Time to close a deal | Sports Daily Newsletter

Hot enough for you? That’s a cruel question, I know, as we sweat through another heat wave. Dave Dombrowski is feeling the heat, too, but it is an entirely different kind.

The Phillies need a closer if they hope to make a real run in the postseason and it seems that everyone in baseball knows it. The trade deadline is fast approaching Thursday and the Phillies’ president of baseball operations is tasked with making a move.

Advertisement

One thing’s for sure: Dombrowski won’t be making a deal for Emmanuel Clase. The Cleveland Guardians closer was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave Monday as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting.

With that option off the board, perhaps the Phillies could swing a deal for David Bednar of the Pirates or Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals. A year ago, Dombrowski brought in Carlos Estévez at the trade deadline and we all remember how that worked out.

So the heat’s on as the clock ticks down. Scott Lauber considers the possibilities as the Phillies shop for a closer.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Who’ll be the next Phillie to go into the Hall of Fame? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Andrew Mukuba sat out with a back injury Monday as the Eagles conducted their fourth open practice of training camp. We’ll see how long he’s out, but the rookie safety can’t afford to miss much time if he wants to win a starting spot, Jeff McLane writes in his practice observations.

Mukuba’s absence meant more snaps for Sydney Brown with the first-unit defense.

Speaking of the defense, Moro Ojomo has made quite an impression so far in camp as he seeks to move into a starting role at defensive tackle. Center Cam Jurgens says the former seventh-round pick is “tough to go against now. Really tough.”

On the other side of the ball, right guard Tyler Steen is making an equally strong push for a starting spot. “I want to play. I want to start,” Steen says. “Yeah, I’m pretty eager to do that.”

Bryce Harper did not dispute reports Monday that he confronted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over the issue of a salary cap in baseball. But he didn’t have much to say on the matter.

“Everybody saw the words and everything that happened, but I don’t want to say anything more than that,” Harper said. “I want to focus on my teammates, and our union as a whole, and just worry about winning baseball.”

His agent, however, wasn’t as reluctant to elaborate on why Harper felt the need to push back against Manfred.

Cristopher Sánchez had an uncharacteristic outing as the Phillies dropped their series-opener against the last-place White Sox.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Chicago at 7:40 tonight (NBCSP). Jésus Luzardo (8-5, 4.58 ERA) will start against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon (4-7, 4.48).

It’s been about a week since Porter Martone announced he would be attending Michigan State and forgoing a chance to make the Flyers out of training camp.

On Sunday night, the No. 6 overall pick spoke for the first time since making the decision. Here’s everything Martone said about the Flyers, why he thinks college is the right move, and his goals for the season.

Speaking of rookies, the Flyers’ rookie camp will include two games against the New York Rangers in Allentown, the team announced Monday. While Martone is not eligible to attend, several of the organization’s other top prospects, including Jett Luchanko and Oliver Bonk, are expected to play in the September games.

The 76ers’ sleepy free-agency period is still ongoing as the franchise waits for the market to decide what Quentin Grimes is worth. But in the interim, the team has made a few moves on the margins, signing Trendon Watford to a veteran minimum contract and adding Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow on two-way deals.

To gain insight on these newcomers, The Inquirer reached out to beat writers who covered the teams for which they last played. We start the series with C.J. Holmes, who covered Watford’s tenure in Brooklyn. He described the young forward as “valuable rotation piece” who can initiate offense and defend but needs to shore up his shooting to fully unlock his game.

Worth a look

A peek at Villanova: An open basketball practice offers a glimpse of the Wildcats and new guard Acaden Lewis. Progress at La Salle: The Explorers enter the second phase of their baseball rebuilding plan.

🧠 Trivia time

Who hit the longest home run ever at Veterans Stadium, a ball that landed in the 600 Level? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Dick Allen

B) Mike Schmidt

C) Willie Stargell

D) Greg Luzinski

What you’re saying about the trade deadline

We asked you: How do you hope the Phillies will approach the trade deadline? Among your responses:

Bullpen, bullpen and even more bullpen help including a proven closer. Games are won on pitching and solid defense. Stop worrying about center field and 2nd base not hitting .300. Successful teams need to be solid defensively up the middle and the Phillies have that with Rojas and Marsh and especially Stott who is outstanding and should be a Gold Glove winner. The Phils have the big bats with Schwarber, Harper, Turner, Castellanos, Bohm and JT. Fix the bullpen and this team will be unstoppable. — Bob A.

Always wondered why the teams wait for the last minute to swing a deal. It seems they are afraid to pull the switch. My greatest fear is the Fightin’s will do nothing after the two poundings they put on the big bad New York Yankees. Means nothing as everyone is beating up on the Yankees. Status quo for the Phillies. Hope I’m wrong. — Ronald R.

Before the trade deadline I would love to see a right-handed power-hitting left fielder and a closer. Then bring up both Crawford and Painter to add some youthful zip to our aging team for the stretch run. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Gina Mizell, Kerith Gabriel, Jeff Neiburg and Jay Cohen.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading Sports Daily. Keep cool! Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim