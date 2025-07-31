Phils get their man: Duran | Sports Daily Newsletter

Here’s all you need to know about the Phillies’ new closer: Jhoan Duran’s fastball averages 100.2 mph.

That’s adding some serious heat to a bullpen that needed it after José Alvarado got himself suspended for the postseason. On Wednesday, Dave Dombrowski agreed to a deal for Duran, one day before the trade deadline, but the price was steep.

The Phillies are sending two top prospects, right-hander Mick Abel and 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait, to Minnesota. But that is the cost of doing business to acquire Duran, who is under club control through 2027, so the Phillies could have him for three postseason runs.

In 49⅓ innings this season, Duran has a 2.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts. This feels like a more substantial deadline pickup than Carlos Estévez, a rental in 2024 who quickly moved on.

Dombrowski might not be done dealing, either. The trade deadline arrives at 6 p.m. today.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Eagles have practiced for only a week, but we’ve got a good idea already who many of the 53 players will be after they pare down their roster. Our Olivia Reiner makes her early roster predictions, identifying a few bubble players in the process. Is newly acquired guard Kenyon Green on thin ice already? Who’ll win the third-string quarterback battle between rookie Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson? Here is Reiner’s rundown.

Maybe Dombrowski has another trade up his sleeve today, perhaps for an upgrade in the outfield. That could directly affect Brandon Marsh, but the Phillies outfielder says he’s trying to avoid getting wound up over the trade deadline.

“You always bet on yourself,” said Marsh, who joined the Phillies at the deadline in 2022. “But I’m not worried about that. If something happens, something happens, and we’ll keep going. What matters is winning the series here in Chicago. So it is in the back of everyone’s mind, probably, but we try not to think about it, just focus on the task at hand.”

Duran’s addition to the Phillies’ bullpen will be much needed after its implosion in a 9-3 series finale loss to the White Sox after a more than three and a half hour rain delay.

After 32 years of coaching college football, K.C. Keeler knows it’s smart to pace himself. It’s why he wasn’t too concerned with what he referred to as an “average” first day of training camp for Temple, which put on pads and helmets Wednesday for the first time since spring ball.

Under July temperatures that would’ve folded most, Keeler held a two-hour session that gave a fresh look at a completely revamped Owls coaching staff along with a quarterback battle that continues to heat up between returner Evan Simon and newcomer Gevani McCoy.

That’s one decision Keeler doesn’t plan to rush, and he explained why after the first workout.

Wydeek Collier is getting his college experience started a year ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-7 edge rusher out of Neumann Goretti had been ticketed to join Rutgers in 2026, but he reclassified to the class of 2025 and reported for preseason camp with the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.

Now he can work on bulking up to play his position in college. Collier is listed at 215 pounds.

What you’re saying about calling plays

We asked you: Do you have any concerns about the Birds offense with a new play caller? Among your responses:

Zero concerns about the Eagles play calling. In fact, look for it to be more creative than ever with the new coordinator. — Ronald R.

I think Kevin Patullo will be fine. He has worked for five NFL teams including the Chiefs and has the experience and background the Eagles were looking for. Also the Eagles offense is a very experienced group who should have no trouble adapting to a new play caller. And if things are not looking as hoped for, I have no doubt Nick will jump in there and help make adjustments. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Olivia Reiner, Kerith Gabriel, Devin Jackson, Ethan Kopelman, Sidney Snider, and Gina Mizell.

Kerith will be at the newsletter controls on Friday.