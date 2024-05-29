Role player | Sports Daily Newsletter

For the first weeks of the season, Spencer Turnbull was rolling. Then, he was bumped to the bullpen when Taijuan Walker returned from the injured list.

Since then, Walker hasn’t exactly been stellar, with a 5.51 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and 12 walks through six starts (32⅔ innings). And Turnbull has struggled since his move to the ‘pen. So why don’t the Phillies swap the two?

It’s not that simple, David Murphy writes. Walker’s doing exactly what he was signed (to a four-year, $72 million deal) to do: take the ball every fifth day and toss five or six innings. It may not always be pretty, but does just that.

Zack Wheeler threw a six inning, two hit gem, but the Phillies offense couldn’t capitalize in a walk-off extra inning loss to the San Francisco Giants. For the first time all season, the Phillies have lost three games in a row.

Don’t look now, but Matt Strahm hasn’t allowed a run since opening day. What’s his secret?

Down on the farm, Michael Mercado has been on fire. Could we see him in a Phillies uniform soon?

Next: The Phillies close their West Coast swing with a day game vs. the Giants (3:45 p.m., NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (2-3, 3.15 ERA) will face Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.90).

The Sixers have one heck of a fallback plan if Paul George-to-Philly doesn’t pan out.

The team has its eyes on one of its former players — Miami star Jimmy Butler. But he wouldn’t come cheap. The Sixers are prepared to offer him a max contract, sources told Inquirer beat writer Keith Pompey. Butler, who turns 35 in September, has $48.8 million guaranteed for next season and a player option for $52.2 million for 2025-26. The former Sixer also wants a two-year maximum extension for $113 million.

And while that final number has caused some to balk in Miami, the Sixers are set to have $65 million in salary-cap space and are hunting for a third star to match with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Unlike Miami, the Sixers have struggled to make it to the latter stages of the postseason. They view Butler as a player who could help that effort.

It appears the Eagles’ history of conducting joint practices with the Patriots will extend past the Bill Belichick era.

Ahead of their preseason game at New England, the Eagles are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Patriots on Aug. 13, reports Jeff McLane. The Eagles have had such practices with two teams in each of the last two training camps.

Andre Blake has gone under the knife.

The Union’s star goalkeeper had surgery on his right knee to clean up “a couple little loose flaps in there and … a little, minor, tear,” manager Jim Curtin revealed Tuesday. He’ll be out four to six weeks. While that’s not ideal for his club team, it also throws into question his ability to compete for Jamaica in the upcoming Copa América. For now, “it’ll be a week-by-week thing,” Curtin said.

The Union bought a share of a Danish club. Is that normal?

Next: The Union host Toronto FC tonight (7:30, Apple TV+).

Worth a look

