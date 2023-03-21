Sixers storm | Sports Daily Newsletter

The discourse around who should be the MVP of the NBA, never a particularly elevated level of debate, took a sour turn when Hall of Fame retired coach George Karl weighed in with a steaming hot take on Joel Embiid.

Not only did Karl’s opinion run counter to what his own assistants, he admitted, had told him about the Sixers star, but he also based his view partly on his interpretation of the player’s body language.

Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes was decidedly unimpressed with Karl’s assessment and explained why.

In many ways, the MVP argument seems subjective, but the numbers continue to pile up in Embiid’s favor.

With the 76ers’ 1982-83 title team being honored Monday, Julius “Dr. J” Irving addressed media members prior to that night’s game. He spoke about Sixers star Joel Embiid’s MVP chances and the concept of load management, which was something he struggled to understand. “I think he’s definitely worthy,” he said. “I think he’s been worthy in the past.”

The Sixers’ win streak was snapped by the Chicago Bulls.

Next: The Sixers finish the second half of a back-to-back set against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the United Center.

Jeff McLane has a look at the difficult decisions Howie Roseman and the Eagles had to make on which free agents to re-sign and which ones to let walk. For C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the team saw the risks that would have come with re-signing him. And now that he’s off to the Lions, the Eagles are expected to sign safety Justin Evans and could be looking to do more at the position.

For Darius Slay, it took some cajoling to get him to understand why the Eagles were essentially asking him to take what looked like less money. For Fletcher Cox, even though the Eagles signed him for less than another team’s offer on the table, did they overpay to keep the veteran?

There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Phillies’ apparent lack of a right-handed bat to pair with lefty Brandon Marsh in center field. But after a couple of encouraging performances in the treacherous Florida wind and sun over the last two games, Edmundo Sosa appears to have repositioned himself as a legitimate — if not likely — option to enter the season filling that role. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on Monday afternoon that he was pleased enough with his utility man’s performance in the field that he would have no problem starting him in center field in the first week of the season if the need arises.

Mark Appel started a blog chronicling his life in baseball and his uncertain future in the game. Less than 48 hours later, he learned the Phillies were releasing him.

The Phillies got good news on Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez as opening day nears.

Next: Matt Strahm gets the start for the Phillies against the Pirates in Bradenton, Fla. at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The Flyers called up a new but somewhat familiar face on Monday, as defenseman Egor Zamula was present for practice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

With the Phantoms off until Saturday, the 22-year-old, who played 11 games with the Flyers earlier this season, is back for a brief stint with the big club. John Tortorella is keen to see the progress Russian defenseman has made since Zamula went down to the AHL in November, especially in terms of adjusting to the speed of the NHL.

Next: The Flyers continue their home stand against the Florida Panthers tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

It seemed like everything was smooth sailing for Sam Coffey in 2022, when she was a Rookie of the Year finalist for the Portland Thorns, helped the team win the NWSL title, and debuted with the United States women’s national team.

In 2023, there’s been a snag in the dream trajectory to the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Coffey wasn’t called in to the recent SheBelieves Cup roster. She spoke to The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald about her determination to do all she can to return.

Worth a look

Villanova victory: Into the Sweet 16 go Maddy Siegrist and company.

He’s Wright: Have you been watching Jay Wright find that there is something he might be better at than coaching?

Hitting 400: A little overlooked in all the records Siegrist is breaking is a historic maker for her coach, Denise Dillon.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Joel Embiid, on his ninth consecutive game of at least 30 points scored, moved into the lone 76ers spot holding that record, surpassing which two Sixers scoring greats tied for second place at eight each? Email us your answer.

A) Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain

B) Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley

C) Allen Iverson and Julius Erving

D) Allen Iverson and Moses Malone

What you’re saying about Villanova in the NCAA tournament

I have always been a Villanova basketball fan, but have never known anything about the Lady Wildcats I am sorry to admit. Very well acquainted with the awesome success Dawn Staley has had at South Carolina and of course the long outstanding career Geno has had at Connecticut. All I can do is wish the Wildcats the very best and hope they can go far. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Mike Sielski, Meghann Morhardt, Giana Han, David Murphy, Marcus Hayes, Josh Tolentino, and Keith Pompey.