The Eagles, for the past two seasons, have lived out the Tale of Two Jalens. In the best of times, fans have swelled with pride watching Jalen Hurts, with a maturity beyond his years, improve under the demands and pressure placed on him. In the worst of times, many of those same fans have seethed with frustration watching Jalen Reagor far too often drop passes and muff punt returns.

A happy ending in Philadelphia was possible for both at one point, perhaps, but with Reagor headed out of town now in a trade, it will have to happen for him elsewhere. Reagor still has the game-breaking speed and NFL pedigree that made him seem like such a lock for success in the first place, but his yips when catching the ball were also undeniable, to the resentment of the Eagles faithful. It was time for all parties, perhaps, to move on.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Now that he’s left Philadelphia and the great expectations here, will Reagor succeed? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Davion Taylor, a third-round draft pick in 2020, joined Reagor in being taken off the roster Wednesday. He was waived as the Eagles added quarterback Ian Book to the 53-man roster. A linebacker who needed to develop, Taylor noticeably struggled during the preseason.

It’s possible he returns to the team on the practice squad, and Anthony Harris already has after being waived as the deal to acquire defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was done. Gardner-Johnson flew into Philadelphia, participated in his first practice, and by all accounts was impressive with his ability.

Despite his blunders on the field, Jalen Reagor didn’t deserve all the hate directed at him, Jeff McLane writes.

It’s a special time of year. The kids go back to school, the NFL kicks off its season, and Aaron Nola stops earning his money. Nola has always been suspect as the leaves began to change, and he’s always pushed back against his autumnal agonies, but on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, in a monumental moment, he blew his latest chance, and in spectacular fashion. The Phillies needed Nola to start proving his September haters wrong. The Phillies are crossing their fingers, and not just with regard to Nola.

With rosters expanding to 28 players today, the Phillies acquired a pitcher from the Blue Jays who is expected to be added to the big-league roster.

Lee Thomas, who put together the Phillies’ worst-to-first team that reached the 1993 World Series, has died at 86.

For the first time since 2019, the Phillies won in Arizona.

Next: After an off day Thursday, the Phillies’ road trip out west moves to San Francisco at 10:15 p.m. Friday (Apple TV+).

It was Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day on Tuesday night at Chase Field, with the former Villanova star and current Phoenix Suns defensive ace throwing the first pitch as the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the Phillies. Bridges played ball with the local fans and wore a Diamondbacks jersey, but he was clear that his loyalty is to the Phillies, even sporting an “I Ride with Philly Rob” — as in interim manager Rob Thomson — T-shirt.

A huge Phillies fan who no longer follows the Sixers for obvious reasons, Bridges made a bet with the Diamondbacks over Twitter that resulted in the team hosting him when the Phillies came to town. Bridges got to watch batting practice, which likely was a thrill, but he also had to watch his Phillies lose, 12-3. He talked to The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey about his Phillies fandom and life in Arizona.

The Flyers will name their next captain at some point before the season. Who will it be?

Olivia Reiner runs through the top candidates that John Tortorella has to choose from.

Yep, the Union did it again. They’re back in Major League Soccer’s playoffs, and this time, it was a quartet of goal scorers that put them there with an emphatic victory over Atlanta United.

Worth a look

Iron will: Brian Bergstol rallied to win the Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship.

Drayton’s path: Mike Jensen takes us down the new Temple head coach’s road to the Owls’ top job.

Taking flight: Here’s a look ahead at what’s to come for Temple this season.

Sharing the love: Several Penn State safeties are learning on the job, but competition is fierce.

What you’re saying about most improved position groups:

Linebacker. look much better and deeper. — Wendell I.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwald, Joe Juliano, Mike Jensen, Isabella DiAmore, and Sam Cohn.