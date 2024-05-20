Phillies fever | Sports Daily Newsletter

We know: It’s still May. Even so, it’s hard to ignore the scalding start by the Phillies after an 11-5 victory gave them a sweep of the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

Maintaining the best record in baseball, Rob Thomson’s club improved to 34-14. That record ties the 1993 and 1976 clubs for the best start in franchise history through 48 games. They are 20 games over .500 and Thomson expects more.

“Now, our goal is to get to 25 over,” Thomson said. “And I’m serious about that.” If Alec Bohm, a major league leader himself, continues at this pace, the Phillies could continue to clear Thomson’s ever-rising bar.

The Eagles will begin offseason practices today at the NovaCare Complex, the first chance for Vic Fangio to start rebuilding the defense that fell apart late last season. Howie Roseman has restocked the defensive corps for the team’s new coordinator. The Eagles signed edge rusher Bryce Huff and selected defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks in the NFL draft.

EJ Smith takes a look at the team’s defensive depth chart as organized team activities get underway.

Even with the Phillies’ incredible start, there is room for improvement. David Murphy figures that by the trade deadline, they could be in the market for short-term reinforcements at corner outfield and backup catcher, as well as the back of the bullpen. Just for fun, here are 10 potential trade targets.

Taijuan Walker came away with a sore toe after a comebacker struck him in the left foot in his last start. After a bullpen session, though, the right-hander expects to make his next start on Wednesday.

Next: The Phillies will open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP).

De’Anthony Melton was limited to 38 games this season because of a persistent injury to his spine. When he played, however, the Sixers guard boosted his reputation as a lockdown defender. The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent is expected to cash in on that reputation when he hits the open market.

“I would love to [come back to the Sixers], but it’s not up to me and I understand that,” Melton says. “... I understand that it’s a business. So I’ll roll with whatever.”

Fifty years ago, on May 19,1974, the Flyers skated with the Stanley Cup for the first time. After the game, they wanted to extend the celebration at their “watering hole,” a small bar on the Black Horse Pike in West Collingswood Heights. By then, though, the secret was out about Rexy’s. Thousands of fans were outside the bar, waiting for their heroes to arrive.

Rexy’s was the Flyers’ sanctuary in those days. About eight to 10 players sat at the bar after each morning practice, blending in with factory workers who just finished overnight shifts. After games, the fans packed inside Rexy’s with the Flyers, the shaggy-haired stars of the city’s sports scene. It was hockey’s Studio 54.

The Union picked up three points Saturday for the first time since April 7 in a 3-0 rout of the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Mass. A pair of second-half goals from midfielder Dániel Gazdag after a first-half opener from forward Julián Carranza secured a much-needed victory for Jim Curtin’s team.

Next: The Union will visit Charlotte FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV+).

Worth a look

Wildcats out: Villanova fell to Arizona, 9-4, in an NCAA softball regional final. Johnny Hockey: South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau set a U.S. record for points during a rout of Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship.

This week’s episode of unCovering the Birds, hosted by Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane, presents the conclusion of a riveting two-part investigation into the pre-concussion protocol era of the NFL, spotlighting the harrowing experiences of former Eagles players and the enduring effects of concussions. Featuring personal stories and expert insights, including from a pediatric concussion researcher, the full investigation not only exposes the dark side of football but also provokes a critical discussion on the sport’s safety for the next generation. Listen now.

On this date

May 20, 1951: Phillies leadoff hitter Richie Ashburn had four hits in a 17-0 rout of the Pirates to open a doubleheader. In the second game, Ashburn had four more hits in a 12-4 Phillies win.

