Even noted Eagles villain Michael Irvin is weighing in. The Cowboys Hall of Famer concedes that he is a fan of Jalen Hurts. “I’m so afraid of what he may be able to do in Philly,” Irvin told JAKIB Media Sports. “Because the two worst words you can hear if you’re a part of Cowboys Nation is ‘Philadelphia dynasty,’ and Philly has something that’s lined up right now that those two words can commingle.”

Um, OK, Mike. You might be laying it on a little thick there, and you might have your tongue in your cheek, but the trade for A.J. Brown and the moves to upgrade the defense have Eagles fans pumped.

It starts tonight in the preseason opener against the New York Jets at the Linc. Granted, Nick Sirianni has said that Hurts and the starters are likely to play only a series or two, but look at it this way: This might be the only chance to see Hurts in action before the season opener. (He played for only a blip in the 2021 preseason.)

The Eagles traded up to select Jordan Davis in the first round of April’s NFL draft because of his combination of size, strength, and speed. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle who ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash should thrive in any defensive alignment. But Davis also fills the central hole in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme at nose tackle, and that will have a trickle-down effect on the defensive line.

Former Temple player Jacob Martin will return to Lincoln Financial Field as a defensive end for the Jets.

Next: The Eagles host the Jets in a preseason game tonight at 7:30 (NBC10).

The latest obstacle in the Phillies’ season emerged in the fifth inning on Thursday when Kyle Schwarber took ball four and then took a seat. Later revealed to be a mild right calf strain, the injury could keep him out of a big weekend series against the Mets. And since calf injuries can be tricky, it has the potential to keep him out longer. Losing Schwarber for a while would be a serious blow to the red-hot Phillies, but David Murphy writes that this team has seen similar peaks and shown the ability to scale them.

Never mind Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, in which the Phillies loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning only to come up empty. The next three games against Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and the Mets will be far more revelatory.

As Noah Syndergaard continues his evolution from a power pitcher to a sinkerballer, he’s tinkering with how he deploys his pitches.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in New York at 7:10 p.m. Friday (Apple TV+). Ranger Suárez (8-5, 3.68 ERA) gets the start against Mets right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98).

Pity the hours of viewing manager Jim Curtin has to put in not only keeping up with his first team players, but also monitoring the progress of talented backups who play for the Union II, as well as the prodigious youths of the Union Academy teams. The years of hard work are paying off, however, as the Union organization has reaped the rewards this season of a developmental model that boasts success on every level.

What you’re saying about Kevin Durant

We asked you: Do you want to see Kevin Durant in a Sixers uniform?

Among your responses:

Heck yeah on a 2-year deal! — Jack H.

Hell no!!! Egomaniac can go somewhere else — Tedd E.

NO! — David S.

No way . I think he’s a big headache for the team. It seems like it’s his way or the highway. Not to take anything away from him, he is a great player but no way to give up Maxey. — Victor R.

Any NBA team would love to have Durant. The question is At What Cost? If it involves stripping the 76ers of its future, then I think the cost is too high. Durant has been injured a great deal. Who knows how often this would be the case. The team has a fan favorite, Maxey, who is young with a bright future. The kid is still working to improve and is on the cusp of being a top 20 player. Certainly, the Nets would demand that he be included in a trade. I say no way. if it involves Harris, whom I like, and a few other pieces, fine. We’ve already traded away two 1st’s, so that doesn’t seem to be an option. — Hilele S.

The Sixers don’t need a prima donna who would sell his soul to the highest bidder. — Howard W.

The Sixers do NOT need a me-me-me guy like Durant. — Dick K.

No way! He would be too expensive to get. Maxey would have to be involved, among others. The Sixers would be betting the farm for what? A good chance to win in the next 2 years?

And then what? Harden and Durant will be done by then. How will the team attract free agents then? With the 30 yr old Embiid as the only asset????

Please don’t do it!!! — Takis C.

Not at the cost of Harris, Maxey and others. — Lloyd A.

Yes I’d love to see him in a Sixers uniform, he’s still a great player and he can help the young players. — Mark R.

Love to see him in a 76ers uniform but only if it’s hands off Maxey. What other current 76er would the Nets be interested in ? — Charles F.

No No No let him go anywhere but the Sixers. — Mary B.

I don’t want to lose Maxey. Period. For Anyone. — Daniel B.

Absolutely we should take Durant. — Bernadette P.

No way. I didn’t want Harden on the Sixers, and I want no part of dealing with Kevin Durant. Let’s see if the team can find some non-spoiled brat players to add to the mix. — Alan H.

Yes I want KD to be a Sixer. If management can make that happen I am in. We have to go for it before it’s too late for Jojo. — Chris B.

NO! — John C.

I would not trade Maxey, who is probably the only player attractive to the Nets. Also, it will be too much fun watching Maxey continue to develop into an All-NBA star, which he will. Embiid is not going anywhere, and Harden is not going back to the Nets. That leaves Harris, which is OK by me to trade, but not enough to get Durant. Harris plus two or three from the Sixers bench will probably not get it done either. That’s good, because Durant has been quick to jump ships after a couple years or cause team turmoil. ... Without Durant, the Sixers have stars as well as the potential for playing good team basketball. Stay put. — Jay W.

