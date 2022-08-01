Either the Phillies win big, or the team squeaks out a close win. Either way, however, the team has proven itself to be versatile and resilient, still finding a way to win of late.

It makes for compelling viewing, even if it isn’t always pretty, or expected in classic baseball terms.

In some ways, it’s a bit like watching the much-maligned Nick Castellanos, who once pumped in home runs with seemingly effortless regularity, struggle at the plate and then produce a single here and there. It’s not exactly what fans want and are hoping for, but it is a contribution.

And ultimately, it adds up to another win.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Did Castellanos have a breakthrough in the Pittsburgh series that will help the team’s postseason hopes? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

What are those things on their heads? The Guardian Caps being mandated for linemen and tight ends to wear in training camp are certainly noticeable accessories. And they’re also designed to provide extra protection from brain injuries that can be suffered at a time of year when it’s ideal if you can avoid injuries. The Eagles think the caps look funny, but ultimately, they could provide serious protection from head injuries.

For Eagles fans headed to Canton, Ohio to check out Dick Vermeil being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we’ve got you covered with guides for visiting town this weekend and also Eagles items you can see in the museum.

With the trade deadline approaching at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Phillies have convinced The Inquirer’s David Murphy that they need to be buyers. Go for it, Dave Dombrowski. That conclusion goes against what Murphy has been espousing for awhile, but this Phillies team convinced him. Why go all in? If the Phillies do not go for broke, and if they do end up breaking in the way they have in recent years, they will always have reason to wonder what might have been if they hadn’t talked themselves out of the opportunity that lies before them.

Edmundo Sosa was excited to see a familiar face on the Phillies when he joined them after being acquired from the Cardinals. But it turns out Sosa replaced his friend and countryman Johan Camargo on the roster.

Next: After an off day on Monday the Phillies open a two-game series in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP) just after the 6 p.m. trade deadline passes. Nick Nelson (3-1, 3.94) gets the start against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (5-3, 2.91).

There are disasters of hubris and confidence, where everything seems great and wonderful before a terrible blunder suddenly sinks things, leaving all sadly shocked and then there are disasters of cascading failures that become a slow roll into doom that causes people to avert their eyes and shake their heads.

It’s up to you to decide which one of these best describes the Flyers’ offseason, but it definitely has to be labeled as a bad one.

Every Union player in the picture above scored a goal in the team’s most recent game. Uhre scored two, in fact. Not pictured are the two other Union goalscorers from the same match, Quinn Sullivan and Julián Carranza. If you’re still not sure what that adds up to, check out Jonathan Tannenwald’s game report.

Perhaps you’re wondering, but aren’t the Union known for stellar defense?

In fact, they’re still on pace to break Major League Soccer’s all time regular season record for fewest goals allowed. Yet at the same time, their attack keeps improving.

Worth a look

Farewell to a legend: NBA great Bill Russell has died.

Bets heat up in August: The action begins around the same time as training camp starts.

Oh Danny Boy: Boxer Danny Garcia’s return to the ring was an emotional one.

On this date

On this day in 1978, Pete Rose was hitless in a 16-4 Cincinnati Reds loss to the Atlanta Braves at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. This brought his hitting streak to an end at 44 games. Five months later, in December, the Phillies made Rose baseball’s highest paid player when they signed him to a four-year contract. Rose is still generating controversy today.

What you’re saying about possible college football playoff teams

Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson — Richard V.

Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia. Which is why I won’t watch! I have always wanted only champions to participate in the post-season tournaments. It would make the regular season more interesting and eliminate posturing and politics. The problem has been which champions. A big 12-pac 12 merger would solve that problem. Norte Dame would have to join a conference. Everybody else won’t win anyway. — Daniel W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Gus Elvin, David Murphy, Isabella DiAmore, Alex Coffey, and Rob Tornoe.