simmons is on the court with them.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, James Harden indicated that he had taken a huge financial hit simply so the Sixers could spend more money on free agents. “I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign, and give me whatever is left over,” Harden said.

But there is more to it than that, as Mike Sielski writes. If Harden had insisted on playing next season for $47.3 million, that would not have been popular at all with Sixers fans, especially after the way he faded in last season’s playoffs. In fact, Harden doesn’t have much leverage anymore, and the idea and that he is doing the Sixers some kind of favor here is spin, nothing more, Sielski writes.

The Union have celebrated plenty of late, since they’re leading the Eastern Conference. Yet there is one celebration they have yet to experience, even as many signs point to the team being especially hungry for a Major League Soccer championship this season.

Union players, however, aren’t the only ones eager to lift a trophy, though. Philly fans, it’s simply been a while.

Jonathan Tannenwald examines how the Union’s first MLS title could be Philadelphia’s next championship.

Meanwhile, what are the odds that the United States women’s national team wins gold in the Olympics? The newest version of the squad sealed up qualification for the tournament with a win over Canada.

Trivia Tuesday

How many Phillies have won the All-Star Home Run Derby and who were they? No Googling! First with the correct answer will be featured in Wednesday’s newsletter. (Bryce Harper does not count — he was with the Nationals when he won the derby in 2018.)

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

D) 4

What you’re saying about Nick Sirianni

We asked you: Now that he is no longer the NFL newbie coach, is Nick Sirianni ready to step up and make the most of the talent the Eagles have available? Among your responses:

As Vince Lombardi said, “Potential means he ain’t done it yet.” Like almost everyone else, I like the infusion of talent the Eagles acquired. But some are rookies. So we are banking on potential. If they deliver and the acquired veterans fit with the team chemistry, I think the Eagles can go far in the playoffs. But it may be after a year of melding together. I am more positive about 2023-24 season than the upcoming one. Hopefully, I am just a little too pessimistic. — Joe S.

Sirianni’s success will be determined by Jalen Hurts. The Birds have the talent and an easy schedule. Can Jalen make it work? — Joel G.

